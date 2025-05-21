CORRECTION -- LiveRamp Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), please note the GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2026 were stated incorrectly. The corrected release follows:





Q4 Revenue up 10% year-over-year

FY25 Operating Cash Flow increases 46% year-over-year

FY25 Share Repurchases totaled $101 million

LiveRamp ® (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Q4 Financial Highlights1

Total revenue was $189 million, up 10%.

Subscription revenue was $145 million, up 9%.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $44 million, up 14%.

GAAP gross profit was $131 million, up 5%. GAAP gross margin of 69% compressed by 3 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $136 million, up 5%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 72% compressed by 3 percentage points.

GAAP operating loss was $12 million compared to $14 million. GAAP operating margin of negative 6% expanded by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP operating income was $23 million compared to $16 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 12% expanded by 3 percentage points.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.10 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.30.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $63 million compared to $28 million.

Share repurchases in the fourth quarter totaled approximately 950 thousand shares for $25 million.





Fiscal Year Financial Highlights1

Total revenue was $746 million, up 13%.

Subscription revenue was $569 million, up 11%, and represented 76% of total revenue.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $177 million, up 21%.

GAAP gross profit was $530 million, up 10%, and GAAP gross margin of 71% compressed by 2 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $550 million, up 12%, and non-GAAP gross margin of 74% compressed by 1 percentage point.

GAAP operating income was $5 million compared to $11 million. GAAP operating margin of 1% compressed by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP operating income was $136 million compared to $105 million. Non-GAAP operating margin of 18% expanded by 2 percentage points.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.01, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.70.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $154 million compared to $106 million.

Share repurchases in fiscal 2025 totaled approximately 3.8 million shares for $101 million. As of March 31, 2025, there was $256 million in remaining capacity under the share repurchase authorization that expires on December 31, 2026.





A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Commenting on the results, CEO Scott Howe said: "We had a strong finish to fiscal 2025, with fourth quarter revenue and operating income exceeding our expectations, revenue growing at a double-digit rate and operating cash flow reaching a record high. As we enter fiscal 2026, more so than ever, we are focused on controlling what we can control: Making our platform faster and easier to use; rolling out new functionality, such as our new Cross Media Intelligence measurement solution; helping customers optimize ad spend by harnessing the power of our Data Collaboration Network; and, finally, prudently managing our own costs and growth investments. The near-term macro environment may be uncertain, but we remain confident that in the long-run we can drive sustained growth and shareholder value creation.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 FY25 FY25 Q4 FY25 FY25 Subscription revenue $145 $569 — — YoY change 9% 11% — — Marketplace & Other revenue $44 $177 — — YoY change 14% 21% — — Total revenue $189 $746 — — YoY change 10% 13% — — Gross profit $131 $530 $136 $550 % Gross margin 69% 71% 72% 74% YoY change (3 pts) (2 pts) (3 pts) (1 pt) Operating income (loss) ($12) $5 $23 $136 % Operating margin (6%) 1% 12% 18% YoY change 2 pts (1 pt) 3 pts 2 pts Net earnings (loss) ($6) ($1) $20 $115 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.10) ($0.01) $0.30 $1.70 Shares to calculate diluted EPS 66.0 66.1 67.5 67.5 YoY change (1%) (3%) (1%) (1%) Net operating cash flow $63 $154 — — Free cash flow — — $62 $153 Totals may not sum due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules attached to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

On February 25 we hosted an investor day presentation in San Francisco. The video replay, slide presentation and transcript are available on our investor relations website . Additionally, please see our investor day recap that highlights 10 interesting slides from the presentation, available here .

