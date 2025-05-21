Millicom (Tigo) to Acquire Telefónica’s Operations in Uruguay for USD 440 Million, Expanding Presence in South America

Key Highlights:

Acquisition strengthens Millicom’s presence and scale across South America.

Expected to be EFCF accretive starting in 2026.

Diversifies Millicom’s cash flow sources in a country with a favorable macroeconomic outlook and investment-grade credit rating.

Significant synergies anticipated across network, operations, and commercial integration.

Positive market outlook supported by a stable regulatory environment and strong mobile market fundamentals, providing a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Luxembourg, May 21, 2025 — Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Telefónica Móviles del Uruguay S.A. for an enterprise value of USD 440 million. This strategic acquisition aligns with Telefónica’s regional repositioning and enables Millicom to consolidate its leadership position in South America.

Millicom expects the transaction to be EFCF accretive as early as 2026, driven by operational efficiencies and integration with its existing regional footprint. Upon closing, the company anticipates immediate scale benefits, enhanced synergies, and long-term value creation across its Latin American platform.

The transaction further diversifies Millicom’s cash flow sources, reducing overall risk supported by Uruguay’s stable macroeconomic environment and investment-grade credit rating (BBB+). The deal is expected to temporarily increase Millicom’s leverage by approximately 0.1x.

Strategic Rationale:

Acquisition of a well-established, profitable mobile operator with nationwide coverage in Uruguay.

Infrastructure and commercial synergies with Millicom’s existing operations in Paraguay and Bolivia.

Strengthens Millicom’s digital ecosystem, enabling enhanced bundling and service innovation.

Reinforces Millicom’s mission to accelerate digital inclusion and sustainable development in Latin America.

Marcelo Benitez, CEO of Millicom, stated: “This acquisition represents a key milestone in our purposeful growth strategy across Latin America — especially in Uruguay, a country with strong fundamentals and a forward-looking digital agenda. We are committed to being a long-term partner in Uruguay’s digital development by investing in mobile infrastructure, improving service quality, and fostering innovation and talent development.”

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Country Profile: Uruguay

Highest GDP per capita in Latin America at USD 22,400 (2024), with a stable currency and investment-grade economy (BBB+).

Politically and institutionally stable, offering a favorable regulatory environment for foreign investment.

Telecommunications market includes three mobile network operators and a competitive fixed-line and pay TV landscape.

Telefónica Uruguay is the second-largest mobile operator, operating in a stable and growing market.

Mobile market growing approximately 4% annually since 2022, driven by rising postpaid adoption and the region’s highest ARPU.

Regulatory focus remains on quality of service and universal access.

