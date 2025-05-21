GivBux Announces Approaching Ex-Dividend Date for Special Warrant Dividend

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GivBux, Inc. (OTC: GBUX), a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announces that the ex-dividend date for its previously declared special warrant dividend is set for June 5, 2025.

Under the terms of the special warrant dividend, GivBux will issue warrants on a 1-for-10 basis, entitling shareholders to purchase one (1) share of GivBux common stock for every ten (10) shares owned as of June 5, 2025. Each warrant will be exercisable at $4.00 per share, subject to the conditions outlined in the company’s Warrant Agreement.

To be eligible for the warrant distribution, shareholders must purchase GBUX stock no later than June 4, 2025, as the stock must be settled by the record date of June 5, 2025. The warrants are scheduled to be distributed upon the close of business on June 5, 2025, through electronic book-entry registration. Thereafter, the company will act as its own warrant agent to process any exercise requests. Questions regarding the exercise of warrants may be directed to Secretary and Treasurer Bob Thompson at bob@givbux.com.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering long-term value as we continue to expand our Super App platform and pursue growth across fintech, retail, and charitable giving,” said Umesh Tim Singh, president of GivBux, Inc.

Additional information, including the Warrant Agreement and shareholder instructions, will be available in the company’s SEC filings or upon request by Shareholders of the Company.

About GivBux, Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at over 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed towards a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux Inc.’s commitment to "give back."

The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now at Google Play Store (Android) and the Apple App Store (IOS). The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation.

GivBux is forging a new path in ecommerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, first in the United States and eventually worldwide. For more details and regular updates, visit https://givbux.com.

Contact:

Umesh Singh, President

Email: ir@Givbux.com

www.GivBux.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/givbux/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/givbux