. Additionally, please see our investor day recap that highlights 10 interesting slides from the presentation, available . On February 25-27 we hosted our annual customer and partner conference, RampUp, in San Francisco, bringing together more than 2,500 leaders at the intersection of marketing, technology and data science. The event featured product demonstrations and 40+ panels and presentations featuring 110 leaders from some of the largest brands in the world, including Disney, Home Depot, P&G and Uber – to name a few. Video replays of these sessions are available here and an event recap for investors is available here .

and an event recap for investors is available . On February 25 we announced Cross-Media Intelligence, a new capability that enables marketers to better measure and optimize campaigns anywhere their customers are. LiveRamp’s Cross-Media Intelligence is a premier solution for next-generation cross-media measurement, unifying insights across partners and datasets, and delivering actionable, repeatable insights with unmatched speed and precision. With Cross-Media Intelligence, marketers for the first time can access unified, deduplicated reporting across screens and platforms ( additional information ).

). On April 22 Google announced that it will no longer roll out a new standalone prompt for consumers to opt-in to third-party cookie tracking on Chrome. LiveRamp’s mission remains the same: Enable best-in-class addressable reach and connectivity across every consumer experience by continuing to develop the largest and most useful data collaboration network. We will use cookies to extend reach on Chrome, while continuing to invest and expand our authenticated ecosystem across cookieless browsers (Safari, Firefox, and Edge), direct publisher integrations, CTV, mobile/gaming, and new AI integrations. Please see our blog post for additional information.

that it will no longer roll out a new standalone prompt for consumers to opt-in to third-party cookie tracking on Chrome. LiveRamp’s mission remains the same: Enable best-in-class addressable reach and connectivity across every consumer experience by continuing to develop the largest and most useful data collaboration network. We will use cookies to extend reach on Chrome, while continuing to invest and expand our authenticated ecosystem across cookieless browsers (Safari, Firefox, and Edge), direct publisher integrations, CTV, mobile/gaming, and new AI integrations. Please see our for additional information. On March 6 we announced a workforce restructuring involving approximately 5% of our full-time employees. The restructuring is part of a broader strategic reprioritization to build a stronger, more profitable company by tightening our focus and simplifying and driving efficiency into our business processes. In the fourth quarter we incurred $7.2 million of restructuring and related charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits.

LiveRamp ended the year with 128 customers whose annualized subscription revenue exceeds $1 million, compared to 115 in the prior year.

LiveRamp ended the year with 840 direct subscription customers, compared to 900 in the prior year.

Fourth quarter subscription net retention was 104% and platform net retention was 106%.

Fourth quarter annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which is the last month of the quarter fixed subscription revenue annualized, was $504 million, up 8% compared to the prior year period.

Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $471 million, up 14% compared to the prior year period.





Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of $191 million, an increase of 9%

GAAP operating income of $6 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $33 million





For fiscal 2026, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of between $787 million and $817 million, an increase of between 6% and 10%

GAAP operating income of between $85 million and $89 million

Non-GAAP operating income of between $178 million and $182 million





Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the conference, which can be accessed on LiveRamp’s investor site . A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and is available here .

