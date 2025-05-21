New Bitcoin–Dogecoin Dual Mining Guide Highlights PBK Miner as a Passive Income Powerhouse

Carshalton, UK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market where miners are constantly seeking greater efficiency and returns, a new guide has emerged spotlighting how dual mining of Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) can offer higher hash-rate performance and increased daily earnings—with cloud platform PBK Miner leading the charge.

Cryptocurrency mining, once dominated by DIY hardware setups, is now more accessible than ever thanks to cloud solutions that eliminate complexity and reduce costs. PBK Miner stands at the forefront of this trend.





Why PBK Miner?

PBK Miner is designed for users of all experience levels, offering a streamlined interface and automated cloud infrastructure. Key features include:

✅ Over 100 global mining farms powered by renewable energy

powered by renewable energy ✅ More than 500,000 machines operating across the network

operating across the network ✅ 8+ million users worldwide

worldwide ✅ Instant $10 sign-up bonus and $0.60 daily check-in rewards

and ✅ Support for 10+ cryptocurrencies, including BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, USDT, BCH, and more





Security & Sustainability

PBK Miner places strong emphasis on:

User security : McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection, 100% uptime, and 24/7 support

: McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection, 100% uptime, and 24/7 support Environmental responsibility: Carbon-neutral mining with renewable energy

This commitment to ethical and secure operations enhances long-term viability and investor trust.

Getting Started in 2 Simple Steps

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit pbkminer.com and sign up using just your email. No hardware or software setup is required.

Step 2: Choose a Mining Contract

Pick from a range of investment contracts with varying levels of return:

Contract Name Investment Total Return Experience Contract $100 $107 Bitcoin Miner S21 Imm $500 $531.75 Bitcoin Miner S19 XP+ Hyd $1,000 $1,130 Litecoin Miner L7 $5,000 $7,250 WhatsMiner M63S+ $8,000 $12,960 On-rack Filecoin Miner $30,000 $55,500

Profits start being credited as soon as the next day. Once your balance reaches $100, you can withdraw or reinvest.

Affiliate Program: Earn Without Investing

PBK Miner also offers a lucrative referral program:

Earn up to $30,000/month by referring new users

by referring new users No investment required to participate

No cap on referrals — unlimited earning potential

In summary:

If you are looking for ways to increase your passive income, cloud mining is a great option. If used properly, these opportunities can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth in “autopilot” mode with minimal time investment. At the very least, they should be more time-efficient than any type of active trading. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and with PBK Miner, maximizing your passive income potential is easier than ever.

Learn More

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.