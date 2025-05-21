The Wait Is Over: Real American Beer Officially Lands in Pennsylvania

TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After countless emails, DMs, and beer-thirsty pleas, Real American Beer is proud to announce its official launch in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania—answering the call of the people with an unapologetic American brand that speaks their language.

From Philly to Pittsburgh, Scranton to State College, Real American Beer is now available at retailers across the state, delivering its premium light lager with 110 calories, 4g carbs, and 200% American flavor to Pennsylvanians who’ve been waiting (im)patiently.

“We’ve had fans in Pennsylvania asking for this since day one,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “They didn’t just ask once. They followed up. They emailed. They hit our DMs. So we finally said, alright—we heard you. This beer’s for you, PA.”

With this launch, Real American Beer adds Pennsylvania to its rapidly expanding national footprint—now available in 27 states and over 15,000 retailers in less than 12 months.

“When we started Real American Beer, we said we were building something for the people—and Pennsylvania, you’re part of that, brother,” said Hulk Hogan, WWE Hall of Famer and co-founder of Real American Beer. “This is a call to every backyard, every tailgate, every true American who’s been waiting to crack open a beer that actually stands for something.”

Real American Beer was made for people who stock the fridge, fly the flag, and don’t need a special occasion to crack a cold one. That’s Pennsylvania to a T. From shift workers and small-town legends to the guys manning the grill on Sundays—this state gets it.

And for fans who want to skip the beer run? Real American Beer is now available to order online , with direct delivery right to your door. Just a few clicks, and crushable light beer is on the way. It’s never been easier—or more American—to stock the fridge for long weekends, backyard BBQs, or Tuesday night lawn chair sessions.