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp’s data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks—unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, the Company’s guidance regarding revenue, GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2026 and other similar estimates, assumptions, forecasts, projections and expectations regarding market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions and other future events and trends.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are economic uncertainties that could impact us or our suppliers, customers and partners, including, geo-political circumstances, including risk related to tariffs and other trade restrictions, the possibility of a recession, general inflationary pressure and high interest rates; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their agreements with us upon their expiration; our ability to add new customers and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers, who may withdraw or withhold data from us; increased competition and rapidly changing technology that could impact our products and services; the risk that we fail to realize the potential benefits of or have difficulty integrating acquired businesses; and our inability to attract, motivate and retain talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition, divestiture and other activities affecting our workforce. Our global workforce strategy could possibly encounter difficulty and not be as beneficial as planned. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including the performance of third parties as well as impacts from war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ data and/or computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center or cloud hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Continued changes in the judicial, legislative, regulatory, accounting, cultural and consumer environments affecting our business, including but not limited to litigation, investigations, legislation, regulations and customs at the state, federal and international levels relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect LiveRamp’s business, reputation, results of operation, financial condition and stock price, please refer to LiveRamp’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of LiveRamp’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, $ % 2025 2024 Variance Variance Revenues 188,724 171,852 16,872 9.8 % Cost of revenue 57,929 47,722 10,207 21.4 % Gross profit 130,795 124,130 6,665 5.4 % % Gross margin 69.3 % 72.2 % Operating expenses Research and development 45,926 45,161 765 1.7 % Sales and marketing 56,961 60,476 (3,515 ) (5.8 )% General and administrative 32,175 30,252 1,923 6.4 % Gains, losses and other items, net 7,241 2,516 4,725 187.8 % Total operating expenses 142,303 138,405 3,898 2.8 % Loss from operations (11,508 ) (14,275 ) 2,767 19.4 % % Margin (6.1 )% (8.3 )% Total other income, net 4,762 5,070 (308 ) (6.1 )% Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (6,746 ) (9,205 ) 2,459 26.7 % Income tax benefit (479 ) (3,027 ) 2,548 84.2 % Net earnings from continuing operations (6,267 ) (6,178 ) (89 ) (1.4 )% Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - 805 (805 ) (100.0 )% Net loss (6,267 ) (5,373 ) (894 ) (16.6 )% Basic loss per share: Continuing operations (0.10 ) (0.09 ) (0.00 ) (2.0 )% Discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 (0.01 ) (100.0 )% Basic loss per share (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (17.3 )% Diluted loss per share: Continuing operations (0.10 ) (0.09 ) (0.00 ) (2.0 )% Discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 (0.01 ) (100.0 )% Diluted loss per share (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (17.3 )% Basic weighted average shares 65,957 66,323 Diluted weighted average shares 65,957 66,323 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the twelve months ended March 31, $ % 2025 2024 Variance Variance Revenues 745,580 659,661 85,919 13.0 % Cost of revenue 215,910 179,489 36,421 20.3 % Gross profit 529,670 480,172 49,498 10.3 % % Gross margin 71.0 % 72.8 % Operating expenses Research and development 176,668 151,201 25,467 16.8 % Sales and marketing 213,106 195,693 17,413 8.9 % General and administrative 126,499 110,166 16,333 14.8 % Gains, losses and other items, net 7,993 11,708 (3,715 ) (31.7 )% Total operating expenses 524,266 468,768 55,498 11.8 % Income from operations 5,404 11,404 (6,000 ) (52.6 )% % Margin 0.7 % 1.7 % Total other income, net 17,436 22,957 (5,521 ) (24.0 )% Income from continuing operations before income taxes 22,840 34,361 (11,521 ) (33.5 )% Income tax expense 25,342 24,270 1,072 4.4 % Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (2,502 ) 10,091 (12,593 ) (124.8 )% Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,688 1,790 (102 ) (5.7 )% Net earnings (loss) (814 ) 11,881 (12,695 ) (106.9 )% Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations (0.04 ) 0.15 (0.19 ) (124.8 )% Discontinued operations 0.03 0.03 (0.00 ) (5.5 )% Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.18 (0.19 ) (106.9 )% Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations (0.04 ) 0.15 (0.19 ) (125.5 )% Discontinued operations 0.03 0.03 (0.00 ) (3.1 )% Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.17 (0.19 ) (107.0 )% Basic weighted average shares 66,126 66,266 Diluted weighted average shares 66,126 67,918 Some totals may not sum due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months

