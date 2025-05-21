Trading 212 Surpasses A$50 Billion in Client Assets and 4.5 Million Clients, Cementing Position as the UK’s Fastest-Growing Saving and Investment Platform

LONDON, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading 212 has officially reached a major milestone with over A$50 billion in client assets under administration and a thriving community of 4.5 million clients globally, making it the fastest-growing savings and investment platform in the UK.

By pioneering zero-commission and fractional share investing across the UK and Europe, Trading 212 has transformed access to the financial markets. Millions of people have been empowered to invest without facing the high fees that have historically been a barrier to entry.

“Our mission has always been to unlock wealth building for everyone,” said Ivan Ashminov, co-founder and chairman of the board of Trading 212. “Reaching this scale is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and to the value we bring through innovation, accessibility, and transparency.”

With continued momentum, Trading 212 remains committed to reshaping the future of personal finance by breaking down barriers and delivering market-leading tools for everyday investors or savers.

About Trading 212

Trading 212 is a fintech company on a mission to unlock wealth building for everyone. Known for disrupting the industry with zero-commission investing, intuitive technology, and innovative financial products, the platform offers stocks and ETFs to millions of clients across the UK, Europe and Australia.



