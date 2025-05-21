Cybersecurity Market Use Cases, Solution Types and Industry Verticals 2025-2030 | Government-Mandated Cybersecurity Requirements Drive Revenue Growth

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cybersecurity Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Use Cases, and Solution Types (Hardware, Software, and Data) and Industry Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This cybersecurity market report evaluates security technology and solutions while assessing the risks and operational issues relative to current and anticipated cybersecurity technologies. The report also analyzes the impact regionally including North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The report evaluates leading cybersecurity solution provider companies, products and solutions, and impact on industry verticals. The report includes global and regional cybersecurity forecasts for the period 2025 to 2030 by product and solution, managed services, professional services, security type, deployment model, industry verticals, and threat platforms.

Select Report Findings:

Total global enterprise data security market will reach $98.5 billion by 2030

Securing data, OS, and networks from spoofing is a fast-growing opportunity

Security management and orchestration will become the largest cybersecurity revenue opportunity

Government-mandated cybersecurity requirements are emerging as a major catalyst for revenue growth

The financial commitment to safeguarding digital assets within both enterprise and governmental sectors is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. This surge in expenditure will encompass a broad spectrum of cybersecurity offerings, including advanced security products, comprehensive managed security services, and specialized professional consulting.

Looking ahead, the cumulative global investment in cybersecurity products and services is projected to surpass one trillion US dollars within the next five years. This substantial financial outlay underscores the escalating recognition of the pervasive and increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.

Furthermore, the economic repercussions of cybercrime are anticipated to be even more staggering, with cumulative damage potentially reaching multiple trillions of US dollars by the year 2030. Considering these projections, solutions focused on damage control and threat mitigation are expected to constitute a critical and substantial segment of the overall cybersecurity market.

Several key factors are fueling this robust spending trajectory. At a macro level, the primary driver is the growing awareness of the increasingly voluminous and sophisticated nature of global threats targeting digital infrastructure. Nation-states, organized criminal groups, and individual malicious actors are constantly evolving their tactics and deploying more intricate attacks, necessitating a commensurate increase in defensive capabilities.

At the business level, the fundamental operational reliance of companies on interconnected digital systems is a significant catalyst for cybersecurity investment. The pervasive use of the Internet, open application programming interfaces (APIs), and seamless communication channels between businesses and their customers and partners create an expanded attack surface that demands robust and multi-layered cybersecurity solutions. Compromise of any of these interconnected systems can lead to significant financial losses, reputational damage, and operational disruptions.

Moreover, the proliferation of new and emerging technologies and solutions, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), introduces novel and unique cybersecurity challenges. The sheer volume and diversity of connected devices, often with inherent security vulnerabilities, necessitate the development of new approaches and innovative solutions to ensure their security and prevent their exploitation.

As highlighted in this report focusing on Artificial Intelligence in IoT security and fraud prevention, the integration of advanced technologies like AI will be crucial in addressing these evolving threats.

Early AIoT solutions are rather monolithic, but it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions. Cybersecurity will benefit from this through highly integrated solutions.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview

2.1 Current State of Cybersecurity

2.2 Cybersecurity Incident Review

2.3 Cyber Threat Patterns

2.4 Rise of Cybercrime

2.5 Cybersecurity Landscape

2.6 BYOD to Invite More Threats

2.7 Increasing Threat of Ransomware

2.8 Cyberwarfare and Cyberterrorism

2.9 Darknet and Cybersecurity

2.10 Cybersecurity in the IoT Domain

2.11 Industrial Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT

2.12 Big Data and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity

2.13 Blockchain in Cybersecurity

2.14 Cybersecurity Regulatory Framework

3 Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis

3.1 Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions

3.1.1 Prognostic Solutions

3.1.2 Receptive Solutions

3.1.3 Inspective Solutions

3.1.4 Supervision Solutions

3.1.5 Analytical Solution

3.1.6 Protective Solution

3.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Infrastructure

3.2.1 External vs. Internal Threats

3.2.2 Threat Intelligence and Information Sharing

3.2.3 Geopolitical Threats

3.2.4 Operational Excellence

3.2.5 Cybersecurity as a Competitive Advantage

3.3 Cybersecurity Investment Trends

3.3.1 Consumer Cybersecurity

3.3.2 Training and Professional Services

3.4 Cybersecurity Impact by Region

3.5 Cyber Threats by Industry

3.6 Data Breach Financial Impact

3.7 Cybersecurity Service Model

3.8 Cybersecurity Impact on Job Market

4 Cybersecurity Case Studies

4.1 Stolen Hospital Laptop Causes Heartburn

4.2 A Construction Company Gets Hammered by a Keylogger

4.3 Siemens Handles Cyber Threats Using AWS Machine Learning

4.4 IBM Helped Protect Wimbledon

4.5 ABB Process Control Systems Can Connect with IBM Security Platform

5 Cybersecurity Company and Solution Analysis

Key Strategic Analysis of Major Companies

SecureWorks Inc.