ended March 31, For the twelve months

ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (6,746 ) (9,205 ) 22,840 34,361 Income tax expense (benefit) (479 ) (3,027 ) 25,342 24,270 Net earnings from continuing operations (6,267 ) (6,178 ) (2,502 ) 10,091 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - 805 1,688 1,790 Net earnings (loss) (6,267 ) (5,373 ) (814 ) 11,881 Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) 0.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.01 ) 0.17 Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,135 3,097 14,415 8,785 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,166 24,780 107,979 71,304 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 7,241 2,516 7,993 11,708 Transformation costs (general and administrative) — — — 1,875 Total excluded items from continuing operations 34,542 30,393 130,387 93,672 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 27,796 21,188 153,227 128,033 Income tax expense (2) 7,759 3,947 38,296 29,882 Non-GAAP net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 20,037 17,241 114,931 98,151 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations Basic 0.30 0.26 1.74 1.48 Diluted 0.30 0.25 1.70 1.45 Basic weighted average shares 65,957 66,323 66,126 66,266 Diluted weighted average shares 67,479 68,471 67,499 67,918 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. (2) Non-GAAP income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with the valuation allowance and smaller pre-tax income for GAAP purposes.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months

ended March 31, For the twelve months

ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from operations (11,508 ) (14,275 ) 5,404 11,404 Operating income (loss) margin (6.1 )% (8.3 )% 0.7 % 1.7 % Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,135 3,097 14,415 8,785 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,166 24,780 107,979 71,304 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 7,241 2,516 7,993 11,708 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - - 1,875 Total excluded items 34,542 30,393 130,387 93,672 Income from operations before excluded items 23,034 16,118 135,791 105,076 Non-GAAP operating income margin 12.2 % 9.4 % 18.2 % 15.9 % (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months

ended March 31, For the twelve months

ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (6,267 ) (6,178 ) (2,502 ) 10,091 Income tax expense (benefit) (479 ) (3,027 ) 25,342 24,270 Total other expense, net (4,762 ) (5,070 ) (17,436 ) (22,957 ) Income (loss) from operations (11,508 ) (14,275 ) 5,404 11,404 Depreciation and amortization 3,803 3,823 17,207 11,508 EBITDA (7,705 ) (10,452 ) 22,611 22,912 Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 24,166 24,780 107,979 71,304 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 7,241 2,516 7,993 11,708 Transformation costs (general and administrative) - - - 1,875 Other adjustments 31,407 27,296 115,972 84,887 Adjusted EBITDA 23,702 16,844 138,583 107,799 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) March 31 March 31 $ % 2025 2024 Variance Variance Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 413,331 336,867 76,464 22.7 % Restricted cash 595 2,604 (2,009 ) (77.2 )% Short-term investments 7,500 32,045 (24,545 ) (76.6 )% Trade accounts receivable, net 186,169 190,313 (4,144 ) (2.2 )% Refundable income taxes, net 9,708 8,521 1,187 13.9 % Other current assets 38,886 31,682 7,204 22.7 % Total current assets 656,189 602,032 54,157 9.0 % Property and equipment 23,813 25,394 (1,581 ) (6.2 )% Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization 17,629 17,213 416 2.4 % Property and equipment, net 6,184 8,181 (1,997 ) (24.4 )% Intangible assets, net 20,167 34,583 (14,416 ) (41.7 )% Goodwill 501,756 501,756 - - % Deferred commissions, net 44,452 48,143 (3,691 ) (7.7 )% Other assets, net 30,623 36,748 (6,125 ) (16.7 )% 1,259,371 1,231,443 27,928 2.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 112,271 81,202 31,069 38.3 % Accrued payroll and related expenses 50,776 61,575 (10,799 ) (17.5 )% Other accrued expenses 38,586 42,857 (4,271 ) (10.0 )% Deferred revenue 45,885 30,942 14,943 48.3 % Total current liabilities 247,518 216,576 30,942 14.3 % Other liabilities 62,994 65,732 (2,738 ) (4.2 )% Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - n/a Common stock 15,918 15,594 324 2.1 % Additional paid-in capital 2,045,316 1,933,776 111,540 5.8 % Retained earnings 1,313,358 1,314,172 (814 ) (0.1 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,295 3,964 331 8.4 % Treasury stock, at cost (2,430,028 ) (2,318,371 ) (111,657 ) 4.8 % Total stockholders' equity 948,859 949,135 (276 ) (0.0 )% 1,259,371 1,231,443 27,928 2.3 %

