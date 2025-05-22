Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Canopy Growth, Viatris, Bakkt, and Cerevel and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC), Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), and Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

Class Period: May 30, 2024 - February 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Canopy Growth had incurred significant costs producing Claybourne Co. ("Claybourne") pre-rolled joints in connection with the Claybourne product launch in Canada; (2) the foregoing costs, in addition to certain indirect costs that Canopy Growth incurred in connection with its Storz & Bickel vaporizer devices, were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Canopy Growth's gross margins and overall financial results; (3) accordingly, defendants had overstated the efficacy of Canopy Growth's cost reduction measures and the health of its gross margins while downplaying issues with the same; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Canopy Growth class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CGC

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS)

Class Period: August 8, 2024 - February 26, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided investors with material information concerning the failed inspection of Viatris' Indore, India facility. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements misrepresented the FDA's issuance of a warning letter and its impact on Viatris' operations and that Defendants routinely referred to the impact of the warning letter as a mere "minor headwind" for the Company.

For more information on the Viatris class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VTRS

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Class Period: March 25, 2024 - March 17, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the stability and/or diversity of its crypto services revenue; (2) failed to disclose Bakkt’s Crypto services revenue was substantially dependent on a single contract with Webull; (3) misrepresented its ability to maintain key client relationships. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Bakkt class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BKKT

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE)

Class Period: October 11, 2023 - August 1, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2025

The Complaint alleges that Cerevel's Offering documents and other public statements omitted material facts regarding AbbVie's interest in acquiring Cerevel at a price well in excess of the $22.81 per share Offering price, artificially deflating Cerevel's stock price until the merger was announced. Moreover, Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Cerevel's controlling shareholder, Bain, acquired Cerevel shares from the October Offering at an artificially depressed price while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding AbbVie's interest; (2) On December 6, 2023 (less than two months after the October Offering), Cerevel publicly announced that AbbVie agreed to acquire Cerevel for $45 per share and that the merger allowed Bain to receive a windfall of more than $120 million on the shares it acquired at the artificially depressed Offering price.

The Action also seeks to recover damages on behalf of investors that held shares as of the January 8, 2024 Record Date and were damaged as a result of Defendants' allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in Cerevel's January 18, 2024 Proxy statement (the "Proxy"). Among other things, the Complaint alleges the Proxy misled investors regarding the true nature and timing of AbbVie's interest in Cerevel.

For more information on the Cerevel class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CERE

