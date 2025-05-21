iRhythm Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health care company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, prevent, and predict disease, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences.

William Blair 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time) Goldman Sachs 46 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time (11:40 a.m. Pacific Time)

on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time (11:40 a.m. Pacific Time) Truist Securities MedTech Conference on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time (10:40 a.m. Pacific Time)



Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the presentations on the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all. For additional information about iRhythm, please visit its corporate website at irhythmtech.com.

