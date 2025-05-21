GLP-1R Agonists Label Extensions/Drug Repurposing Market Overview 2025 | Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Lead, but New Entrants Eye GLP-1RA Market Opportunities

Dublin, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GLP-1R Agonists - Label Extensions/Drug Repurposing: Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a market overview of GLP-1R agonists, focusing on their potential repurposing and label expansions in diseases outside type 2 diabetes and obesity.
The potential of GLP-1RAs is based on their insulin sensitization and anti-inflammatory properties.
GLP-1RAs are being investigated in different diseases in the metabolic, neurologic, and cardiologic markets.
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are currently the major players in the GLP-1RA space, but opportunity remains for new entrants.
Report Scope
- Overview of GLP-1R agonists, including marketed GLP-1RAs and diseases under investigation.
- Analysis of unmet needs, challenges and opportunities in GLP-1RAs repurposing.
- Pipeline analysis and opportunity assessment of GLP-1RAs in different therapeutic areas.
- Overview of current major players in the GLP-1RAs space and potential future players.
- GLP-1RAs global market outlook and deals overview.
Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the GLP-1RAs therapeutics market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the GLP-1RAs therapeutics market in the future.
- Identify the major challenges and opportunities in the GLP-1RA space and the potential of this therapeutic class in multiple indications.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Executive Summary
3 GLP-1R Agonists Overview
3.1 What Are GLP-1R Agonists
3.2 GLP-1R in the Body
3.3 History of GLP-1R Agonists
4 Industry Trends
4.1 Oral GLP-1Ras
4.2 Lower Dosing Frequency
4.3 Combination and Dual/Triple Agonists
4.4 Repurposing GLP-1Ras
5 Marketed Products
5.1 Global GLP-1RA Marketed Landscape
5.2 Marketed GLP-1Ras
5.3 Challenges and Opportunities in GLP-1RA Repurposing
5.4 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RA Unmet Needs
6 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment Case Study: Ozempic
7 Pipeline Analysis
7.1 Top 20 Indications with GLP-1RAs in Development
7.2 Top Five Therapeutic Areas with the Most GLP-1RA Pipeline Assets
7.3 GLP-1RA Pipeline Candidates
7.4 Where Are GLP-1RAs Expected to Position in the Future Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Landscape?
7.5 Where Are GLP-1RAs Expected to Position in the Future Heart Failure Treatment Landscape?
7.6 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment for Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease
7.7 GLP-1RA Opportunities Beyond Planned Label Expansions
7.8 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
8 Opportunities and Challenges
8.1 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis
8.2 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Liver Diseases
8.3 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment of Liver Diseases
8.4 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Neurodegenerative Diseases
8.5 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Central Nervous System Disorders
8.6 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease
8.7 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Diastolic Heart Failure and Stroke
8.8 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Cardiovascular Diseases
8.9 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Chronic Kidney Disease
8.10 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Other Diseases
9 Companies
9.1 Current Major Player: Novo Nordisk
9.2 Current Major Player: Eli Lilly
9.3 Potential Future Players
9.4 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on Future Players in the GLP-1RA Space
10 Market Outlook and Deals
10.1 GLP-1RA Global Market
10.2 Top 20 Major Deals and Acquisitions Between 2022 and 2025 with GLP-1Ras
Company Coverage Includes:
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Eli Lilly and Co
- Shanghai Minwei Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Metsera Inc
- Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd
- Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd
- AstraZeneca Plc
- PegBio Co Ltd
- Beijing QL Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Sciwind Biosciences Co Ltd
- U.S. National Institutes of Health
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- i2O Therapeutics Inc
- Zhejiang Doer Biologics Corp
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
- Peptron Inc
- Carmot Therapeutics Inc
- Amogen Pharma Pvt Ltd
- BioLingus AG
- The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd
- Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Annovis Bio Inc
- ImmunoForge Co Ltd
- Biogenomics Ltd
- China Pharmaceutical University
- Zhejiang Heze Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd
- Zhuhai United Laboratories Co Ltd
- Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co Ltd
- Structure Therapeutics Inc
- Altimmune Inc
- Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Gmax Biopharm LLC
- Guangzhou Dazhou Biomedical Technology Co Ltd
- Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Huadong Medicine Co Ltd
- Innovent Biologics Inc
- Merck & Co Inc
- Neuraly Inc
- Onegene Biotechnology Inc
- Protheragen Inc
- RenaissThera Pvt Ltd
- Sekkei Inc
- Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd
- HEC Pharma Co Ltd
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Cascade Pharmaceuticals Inc
- D&D Pharmatech Co Ltd
- Huons Global Co Ltd
- Immunwork Inc
- Leto Laboratories Co Ltd
- MetaVia Inc
- Pfizer Inc
- Qilu Regor Therapeutics Inc
- Sanofi
- Xintrum Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Adocia SAS
- AnyGen Co Ltd
- Ascendis Pharma AS
- AULBIO Co Ltd
- BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Camurus AB
- HK inno.N Corp
- Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- IGC Pharma Inc
- Lancaster University
- Laxxon Medical GmbH
- Poolbeg Pharma Plc
- ProGen Co Ltd
- Septerna Inc
- Shanghai Innogen Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd
- Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Suzhou Wingtech Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd
- Theertha Biopharma Pvt Ltd
- Verdiva Bio Ltd
- Vivani Medical Inc
- Yunovia Co Ltd
- Adare Pharma Solutions
- Amgen Inc
- Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- ApicHope Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Arecor Therapeutics Plc
- Biolexis Therapeutics Inc
- Biomea Fusion Inc
- Biomed Industries Inc
- BioNxt Solutions Inc
- California Institute for Biomedical Research
- China Medical System Holdings Ltd
- Chongqing Chenan BioPharm Co Ltd
- CinFina Pharma LLC
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc
- CSPC Zhongqi Pharmaceutical Technology (Shijiazhuang) Co Ltd
- Daewoong Therapeutics Inc
- Diabetology (Products) Ltd
- Dx&Vx
- Efil Bioscience Inc
- Entera Bio Ltd
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Guangzhou BeBetter Medicine Technology Co Ltd
- HangZhou HuiSheng Biotech Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Hepagene Therapeutics Inc
- HighField Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Hua Medicine Shanghai Ltd
- INVENT Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Inventage Lab Inc
- iX Biopharma Ltd
- Jiangsu Normal University
- Jiangsu Sinopep Allsino Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
- MeiraGTx Holdings Plc
- MindRank Ltd
- Niedlfree Technologies Pvt Ltd
- OPKO Health Inc
- Remedium Bio Inc
- Scohia Pharma Inc
- Shandong New Era Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- SN BioScience Co Ltd
- Tharimmune Inc
- Viking Therapeutics Inc
- vTv Therapeutics Inc
- Youngene Therapeutics Co Ltd
- Zealand Pharma AS
- 4Moving Biotech
- Abaxys Therapeutics SA
- Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc
- AI Proteins Inc
- Akrikhin
- Alphamab Oncology
- Aprilbio Co Ltd
- Ascletis Pharma Inc
- Beijing Eastern Biotech Co Ltd
- Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Biora Therapeutics Inc
- Bostal Drug Delivery Co Ltd
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- Chengdu Brilliant Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Closed Loop Medicine Ltd
- Coya Therapeutics Inc
- Delpor Inc
- Duke University
- Enteris BioPharma Inc
- G2GBIO Inc
- GlyTech Inc
- Gubra ApS
- Halo Therapeutics Ltd
- HEC Pharm Group
- Hualan Biological Engineering Inc
- Iconovo AB
- Icure Pharmaceutical Inc
- Imagine Pharma LLC
- Immupharma Plc
- Imperial College London
- Innopharmax Inc
- Jiangsu Wanbang Biochemical Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
- Kailera Therapeutics Inc
- Kariya Pharmaceuticals IVS
- Kunming Yinnuo Medical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd
- Mapi Pharma Ltd
- MBX Biosciences Inc
- Metaphore Biotechnologies Inc
- Nanexa AB
- National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering
- NutriBand Inc
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Original BioMedicals Co Ltd
- Pep2Tango Therapeutics Inc
- ProLynx LLC
- Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals AB
- Rani Therapeutics LLC
- Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Rose Pharma Inc
- R-Pharm
- Sail Biomedicines Inc
- Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
- Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd
- Syracuse University
- Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Terry Suzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- The University of Adelaide
- Twist Bioscience Corp
- University of Padova
- University of Ulster
- Vanderbilt University
- Virtici LLC
- Wuxi Hebang Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Yichang Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Yonsei University College of Medicine
- Zhejiang HuaYang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Zhongshan Wanhan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xadv1t
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.