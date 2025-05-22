Inmarsat Provides NexusWave to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines to Help Accelerate Onboard Digitalisation Strategy

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has signed an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) to upgrade their fleet from Fleet Xpress (FX) service to Inmarsat’s NexusWave. This fleet-wide transition to NexusWave will allow MOL to benefit from Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity service and accelerate the digitalisation strategy of the leading Japanese shipping company. Local Inmarsat partner JSAT MOBILE Communications will be responsible for implementing and supporting the upgrades on board, covering a fleet that includes liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, oil tankers, and car carriers.

In response to evolving operational and crew connectivity needs, MOL is seeking multi-layered satellite communications services that support the transformation of its vessels into floating offices and homes. By combining multiple network underlays in one bonded connection, Inmarsat NexusWave delivers the speeds, reliability, unlimited data, and global coverage to support this objective, with enterprise-grade cyber-security, round-the-clock technical support, and fully transparent costs ensuring complete peace of mind.

Junichi Yoshiyama, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., said: “Our digitalised and connected ships are becoming floating operations centres and homes for our crew, and Inmarsat’s NexusWave will help keep them connected to high-speed internet and support our onboard digitalisation strategy.”

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with MOL and to deliver NexusWave as an accelerator of maritime digitalisation and, by extension, an enabler of the floating office and floating home. Forward-thinking operators like MOL are drawn to the solution for its performance, robust capabilities, and the confidence that comes from working with a reliable maritime connectivity partner.”

Katsuaki Koike, CEO of JSAT MOBILE Communications, added: “MOL, JSAT, and Inmarsat have been long-term partners, and this collaboration further underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions. We are dedicated to supporting MOL’s digital transformation journey and look forward ensuring seamless and reliable installations across MOL vessels.”

In recent real-world tests, NexusWave achieved download speeds of up to 330–340 Mbps, upload speeds of up to 70–80 Mbps, with average network availability exceeding 99.9%. As part of Inmarsat’s commitment to continuous improvement, the forthcoming integration of the next-generation ultra-high capacity, high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band network promises to increase NexusWave’s aggregated connectivity speeds even further.

About Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat is a Viasat company and continues to power the digitalisation of the maritime industry. With over 40 years of experience, Inmarsat Maritime offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable ship owners and operators to stay connected, navigate safely, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure crew welfare.

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads and YouTube.

Inmarsat Maritime is based in Viasat’s international business headquarters in London, United Kingdom. For further information about Inmarsat Maritime, visit Inmarsat.com/maritime and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with a history of more than 140 years, is one of the world's largest and most diversified shipping companies. With a fleet of over 900 vessels, MOL offers comprehensive maritime transportation services, including dry bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers, car carriers, and container ships. In addition to the marine transportation businesses, MOL group is developing social infrastructure businesses such as wind power generation, logistics, real estate, and BtoC business such as cruise and ferry services. MOL group will meet the evolving social needs including environmental conservation, with innovative technology and services and aims to be a strong and resilient corporate group that provides new value to all stakeholders and grows globally.

About JSAT MOBILE Communications

JSAT MOBILE Communications Inc., a joint venture company with Inmarsat Maritime and SKY Perfect JSAT, that provides maritime satellite communication services to commercial shipping, fishing vessels, and other offshore platforms. Leveraging advanced satellite technologies and reliable service infrastructure, the company supports safe and efficient maritime operations. JSAT MOBILE is committed to connecting vessels around the world and contributing to the digital transformation of the maritime industry.

