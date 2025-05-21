KGN Cloud Launches Intelligent Cloud Mining Platform AI Reshapes Crypto Landscape

New York City, NY, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Following never-before-seen crypto rises, KGN Cloud , the innovative digital mining venture of KGN Investing Limited, has rolled out an AI-integrated, ready framework for legislation and an environment-friendly cloud mining platform. Major nations are speeding up their regulatory frameworks for digital assets ,when Bitcoin is already above $80,000, and KGN Cloud, now made available to individuals and businesses, facilitates the mining of top cryptocurrencies without owning physical rigs or dealing with complicated setups.

"The alignment of AI, energy sustainability, and global regulatory convergence has created a perfect milieu for intelligent mining," said Rachel M. Jones, Chief Product Officer, KGN Cloud. "This is a platform we created to bring everyone—from the freshers in crypto to hedge funds—a trusted entry point into blockchain mining.”

Crypto’s Historic 2025 Rally: The Numbers Behind the Boom

Bitcoin hit $80,000 on May 10th, 2025, according to CoinMetrics and Messari, as a result of a combination of spot ETF approvals in the US, Hong Kong, and the UAE, as well as increasing interest for Ethereum Layer 2 solutions and institutional DeFi.

Key market trends fueling demand for mining:

Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows exceeded $14B in April 2025 alone

exceeded $14B in April 2025 alone Ethereum (ETH) surged 30% in Q2 as staking rewards hit record highs

surged 30% in Q2 as staking rewards hit record highs Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) are seeing adoption across real-world asset (RWA) tokenization

and are seeing adoption across real-world asset (RWA) tokenization Global mining hash rate hit a new high of 660 EH/s post-halving, pushing smaller miners toward cloud-based options

As a result, cloud mining is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand.





Enter KGN Cloud: Mining Powered by AI, Sustainability, and Simplicity

Traditionally, mining is beset with the barriers of hardware costs, inefficient use of energy, and absence of technical expertise; KGN Cloud deals with all these issues. There will be no capital costs because the platform will allow on-demand, Web-based access to the mining of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other proof-of-work coins, using AI-enabled optimization—all this from anywhere with an Internet connection.

Platform Highlights:

AI Predictive Allocation : Algorithmic intelligence predicts block difficulty shifts and reallocates hash power accordingly

: Algorithmic intelligence predicts block difficulty shifts and reallocates hash power accordingly Green Mining Infrastructure : Partnerships with hydro and solar-powered data centers in Canada, Norway, and Iceland

: Partnerships with hydro and solar-powered data centers in Canada, Norway, and Iceland Zero Maintenance : KGN handles all technical configurations, upgrades, and storage

: KGN handles all technical configurations, upgrades, and storage 24/7 Dashboard Access : Monitor earnings, switch coins, and reinvest profits instantly

: Monitor earnings, switch coins, and reinvest profits instantly Daily Payouts in BTC/ETH/USDT: Users can withdraw earnings anytime

Real-Time Plan Examples (as of May 2025):

Starter AI Plan – $300, 3-day contract, return: ~$330

– $300, 3-day contract, return: ~$330 Optimized Yield Plan – $1,200, 5-day contract, return: ~$1,350

– $1,200, 5-day contract, return: ~$1,350 AI Green Plan – $5,000, 10-day contract, return: ~$6,050

– $5,000, 10-day contract, return: ~$6,050 Institutional Pro Plan – $10,000, 14-day contract, return: ~$12,800

All plans include automated reinvestment options and 100% uptime guarantees.

Crypto Goes Green: Cloud Mining’s Carbon Pivot

The recently released G20 Digital Finance Taskforce aims to ensure that by 2026, 80% of all crypto mining operations will be tasked to meet net-zero emissions goals in key jurisdictions such as the EU, UAE, and Canada.

In anticipation of said regulatory shift, KGN Cloud was built with low-emission data centers using renewable energy integrations. It is one of the few platforms already poised for full ESG compliance.

“Regulatory alignment isn’t a threat—it’s the future...Our eco-first mining platform helps investors stay ahead of compliance curves without compromising on profitability,” stated Jones.

AI + Crypto: From Trend to Necessity

AI is no longer a buzzword—it’s defining the mining landscape in 2025. KGN Cloud’s proprietary AI engine analyzes:

Real-time token volatility

Network congestion

Global mining pool saturation

Gas fees and reward difficulty across BTC, ETH, LTC, etc.

With the above input arriving every couple of hours, KGN Cloud reestablishes its mining focus, thereby maximizing yields for its users even when the market conditions are hostile.

Referral Ecosystem: Earn More by Sharing

In an effort to encourage community growth, KGN Cloud is running a Referral Earnings Program whereby users earn a commission of 5%-7% on each mining contract purchased through their link.

Top affiliates are given access to exclusive “Pro Contracts,” which include advanced features like auto-compounding strategies and enhanced daily rewards.

New Markets, New Users: Global Access & Regulation-Ready

Currently functional in over 160 nations, KGN Cloud also runs its exclusive infrastructure through regulation-friendly hubs including Switzerland, Singapore, and Estonia.

The said platform conforms to the FATF travel rule standard; UK financial oversight requirements; and the data protections of GDPR.

“This is what KGN Cloud is for-the globe," Jones said. "If you're in Tokyo, you're in Dubai, you're in São Paulo-you're mining securely, legally, and profitably.”

What’s Ahead for KGN Cloud in 2025?

KGN Cloud has announced several upcoming product expansions:

L2 Mining Pools : Coming Q3, users will be able to mine tokens on Ethereum Layer 2 solutions like Base and Arbitrum

: Coming Q3, users will be able to mine tokens on Ethereum Layer 2 solutions like Base and Arbitrum Mobile App Launch : A native iOS and Android app is slated for June 2025

: A native iOS and Android app is slated for June 2025 KGN Tokenized Contracts : Smart contract-based mining with yield-trading will launch via Polygon later this year

: Smart contract-based mining with yield-trading will launch via Polygon later this year Enterprise Mining APIs: For hedge funds, DeFi projects, and NFT games needing scalable backend compute power

Join the Future of AI-Powered Crypto Mining

Defunct incorporates the aspect of being an old treasure; however, KGN Cloud is mocking the defunct aspect with accessible means of engagement that are compliant and sharp in terms of crypto. With a bulk of retail and institutional investors seeking reasonably easy reach to yield, KGN Cloud indeed opens the gates to the trust formerly established to secure the future of digital finance.

