Ekso Bionics Announces New Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EKSO), a leading developer of exoskeletons for medical and industrial use, today announced that it has updated the effective date of its reverse stock split of shares of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-15 to June 2, 2025 at 12:01 a.m., Pacific time, rather than the previously disclosed effective date of May 27, 2025 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time. The Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on June 2, 2025 on a split-adjusted basis under the existing symbol “EKSO”. The Company’s common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number 282644 400 upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split.

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, the number of shares of the Company’s outstanding common stock will decrease from approximately 35.5 million pre-split shares to approximately 2.4 million post-split shares, with no change in par value, per share.

The reverse stock split was approved by the Company’s stockholders at a special meeting held on May 16, 2025, and is primarily intended to raise the per share trading price of the Company’s common stock. As previously reported, the Company received written notice on December 12, 2024 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), informing the Company that it had failed to meet the minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq listing rules for The Nasdaq Capital Market. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must be at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Any holder that would otherwise receive a fractional share of common stock as a result from the reverse stock split will have those shares rounded up to the next whole share.

The reverse stock split will affect all issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s then-outstanding stock options or warrants outstanding immediately prior to the reverse stock split and correspondingly increase the respective exercise prices, and it will reduce the number of shares to be received upon vesting of the Company’s then-outstanding restricted stock units. The reverse stock split will not be accompanied by a proportional reduction in the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not significantly alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity.

Stockholders who hold their shares electronically in book-entry form at a brokerage firm or through the Ekso Bionics, Inc. 401(k) plan need not take any action, as their shares will be automatically adjusted by their brokerage firm or trustee of the 401(k) plan, as applicable, to reflect the reverse stock split. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee with any questions regarding the procedure of implementing the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding share certificates may request to receive information from VStock Transfer, LLC, the Company’s transfer agent, regarding the process for exchanging the certificated evidencing their shares of common stock for new certificates reflecting the reverse stock split. Additional information regarding the reverse stock split can be found in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (Form DEF14A), filed with the SEC on April 10, 2025, and posted on the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Based upon its industry-leading expertise, the Company focuses on improving health and quality of life with advanced robotics designed to enhance, amplify, and restore human function. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.

