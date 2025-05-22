Johnson Fistel has Commenced an Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into the board members and executive officers of CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? Between April 30, 2020 and February 24, 2022, certain CareDX insiders caused the company to issue false and misleading public statements regarding its compliance with health care laws and its purported revenue growth. However, beginning on October 28, 2021, CareDx made its first in a series of public disclosures announcing that the company was facing multiple government investigations and that CareDx’s financial results were far lower than it had previously claimed. By the time the company made its final disclosure on November 3, 2022, the price of CareDx’s shares had plummeted by over 77.22%.

Current stockholders who have held their CareDx stock since at least January 2021, and still hold today are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/caredx-inc

