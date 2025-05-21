Artivo Surfaces’ Sunil Palakodati Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Finalist by EY US

LIVONIA, Mich., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces, is among 35 finalists for Ernst & Young LLP’s (EY US) prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award.

Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow. The finalists, selected by an independent panel of judges, represent 31 companies and are recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on shaping a culture where people are empowered to lead, innovate and take ownership at every level, and I’m deeply honored that the Entrepreneur Of The Year program is recognizing that commitment,” said Palakodati.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, during a special celebration in Detroit and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA and SAP. In Michigan and Northwest Ohio, sponsors also include regional Gold sponsor, Full View Productions, and regional Silver sponsors, KLA Laboratories Inc., P.I.E. Management L.L.C. and Tanner Friedman Strategic Communications.

“At Artivo Surfaces, we’ve combined the strength of a national enterprise with the agility of a close-knit team,” continued Palakodati. “That balance has allowed us to stay customer-focused, drive measurable impact and create an environment where our teams and our customers can truly thrive. When our people succeed, our customers succeed, and that’s the true measure of impact.”

About Artivo Surfaces

Artivo Surfaces is a premier multi-regional flooring company formed through the integration of Virginia Tile, Galleher LLC, Trinity Hardwood Flooring and Tom Duffy, and backed by Transom Capital Group. The company offers a comprehensive range of flooring solutions; that includes ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, hardwood, luxury vinyl, and installation materials that serve both residential and commercial markets nationwide. With 78 locations across 18 states, Artivo is dedicated to transforming spaces, exceeding customer expectations and elevating flooring solutions nationwide. For more information, please visit: https://artivosurfaces.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

