GLP-1R Agonists Label Extensions/Drug Repurposing Market Overview 2025 | Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Lead, but New Entrants Eye GLP-1RA Market Opportunities

This report is a market overview of GLP-1R agonists, focusing on their potential repurposing and label expansions in diseases outside type 2 diabetes and obesity.



The potential of GLP-1RAs is based on their insulin sensitization and anti-inflammatory properties.

GLP-1RAs are being investigated in different diseases in the metabolic, neurologic, and cardiologic markets.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are currently the major players in the GLP-1RA space, but opportunity remains for new entrants.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

2 Executive Summary



3 GLP-1R Agonists Overview

3.1 What Are GLP-1R Agonists

3.2 GLP-1R in the Body

3.3 History of GLP-1R Agonists



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Oral GLP-1Ras

4.2 Lower Dosing Frequency

4.3 Combination and Dual/Triple Agonists

4.4 Repurposing GLP-1Ras



5 Marketed Products

5.1 Global GLP-1RA Marketed Landscape

5.2 Marketed GLP-1Ras

5.3 Challenges and Opportunities in GLP-1RA Repurposing

5.4 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RA Unmet Needs



6 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment Case Study: Ozempic



7 Pipeline Analysis

7.1 Top 20 Indications with GLP-1RAs in Development

7.2 Top Five Therapeutic Areas with the Most GLP-1RA Pipeline Assets

7.3 GLP-1RA Pipeline Candidates

7.4 Where Are GLP-1RAs Expected to Position in the Future Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Landscape?

7.5 Where Are GLP-1RAs Expected to Position in the Future Heart Failure Treatment Landscape?

7.6 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment for Heart Failure and Chronic Kidney Disease

7.7 GLP-1RA Opportunities Beyond Planned Label Expansions

7.8 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome



8 Opportunities and Challenges

8.1 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease and Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis

8.2 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Liver Diseases

8.3 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment of Liver Diseases

8.4 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Neurodegenerative Diseases

8.5 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Central Nervous System Disorders

8.6 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on GLP-1RAs in the Treatment of Parkinson's Disease

8.7 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Diastolic Heart Failure and Stroke

8.8 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Cardiovascular Diseases

8.9 Opportunities: the Role of GLP-1RAs in Chronic Kidney Disease

8.10 Opportunities: GLP-1RAs in Other Diseases



9 Companies

9.1 Current Major Player: Novo Nordisk

9.2 Current Major Player: Eli Lilly

9.3 Potential Future Players

9.4 Key Opinion Leader Perspectives on Future Players in the GLP-1RA Space



10 Market Outlook and Deals

10.1 GLP-1RA Global Market

10.2 Top 20 Major Deals and Acquisitions Between 2022 and 2025 with GLP-1Ras





Company Coverage Includes:

