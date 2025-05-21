Check Point Software Technologies Named One of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies by Newsweek and Statista

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced it has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2025 list of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores Check Point's commitment to delivering AI-powered security solutions and its dedication to preventing cyber threats and protecting digital trust globally.

Newsweek's annual ranking, developed in collaboration with Statista, evaluates companies based on public sentiment and expert evaluations, covering topics including service quality, professional quality, product satisfaction, false positive rate and threat response time criteria including innovation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence in cybersecurity. Check Point's inclusion in this list highlights its role as a trusted partner for over 100,000 organizations worldwide, offering comprehensive security across networks, cloud environments, endpoints, and mobile devices.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Cybersecurity Companies,” said Shashi Kiran, Chief Marketing Officer at Check Point Software. “This accolade reflects our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our mission to secure and empower organizations to operate confidently in today's digital landscape.”

This recognition adds to a series of accolades for Check Point, including being named one of the World’s Best Companies by TIME and Statista in 2024 and earning a spot on the Forbes list of the World’s Best Employers for five consecutive years.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

