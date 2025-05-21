Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about ratings upgrade by Moody’s

 | Source: Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about ratings upgrade by Moody’s

Attachment


Tags

Moody's upgrade Upgrade da Moody's

Attachments

2025 05 21 Moody's EN

Recommended Reading