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months

ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (6,267 ) (5,373 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax — (805 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,803 3,823 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 44 6 Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges (28 ) (546 ) Gain on sale of strategic investments (515 ) — Loss on marketable equity securities 206 — Provision for doubtful accounts (453 ) 1,947 Deferred income taxes (496 ) (498 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 24,166 24,780 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 25,187 8,700 Deferred commissions 46 (3,971 ) Other assets 4,703 8,514 Accounts payable and other liabilities 11,738 (246 ) Income taxes (523 ) (7,285 ) Deferred revenue 969 (1,403 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 62,580 27,643 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (293 ) (1,791 ) Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received — (170,281 ) Purchases of investments — (24,509 ) Proceeds from sales of investments — 25,000 Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 763 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 470 (171,581 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 202 1 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (1,026 ) (719 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (25,447 ) (15,177 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,271 ) (15,895 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 36,779 (159,833 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities (798 ) 805 Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (798 ) 805 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations 35,981 (159,028 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 580 (447 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36,561 (159,475 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 377,365 498,946 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 413,926 339,471 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 558 4,905 Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations — (1,258 ) Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 2,426 2,594 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities — 148 Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations (40 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 20 104 Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment 652 — Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 64 —

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the twelve months

ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) (814 ) 11,881 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,688 ) (1,790 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,207 11,508 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 85 1,219 Lease-related impairment and restructuring charges 14 1,769 Gain on sale of strategic investments (515 ) — Loss on marketable equity securities 206 — Provision for doubtful accounts 695 2,254 Impairment of goodwill — 2,875 Deferred income taxes (447 ) (458 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 107,979 71,304 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,547 (32,336 ) Deferred commissions 3,691 (11,113 ) Other assets 2,105 9,426 Accounts payable and other liabilities 3,573 8,508 Income taxes 3,430 22,275 Deferred revenue 14,897 8,334 Net cash provided by operating activities 153,965 105,656 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,042 ) (4,255 ) Cash paid in acquisitions, net of cash received (1,951 ) (170,281 ) Purchases of investments (1,967 ) (48,894 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 26,989 50,750 Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 763 — Purchases of strategic investments (1,400 ) (1,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 21,392 (173,680 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 8,833 7,222 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (10,331 ) (5,835 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (101,198 ) (60,502 ) Net cash used in financing activities (102,696 ) (59,115 ) Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations 72,661 (127,139 ) Cash flows from discontinued operations: From operating activities 1,688 1,790 Net cash provided by discontinued operations 1,688 1,790 Net cash provided by (used in) continuing and discontinued operations 74,349 (125,349 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 106 372 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 74,455 (124,977 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 339,471 464,448 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 413,926 339,471 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes, net from continuing operations 22,548 2,465 Cash received for income taxes, net from discontinued operations (2,486 ) (2,765 ) Cash received for tenant improvement allowances (2,628 ) — Cash paid for operating lease liabilities 9,798 10,293 Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 2,327 11,825 Operating lease assets, and related lease liabilities, relinquished in lease terminations (595 ) (4,486 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment remaining unpaid at period end 20 104 Marketable equity securities obtained in disposition of strategic investment 652 — Excise tax payable on net stock repurchases 128 —