RSA Security

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

McAfee

Kaspersky Lab

Lockheed Martin

Rapid7, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation (Accenture)

DXC Technology

Trend Micro, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Verizon Communications Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Fortinet Inc.

BAE Systems Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo)

BlackMesh Inc. (Contegix)

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Cassidian Cybersecurity

Centrify Corporation

LogRhythm Inc.

Pradeo Security Systems

Thales Group

Juniper Networks

Accenture

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Bayshore Networks (OPSWAT)

Bomgar (BeyondTrust)

root9B (Deloitte)

Akamai

Amazon

AT&T

Axway Software

BlackBerry (Cylance)

BT

Carbon Black (VMware)

Clearwater Compliance

Cloudflare

CrowdStrike

CyberArk

Darktrace

Dell EMC

DFLabs (Sumo Logic)

DotOrigin

EY

F5 Networks

Forcepoint

ForeScout

HelpSystems

Herjavec Group

Imperva

KnowBe4

KPMG

Microsoft

Mimecast

Okta

OneLogin (One Identity)

Proofpoint

Radware

Raytheon

Sera-Brynn

Splunk

Tanium

Thycotic

Vasco Data Security

6 Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global Cybersecurity Market by Category 2025 - 2030

6.2 Global Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type 2025 - 2030

6.3 Global Market for Cybersecurity by Industry Vertical

6.4 Cybersecurity Market by Region 2025 - 2030

7 Cybersecurity Market by Major Segment 2025 - 2030

7.1 Consumer Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

7.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

7.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

7.4 Government Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

8 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

8.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

8.2 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market by Software Solution 2025 - 2030

9 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

9.1 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

9.2 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market by Software Solution 2025 - 2030

10 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030

10.1 AI Cybersecurity in Data, Identity, Metadata, Workloads and IoT 2025 - 2030

11 Conclusions and Recommendations

12 Appendix One: Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection and Damage Mitigation

13 Appendix Two: Additional Company Analysis

1Password

A10 Networks

Abnormal Security

Absolute Software

Agari

Aqua Security

Arcserve

Arctic Wolf

Attivo Networks

Auth0

Avanan

Avast

AVG Technologies NV

AWS

Axonius

Beyond Identity

BeyondTrust

BigID

BioCatch

Bitdefender

Bitglass

BitSight

BlueVoyant

BreachLock

Broadcom (Symantec Corporation)

Bugcrowd

BV Systems

Cato Networks

Centurion Technologies

Checkmarx

Cimcor

Claroty

Cloud Range

Coalition

Code42

Contrast Security

Cyberbit

Cybereason

CyberGRX

Cymulate

Darktrace

Deep Instinct

Deepwatch

Dell Technologies Inc.

Devo

Digital Guardian

Digital Shadows

DomainTools

Dragos, Inc.

Duo Security

Entrust

Enveil

eSentire

ESET

Expel

ExtraHop

ForgeRock

Fortalice

F-Secure

GM Sectec

Guardicore

GuidePoint Security

HackerOne

HYPR

Hysolate

iboss

Illumio

Immuta

Imprivata

Intel Corporation

INTRUSION

IntSights

IronNet

IronScales

Karamba Security

Keeper Security

Kenna Security

Lookout

Menlo Security

Micro Focus

Mitek

NCC Group

NetMotion Software

Netskope

NortonLifeLock

OneTrust

Onfido

Oracle (US)

Orca Security

Perimeter 81

Pindrop Security

Ping Identity

Privitar

Prove

Qualys

RangeForce

Recorded Future

Refirm Labs

ReliaQuest

ReversingLabs

SailPoint

SCADAfence

Secure Code Warrior

Securiti

SecurityScorecard

Semperis

SentinelOne

Skybox Security

Snyk

Sonatype

SonicWall

SparkCognition

Sumo Logic

Synack

Sysdig

Telos

Tenable

ThetaRay

ThreatConnect

Tripwire

Trusona

Tufin

ValiMail

vArmour

Varonis

Vectra

Venafi

Veracode

WatchGuard

Webroot

ZeroFOX

Zix

Zscaler

