ReconAfrica Announces the Appointment of Mark Friesen as Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets, an Update on the Transaction with NAMCOR and Proposed Warrant Extension

CALGARY, Alberta, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company” or “ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) announces an update to its investor relations contact, an update on the transaction with Namcor Exploration and Production (Pty) (“NAMCOR”) announced in the Company’s news release dated September 22, 2022 and that it intends to extend the expiry date of certain common share purchase warrants of the Company.

UPDATE TO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mr. Grayson Andersen has left ReconAfrica to pursue new career opportunities. The Company, its Board of Directors and Management thank Grayson for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Effective immediately, Mark Friesen has joined ReconAfrica as Managing Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets and is based in Calgary. Mark has extensive energy finance and investor relations experience in the Canadian and U.S. markets. Mark’s prior corporate experience includes being the Director of Investor Relations with Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. and doing business development and corporate planning with Kiwetinohk, Murphy Oil Corporation and through his own consulting company. Mark began his career in equity research covering the energy sector at Bank of Montreal (BMO), FirstEnergy Capital Corp., TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Mark holds a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) designation and received a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree in Finance from the University of Manitoba.

Investors can continue to contact the Company by email at investors@reconafrica.com or by phone at +1-877-631-1160.

UPDATE ON NAMCOR TRANSACTION

The Company and NAMCOR have not yet completed the transaction pursuant to the definitive purchase and sale agreement announced September 22, 2022, but report that discussions are ongoing.

PROPOSED WARRANT EXTENSION

The Company intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate 6,795,454 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “July Warrants”) by 18 months to January 18, 2027 and an aggregate 1,071,500 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “September Warrants” and collectively with the July Warrants, the “Warrants”) by 18 months to February 1, 2027 (collectively with the extension of July Warrants, the “Extension”).

The July Warrants were issued pursuant to a public offering which closed on July 18, 2023 and are set to expire on July 18, 2025. The July Warrants were issued pursuant to a warrant indenture dated July 18, 2023 between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company. Each July Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $1.35 and all other terms of the July Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same.

A total of 295,227 outstanding compensation warrants issued as compensation to the underwriters for part of the financing in July 2023 cannot be extended and will expire on July 18, 2025.

The September Warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which closed on September 1, 2023 and are set to expire on September 1, 2025. Each September Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $1.40 and all other terms of the September Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same.

220,000 of the July Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be “related parties” of the Company. The September Warrants are all held by parties who are considered to be “related parties” of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a “related party transaction” as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines have been relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Extension remains subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola, and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds rights to petroleum licences comprising over 13 million acres. The Company will be drilling its next well, Prospect I which is located onshore Namibia in Petroleum Exploration Licence 073 (“PEL 73”). This will be the Company’s largest exploration prospect drilled to date. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

