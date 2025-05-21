Lost Money on Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF).

Shareholders who purchased shares of BITF during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 21, 2023 to December 9, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bitfarms maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly categorized proceeds derived from the sale of digital assets as a cash flow from operating activities rather than as a cash flow from investing activities; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting related to its classification of the 2021 Warrants; (iv) the foregoing errors caused Bitfarms to misstate various items in several of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 8, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BITF during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 8, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

