Cybersecurity Market Use Cases, Solution Types and Industry Verticals 2025-2030 | Government-Mandated Cybersecurity Requirements Drive Revenue Growth

The "Cybersecurity Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Use Cases, and Solution Types (Hardware, Software, and Data) and Industry Verticals 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This cybersecurity market report evaluates security technology and solutions while assessing the risks and operational issues relative to current and anticipated cybersecurity technologies. The report also analyzes the impact regionally including North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
The report evaluates leading cybersecurity solution provider companies, products and solutions, and impact on industry verticals. The report includes global and regional cybersecurity forecasts for the period 2025 to 2030 by product and solution, managed services, professional services, security type, deployment model, industry verticals, and threat platforms.
Select Report Findings:
- Total global enterprise data security market will reach $98.5 billion by 2030
- Securing data, OS, and networks from spoofing is a fast-growing opportunity
- Security management and orchestration will become the largest cybersecurity revenue opportunity
- Government-mandated cybersecurity requirements are emerging as a major catalyst for revenue growth
The financial commitment to safeguarding digital assets within both enterprise and governmental sectors is poised for significant expansion in the coming years. This surge in expenditure will encompass a broad spectrum of cybersecurity offerings, including advanced security products, comprehensive managed security services, and specialized professional consulting.
Looking ahead, the cumulative global investment in cybersecurity products and services is projected to surpass one trillion US dollars within the next five years. This substantial financial outlay underscores the escalating recognition of the pervasive and increasingly complex cyber threat landscape.
Furthermore, the economic repercussions of cybercrime are anticipated to be even more staggering, with cumulative damage potentially reaching multiple trillions of US dollars by the year 2030. Considering these projections, solutions focused on damage control and threat mitigation are expected to constitute a critical and substantial segment of the overall cybersecurity market.
Several key factors are fueling this robust spending trajectory. At a macro level, the primary driver is the growing awareness of the increasingly voluminous and sophisticated nature of global threats targeting digital infrastructure. Nation-states, organized criminal groups, and individual malicious actors are constantly evolving their tactics and deploying more intricate attacks, necessitating a commensurate increase in defensive capabilities.
At the business level, the fundamental operational reliance of companies on interconnected digital systems is a significant catalyst for cybersecurity investment. The pervasive use of the Internet, open application programming interfaces (APIs), and seamless communication channels between businesses and their customers and partners create an expanded attack surface that demands robust and multi-layered cybersecurity solutions. Compromise of any of these interconnected systems can lead to significant financial losses, reputational damage, and operational disruptions.
Moreover, the proliferation of new and emerging technologies and solutions, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), introduces novel and unique cybersecurity challenges. The sheer volume and diversity of connected devices, often with inherent security vulnerabilities, necessitate the development of new approaches and innovative solutions to ensure their security and prevent their exploitation.
As highlighted in this report focusing on Artificial Intelligence in IoT security and fraud prevention, the integration of advanced technologies like AI will be crucial in addressing these evolving threats.
Early AIoT solutions are rather monolithic, but it is anticipated that AIoT integration within businesses and industries will ultimately lead to more sophisticated and valuable inter-business and cross-industry solutions. Cybersecurity will benefit from this through highly integrated solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Overview
2.1 Current State of Cybersecurity
2.2 Cybersecurity Incident Review
2.3 Cyber Threat Patterns
2.4 Rise of Cybercrime
2.5 Cybersecurity Landscape
2.6 BYOD to Invite More Threats
2.7 Increasing Threat of Ransomware
2.8 Cyberwarfare and Cyberterrorism
2.9 Darknet and Cybersecurity
2.10 Cybersecurity in the IoT Domain
2.11 Industrial Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT
2.12 Big Data and Machine Learning in Cybersecurity
2.13 Blockchain in Cybersecurity
2.14 Cybersecurity Regulatory Framework
3 Cybersecurity Technology and Market Impact Analysis
3.1 Cybersecurity Technology and Solutions
3.1.1 Prognostic Solutions
3.1.2 Receptive Solutions
3.1.3 Inspective Solutions
3.1.4 Supervision Solutions
3.1.5 Analytical Solution
3.1.6 Protective Solution
3.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Infrastructure
3.2.1 External vs. Internal Threats
3.2.2 Threat Intelligence and Information Sharing
3.2.3 Geopolitical Threats
3.2.4 Operational Excellence
3.2.5 Cybersecurity as a Competitive Advantage
3.3 Cybersecurity Investment Trends
3.3.1 Consumer Cybersecurity
3.3.2 Training and Professional Services
3.4 Cybersecurity Impact by Region
3.5 Cyber Threats by Industry
3.6 Data Breach Financial Impact
3.7 Cybersecurity Service Model
3.8 Cybersecurity Impact on Job Market
4 Cybersecurity Case Studies
4.1 Stolen Hospital Laptop Causes Heartburn
4.2 A Construction Company Gets Hammered by a Keylogger
4.3 Siemens Handles Cyber Threats Using AWS Machine Learning
4.4 IBM Helped Protect Wimbledon
4.5 ABB Process Control Systems Can Connect with IBM Security Platform
5 Cybersecurity Company and Solution Analysis
Key Strategic Analysis of Major Companies
- SecureWorks Inc.
