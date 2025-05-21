Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering, Including Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares, and Closing of Private Placement

Public offering results in gross proceeds of $57.5 million

Private placement results in gross proceeds of approximately $20.3 million

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of a total of 115,000,000 shares of its common stock, which included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 15,000,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $0.50 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses were $57.5 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Senseonics.

In connection with the public offering, Senseonics entered into a stock purchase agreement with Abbott Laboratories for the issuance of shares of Senseonics’ common stock representing 4.99% of Senseonics’ outstanding common stock following the closing of both offerings at a price per share equal to the public offering price. In the closing of the private placement, Abbott acquired 40,539,265 shares for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $20.3 million, before offering expenses.

Senseonics intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and private placement to fund the ongoing launch of Eversense 365 and continued development of pipeline products, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

TD Cowen and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers and RBC Capital Markets and Lake Street acted as bookrunners for the public offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus (File No. 333-273882) that was originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 10, 2023 and became effective on September 12, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. ("Senseonics") is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding, among other things, Senseonics’ expectations about the anticipated use of proceeds from the offerings. The words “expects,” “potential,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including uncertainties relating to the current economic environment, market and other conditions; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Senseonics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025, Senseonics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Senseonics’ final prospectus supplement for the public offering dated May 15, 2025, filed with the SEC on May 16, 2025, and other filings Senseonics makes with the SEC from time to time. The events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Senseonics’ actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Senseonics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

investors@senseonics.com