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CALCULATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25,693 $ 35,764 $ 16,556 $ 27,643 $ 105,656 $ (9,328 ) $ 55,596 $ 45,117 $ 62,580 $ 153,965 Less: Capital expenditures (53 ) (200 ) (2,211 ) (1,791 ) (4,255 ) (226 ) (241 ) (282 ) (293 ) (1,042 ) Free Cash Flow $ 25,640 $ 35,564 $ 14,345 $ 25,852 $ 101,401 $ (9,554 ) $ 55,355 $ 44,835 $ 62,287 $ 152,923 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Yr-to-Yr FY2024 FY2025 FY2025 to FY2024 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 % $ Revenues 154,069 159,871 173,869 171,852 659,661 175,961 185,483 195,412 188,724 745,580 13.0 % 85,919 Cost of revenue 45,621 41,212 44,934 47,722 179,489 51,749 51,234 54,998 57,929 215,910 20.3 % 36,421 Gross profit 108,448 118,659 128,935 124,130 480,172 124,212 134,249 140,414 130,795 529,670 10.3 % 49,498 % Gross margin 70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 72.2 % 72.8 % 70.6 % 72.4 % 71.9 % 69.3 % 71.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 34,519 33,733 37,788 45,161 151,201 44,118 43,889 42,735 45,926 176,668 16.8 % 25,467 Sales and marketing 44,879 44,135 46,203 60,476 195,693 54,175 51,107 50,863 56,961 213,106 8.9 % 17,413 General and administrative 26,664 26,009 27,241 30,252 110,166 30,961 31,369 31,994 32,175 126,499 14.8 % 16,333 Gains, losses and other items, net 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 (31.7 )% (3,715 ) Total operating expenses 106,178 110,451 113,734 138,405 468,768 129,460 126,762 125,741 142,303 524,266 11.8 % 55,498 Income (loss) from operations 2,270 8,208 15,201 (14,275 ) 11,404 (5,248 ) 7,487 14,673 (11,508 ) 5,404 (52.6 )% (6,000 ) % Margin 5.0 % 24.3 % 40.2 % (31.6 )% 1.7 % (3.0 )% 4.0 % 7.5 % (6.1 )% 0.7 % Total other income, net 4,849 6,431 6,607 5,070 22,957 4,444 4,197 4,033 4,762 17,436 (24.0 )% (5,521 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 7,119 14,639 21,808 (9,205 ) 34,361 (804 ) 11,684 18,706 (6,746 ) 22,840 (33.5 )% (11,521 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,705 10,163 8,429 (3,027 ) 24,270 6,685 9,952 9,184 (479 ) 25,342 4.4 % 1,072 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 (6,178 ) 10,091 (7,489 ) 1,732 9,522 (6,267 ) (2,502 ) (124.8 )% (12,593 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - 387 598 805 1,790 - - 1,688 - 1,688 (5.7 )% (102 ) Net earnings (loss) $ (1,586 ) $ 4,863 $ 13,977 $ (5,373 ) $ 11,881 $ (7,489 ) $ 1,732 $ 11,210 $ (6,267 ) $ (814 ) (106.9 )% (12,695 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing Operations (0.02 ) 0.07 0.20 (0.09 ) 0.15 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.15 (0.10 ) (0.04 ) (124.8 )% (0.19 ) Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 (5.5 )% (0.00 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.18 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.17 (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (106.9 )% (0.19 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing Operations (0.02 ) 0.07 0.20 (0.09 ) 0.15 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.14 (0.10 ) (0.04 ) (125.5 )% (0.19 ) Discontinued Operations 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.03 (3.1 )% (0.00 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.17 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.17 (0.10 ) (0.01 ) (107.0 )% (0.19 ) Basic weighted average shares 66,497 66,284 65,961 66,323 66,266 66,621 66,294 65,631 65,957 66,126 Diluted weighted average shares 66,497 67,868 67,943 66,323 67,918 66,621 67,309 66,743 65,957 66,126 Some earnings (loss) per share amounts may not add due to rounding.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EXPENSES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) FY2024 FY2025 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 Expenses: Cost of revenue 45,621 41,212 44,934 47,722 179,489 51,749 51,234 54,998 57,929 215,910 Research and development 34,519 33,733 37,788 45,161 151,201 44,118 43,889 42,735 45,926 176,668 Sales and marketing 44,879 44,135 46,203 60,476 195,693 54,175 51,107 50,863 56,961 213,106 General and administrative 26,664 26,009 27,241 30,252 110,166 30,961 31,369 31,994 32,175 126,499 Gains, losses and other items, net 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 Gross profit, continuing operations: 108,448 