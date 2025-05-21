Instead Releases Bill Analysis For Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instead , a pioneering tax management platform, today announces the release of its analysis of the recent tax bill making its way through Congress. Through the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” analysis, Instead is giving taxpayers and professionals a clear and structured breakdown of even the most complex bills, saving hours of research and ensuring taxpayers and professionals stay ahead of fast-moving tax and compliance changes.

With the new bill analysis report, you can:

Instantly access a unified, organized summary of every section in the legislative bill, highlighting what matters most for tax planning and compliance.

Quickly identify critical provisions, risks, and opportunities for taxpayers and professionals without having to dig through dense legal text.

Enable efficient collaboration with taxpayers and their tax advisors to analyze proposed changes and share practical insights.



“Taxpayers and tax professionals are under constant pressure to keep up with changing legislation, interpret complicated tax bills, and make smart tax decisions in the face of massive changes in the tax law,” stated Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Instead. “With this bill analysis we are making individual and business tax provisions easier than ever to understand and implement.”

Instead’s analysis of the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” is now available .

About Instead

Instead ( www.instead.com ) is revolutionizing tax management as the first company in decades to receive IRS and state approvals to file individual, business, trust and estate returns. The platform uses AI to analyze tax returns, identify missed opportunities, and implement tax-saving strategies with supporting documentation. Starting at $16/month, Instead helps individuals, businesses, and tax professionals save tens to hundreds of thousands on taxes through intelligent tax analysis rather than last-minute filing.

