UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. July 7, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UnitedHealth" or the "Company") (NYSE: UNH) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between December 3, 2024 and April 16, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). UnitedHealth investors have until July 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

UnitedHealth investors have until July 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 14, 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into UnitedHealth Group concerning potential Medicare fraud. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report indicated that the investigation has been ongoing since at least the summer of 2024. Although the specific nature of the alleged misconduct remains unclear, the inquiry is reportedly centered on the company’s Medicare Advantage business practices.

This development follows UnitedHealth’s May 13 announcement that it was withdrawing its previously revised financial guidance issued on April 17. The company also disclosed a leadership change, with CEO Andrew Witty stepping down and being succeeded by Chairman and former CEO Stephen Hemsley.