118,659 128,935 124,130 480,172 124,212 134,249 140,414 130,795 529,670 % Gross margin 70.4 % 74.2 % 74.2 % 72.2 % 72.8 % 70.6 % 72.4 % 71.9 % 69.3 % 71.0 % Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,290 1,217 1,181 3,097 8,785 3,846 3,748 3,686 3,135 14,415 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue) 629 629 817 1,478 3,553 1,596 1,499 1,455 1,615 6,165 Non-cash stock compensation (research and development) 5,077 5,293 6,960 9,859 27,189 10,205 10,920 10,085 10,494 41,704 Non-cash stock compensation (sales and marketing) 3,736 4,786 4,089 6,337 18,948 7,093 7,383 7,278 5,716 27,470 Non-cash stock compensation (general and administrative) 3,850 5,027 5,631 7,106 21,614 9,091 9,266 7,942 6,341 32,640 Restructuring charges (gains, losses, and other) 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,875 — — — 1,875 — — — — Total excluded items 18,573 23,526 21,180 30,393 93,672 32,037 33,213 30,595 34,542 130,387 Expenses, excluding items: Cost of revenue 41,702 39,366 42,936 43,147 167,151 46,307 45,987 49,857 53,179 195,330 Research and development 29,442 28,440 30,828 35,302 124,012 33,913 32,969 32,650 35,432 134,964 Sales and marketing 41,143 39,349 42,114 54,139 176,745 47,082 43,724 43,585 51,245 185,636 General and administrative 20,939 20,982 21,610 23,146 86,677 21,870 22,103 24,052 25,834 93,859 Gross profit, excluding items: 112,367 120,505 130,933 128,705 492,510 129,654 139,496 145,555 135,545 550,250 % Gross margin 72.9 % 75.4 % 75.3 % 74.9 % 74.7 % 73.7 % 75.2 % 74.5 % 71.8 % 73.8 % (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) FY2024 FY2025 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 3/31/2024 FY2024 6/30/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2024 3/31/2025 FY2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 7,119 14,639 21,808 (9,205 ) 34,361 (804 ) 11,684 18,706 (6,746 ) 22,840 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,705 10,163 8,429 (3,027 ) 24,270 6,685 9,952 9,184 (479 ) 25,342 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (1,586 ) 4,476 13,379 (6,178 ) 10,091 (7,489 ) 1,732 9,522 (6,267 ) (2,502 ) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax - 387 598 805 1,790 - - 1,688 - 1,688 Net earnings (loss) (1,586 ) 4,863 13,977 (5,373 ) 11,881 (7,489 ) 1,732 11,210 (6,267 ) (814 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.18 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.17 (0.10 ) (0.01 ) Diluted (0.02 ) 0.07 0.21 (0.08 ) 0.17 (0.11 ) 0.03 0.17 (0.10 ) (0.01 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 3,290 1,217 1,181 3,097 8,785 3,846 3,748 3,686 3,135 14,415 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 13,292 15,735 17,497 24,780 71,304 27,985 29,068 26,760 24,166 107,979 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 116 6,574 2,502 2,516 11,708 206 397 149 7,241 7,993 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,875 - - - 1,875 - - - - - Total excluded items from continuing operations 18,573 23,526 21,180 30,393 93,672 32,037 33,213 30,595 34,542 130,387 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and excluding items 25,692 38,165 42,988 21,188 128,033 31,233 44,897 49,301 27,796 153,227 Income tax expense (2) 6,167 9,036 10,732 3,947 29,882 7,371 10,745 12,421 7,759 38,296 Non-GAAP net earnings from continuing operations 19,525 29,129 32,256 17,241 98,151 23,862 34,152 36,880 20,037 114,931 Non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations Basic 0.29 0.44 0.49 0.26 1.48 0.36 0.52 0.56 0.30 1.74 Diluted 0.29 0.43 0.47 0.25 1.45 0.35 0.51 0.55 0.30 1.70 Basic weighted average shares 66,497 66,284 65,961 66,323 66,266 66,621 66,294 65,631 65,957 66,126 Diluted weighted average shares 67,388 67,868 67,943 68,471 67,918 68,463 67,309 66,743 67,479 67,499 Some totals may not add due to rounding (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the For the quarter ending year ending June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 Low High GAAP income from operations $ 6,000 $ 85,000 $ 89,000 Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization 3,000 11,000 11,000 Non-cash stock compensation 24,000 82,000 82,000 Total excluded items 27,000 93,000 93,000 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 33,000 $ 178,000 $ 182,000 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