Novo Nordisk AS

Eli Lilly and Co

Shanghai Minwei Biotechnology Co Ltd

Metsera Inc

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd

Hanmi Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd

AstraZeneca Plc

PegBio Co Ltd

Beijing QL Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

Sciwind Biosciences Co Ltd

U.S. National Institutes of Health

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

i2O Therapeutics Inc

Zhejiang Doer Biologics Corp

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

Peptron Inc

Carmot Therapeutics Inc

Amogen Pharma Pvt Ltd

BioLingus AG

The United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd

Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Annovis Bio Inc

ImmunoForge Co Ltd

Biogenomics Ltd

China Pharmaceutical University

Zhejiang Heze Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd

Zhuhai United Laboratories Co Ltd

Hangzhou Jiuyuan Gene Engineering Co Ltd

Structure Therapeutics Inc

Altimmune Inc

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Gmax Biopharm LLC

Guangzhou Dazhou Biomedical Technology Co Ltd

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Huadong Medicine Co Ltd

Innovent Biologics Inc

Merck & Co Inc

Neuraly Inc

Onegene Biotechnology Inc

Protheragen Inc

RenaissThera Pvt Ltd

Sekkei Inc

Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd

HEC Pharma Co Ltd

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Cascade Pharmaceuticals Inc

D&D Pharmatech Co Ltd

Huons Global Co Ltd

Immunwork Inc

Leto Laboratories Co Ltd

MetaVia Inc

Pfizer Inc

Qilu Regor Therapeutics Inc

Sanofi

Xintrum Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Adocia SAS

AnyGen Co Ltd

Ascendis Pharma AS

AULBIO Co Ltd

BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co Ltd

Camurus AB

HK inno.N Corp

Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

IGC Pharma Inc

Lancaster University

Laxxon Medical GmbH

Poolbeg Pharma Plc

ProGen Co Ltd

Septerna Inc

Shanghai Innogen Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Suzhou Wingtech Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd

Theertha Biopharma Pvt Ltd

Verdiva Bio Ltd

Vivani Medical Inc

Yunovia Co Ltd

Adare Pharma Solutions

Amgen Inc

Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

ApicHope Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Arecor Therapeutics Plc

Biolexis Therapeutics Inc

Biomea Fusion Inc

Biomed Industries Inc

BioNxt Solutions Inc

California Institute for Biomedical Research

China Medical System Holdings Ltd

Chongqing Chenan BioPharm Co Ltd

CinFina Pharma LLC

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

CSPC Zhongqi Pharmaceutical Technology (Shijiazhuang) Co Ltd

Daewoong Therapeutics Inc

Diabetology (Products) Ltd

Dx&Vx

Efil Bioscience Inc

Entera Bio Ltd

Gilead Sciences Inc

Guangzhou BeBetter Medicine Technology Co Ltd

HangZhou HuiSheng Biotech Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Hepagene Therapeutics Inc

HighField Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hua Medicine Shanghai Ltd

INVENT Pharmaceuticals Inc

Inventage Lab Inc

iX Biopharma Ltd

Jiangsu Normal University

Jiangsu Sinopep Allsino Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc

MindRank Ltd

Niedlfree Technologies Pvt Ltd

OPKO Health Inc

Remedium Bio Inc

Scohia Pharma Inc

Shandong New Era Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

SN BioScience Co Ltd

Tharimmune Inc

Viking Therapeutics Inc

vTv Therapeutics Inc

Youngene Therapeutics Co Ltd

Zealand Pharma AS

4Moving Biotech

Abaxys Therapeutics SA

Aerami Therapeutics Holdings Inc

AI Proteins Inc

Akrikhin

Alphamab Oncology

Aprilbio Co Ltd

Ascletis Pharma Inc

Beijing Eastern Biotech Co Ltd

Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Biora Therapeutics Inc

Bostal Drug Delivery Co Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Chengdu Brilliant Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd

Coya Therapeutics Inc

Delpor Inc

Duke University

Enteris BioPharma Inc

G2GBIO Inc

GlyTech Inc

Gubra ApS

Halo Therapeutics Ltd

HEC Pharm Group

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc

Iconovo AB

Icure Pharmaceutical Inc

Imagine Pharma LLC

Immupharma Plc

Imperial College London

Innopharmax Inc

Jiangsu Wanbang Biochemical Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

Kailera Therapeutics Inc

Kariya Pharmaceuticals IVS

Kunming Yinnuo Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co Ltd

Mapi Pharma Ltd

MBX Biosciences Inc

Metaphore Biotechnologies Inc

Nanexa AB

National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

NutriBand Inc

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc

Original BioMedicals Co Ltd

Pep2Tango Therapeutics Inc

ProLynx LLC

Qilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals AB

Rani Therapeutics LLC

Rivus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Rose Pharma Inc

R-Pharm

Sail Biomedicines Inc

Shandong Boan Biotechnology Co Ltd

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd

Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd

Syracuse University

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc

Terry Suzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

The University of Adelaide

Twist Bioscience Corp

University of Padova

University of Ulster

Vanderbilt University

Virtici LLC

Wuxi Hebang Biotechnology Co Ltd

Yichang Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Yonsei University College of Medicine

Zhejiang HuaYang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Zhongshan Wanhan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