- RSA Security
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- FireEye inc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM Corporation
- McAfee
- Kaspersky Lab
- Lockheed Martin
- Rapid7, Inc.
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation (Accenture)
- DXC Technology
- Trend Micro, Inc.
- Schneider Electric
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Fortinet Inc.
- BAE Systems Inc.
- Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo)
- BlackMesh Inc. (Contegix)
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
- Cassidian Cybersecurity
- Centrify Corporation
- LogRhythm Inc.
- Pradeo Security Systems
- Thales Group
- Juniper Networks
- Accenture
- PricewaterhouseCoopers
- Bayshore Networks (OPSWAT)
- Bomgar (BeyondTrust)
- root9B (Deloitte)
- Akamai
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Axway Software
- BlackBerry (Cylance)
- BT
- Carbon Black (VMware)
- Clearwater Compliance
- Cloudflare
- CrowdStrike
- CyberArk
- Darktrace
- Dell EMC
- DFLabs (Sumo Logic)
- DotOrigin
- EY
- F5 Networks
- Forcepoint
- ForeScout
- HelpSystems
- Herjavec Group
- Imperva
- KnowBe4
- KPMG
- Microsoft
- Mimecast
- Okta
- OneLogin (One Identity)
- Proofpoint
- Radware
- Raytheon
- Sera-Brynn
- Splunk
- Tanium
- Thycotic
- Vasco Data Security
6 Global Cybersecurity Market Analysis and Forecasts
6.1 Global Cybersecurity Market by Category 2025 - 2030
6.2 Global Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type 2025 - 2030
6.3 Global Market for Cybersecurity by Industry Vertical
6.4 Cybersecurity Market by Region 2025 - 2030
7 Cybersecurity Market by Major Segment 2025 - 2030
7.1 Consumer Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
7.2 Enterprise Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
7.3 Industrial Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
7.4 Government Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
8 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
8.1 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
8.2 Global IoT Cybersecurity Market by Software Solution 2025 - 2030
9 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
9.1 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
9.2 Global Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Market by Software Solution 2025 - 2030
10 Global AI in Cybersecurity Market 2025 - 2030
10.1 AI Cybersecurity in Data, Identity, Metadata, Workloads and IoT 2025 - 2030
11 Conclusions and Recommendations
12 Appendix One: Human and Machine Trust/Threat Detection and Damage Mitigation
13 Appendix Two: Additional Company Analysis
- 1Password
- A10 Networks
- Abnormal Security
- Absolute Software
- Agari
- Aqua Security
- Arcserve
- Arctic Wolf
- Attivo Networks
- Auth0
- Avanan
- Avast
- AVG Technologies NV
- AWS
- Axonius
- Beyond Identity
- BeyondTrust
- BigID
- BioCatch
- Bitdefender
- Bitglass
- BitSight
- BlueVoyant
- BreachLock
- Broadcom (Symantec Corporation)
- Bugcrowd
- BV Systems
- Cato Networks
- Centurion Technologies
- Checkmarx
- Cimcor
- Claroty
- Cloud Range
- Coalition
- Code42
- Contrast Security
- Cyberbit
- Cybereason
- CyberGRX
- Cymulate
- Darktrace
- Deep Instinct
- Deepwatch
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Devo
- Digital Guardian
- Digital Shadows
- DomainTools
- Dragos, Inc.
- Duo Security
- Entrust
- Enveil
- eSentire
- ESET
- Expel
- ExtraHop
- ForgeRock
- Fortalice
- F-Secure
- GM Sectec
- Guardicore
- GuidePoint Security
- HackerOne
- HYPR
- Hysolate
- iboss
- Illumio
- Immuta
- Imprivata
- Intel Corporation
- INTRUSION
- IntSights
- IronNet
- IronScales
- Karamba Security
- Keeper Security
- Kenna Security
- Lookout
- Menlo Security
- Micro Focus
- Mitek
- NCC Group
- NetMotion Software
- Netskope
- NortonLifeLock
- OneTrust
- Onfido
- Oracle (US)
- Orca Security
- Perimeter 81
- Pindrop Security
- Ping Identity
- Privitar
- Prove
- Qualys
- RangeForce
- Recorded Future
- Refirm Labs
- ReliaQuest
- ReversingLabs
- SailPoint
- SCADAfence
- Secure Code Warrior
- Securiti
- SecurityScorecard
- Semperis
- SentinelOne
- Skybox Security
- Snyk
- Sonatype
- SonicWall
- SparkCognition
- Sumo Logic
- Synack
- Sysdig
- Telos
- Tenable
- ThetaRay
- ThreatConnect
- Tripwire
- Trusona
- Tufin
- ValiMail
- vArmour
- Varonis
- Vectra
- Venafi
- Veracode
- WatchGuard
- Webroot
- ZeroFOX
- Zix
- Zscaler