APPENDIX A LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Q4 FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND OTHER KEY METRICS To supplement our financial results, we use non-GAAP measures which exclude certain acquisition related expenses, non-cash stock compensation and restructuring charges. We believe these measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures and schedules are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated GAAP financial statements. Our management regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. These measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is also based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP expenses and adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects when applicable: Purchased intangible asset amortization : We incur amortization of purchased intangibles in connection with our acquisitions. Purchased intangibles include (i) developed technology, (ii) customer and publisher relationships, and (iii) trade names. We expect to amortize for accounting purposes the fair value of the purchased intangibles based on the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets will be consumed as revenue is generated. Although the intangible assets generate revenue for us, we exclude this item because this expense is non-cash in nature and because we believe the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance. Non-cash stock compensation : Non-cash stock compensation consists of charges for employee restricted stock units, performance shares and stock options in accordance with current GAAP related to stock-based compensation including expense associated with stock-based compensation related to unvested options assumed in connection with our acquisitions. As we apply stock-based compensation standards, we believe that it is useful to investors to understand the impact of the application of these standards to our operational performance. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense that typically requires or will require cash settlement by us and because such expense is not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations. Restructuring charges : During the past several years, we have initiated certain restructuring activities in order to align our costs in connection with both our operating plans and our business strategies based on then-current economic conditions. As a result, we recognized costs related to termination benefits for employees whose positions were eliminated, lease and other contract termination charges, and asset impairments. These items, as well as third party expenses associated with business acquisitions in the prior years, reported as gains, losses, and other items, net, are excluded from non-GAAP results because such amounts are not used by us to assess the core profitability of our business operations. Transformation costs : In previous years, we incurred significant expenses to separate the financial statements of our operating segments, with particular focus on segment-level balance sheets, and to evaluate portfolio priorities. Our criteria for excluding transformation expenses from our non-GAAP measures is as follows: 1) projects are discrete in nature; 2) excluded expenses consist only of third-party consulting fees that we would not incur otherwise; and 3) we do not exclude employee related expenses or other costs associated with the ongoing operations of our business. We substantially completed those projects during the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, and through most of fiscal 2019, we incurred transaction support expenses and system separation costs related to the Company's announced evaluation of strategic options for its Marketing Solutions (AMS) business. In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 in response to the potential COVID-19 pandemic impact on our business and again during fiscal 2023 in response to macroeconomic conditions, we incurred significant costs associated with the assessment of strategic and operating plans, including our long-term location strategy, and assistance in implementing the restructuring activities as a result of this assessment. Our criteria for excluding these costs are the same. We believe excluding these items from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful for investors and provides meaningful supplemental information. Our non-GAAP financial schedules are: Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, and Non-GAAP expenses : Our Non-GAAP earnings per share, Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP operating income margin, and Non-GAAP expenses reflect adjustments as described above, as well as the related tax effects where applicable. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations before income taxes, other income and expenses, depreciation and amortization, and including adjustments as described above. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure our performance from period to period both at the consolidated level as well as within our operating segments and to compare our results to those of our competitors. We believe that the inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates analysis by investors in evaluating the Company's performance and trends. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net earnings as an indicator of our performance. Free Cash Flow : To supplement our statement of cash flows, we use a non-GAAP measure of cash flow to analyze cash flows generated from operations. Free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Management believes that this measure of cash flow is meaningful since it represents the amount of money available from continuing operations for the Company's discretionary spending. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

