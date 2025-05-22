Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Avis Budget, Civitas, Open Lending, and Zenas BioPharma and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI), Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO), and Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Class Period: February 16, 2024 - February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2025

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Avis Budget crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (iii) as a result, Avis Budget would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (v) accordingly, Avis Budget’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated.

For more information on the Avis Budget class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CAR

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI)

Class Period: February 27, 2024 - February 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2025

The Civitas Resources class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Civitas Resources was highly likely to significantly reduce its oil production in 2025 as a result of, among other things, declines following the production peak at the DJ Basin in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a low TIL count at the end of 2024; (ii) increasing its oil production would require Civitas Resources to acquire additional acreage and development locations, thereby incurring significant debt and causing Civitas Resources to sell corporate assets to offset its acquisition costs; (iii) Civitas Resources' financial condition would require it to implement disruptive cost reduction measures including a significant workforce reduction; and (iv) accordingly, Civitas Resources' business and/or financial prospects, as well as its operational capabilities, were overstated.

The Civitas Resources class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 24, 2025, Civitas Resources announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, reporting revenue of $1.29 billion, missing consensus estimates by $3.44 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, missing consensus estimates by $0.21 per share. According to the complaint, also on February 24, 2025, Civitas Resources revealed several 2025 outlook highlights, including "[d]elivering oil production between 150 and 155 thousand barrels per day ('MBbl/d') on average," – a year-over-year decline of approximately 4% –"[e]xpanding [its] Permian Basin position with a $300 million bolt-on transaction that adds 19,000 net acres and approximately 130 future development locations in the Midland Basin," and "[e]xecuting on [a] new divestment target of $300 million" meant to offset the foregoing transaction. Civitas Resources explained that "[a]s compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, lower volumes are primarily driven by the DJ Basin, due to natural declines following peak production in the fourth quarter, a low TIL count exiting 2024 and in the first quarter of 2025," as well as severe winter weather and unplanned third-party processing downtime in the first quarter, the Civitas Resources class action lawsuit alleges. Civitas Resources additionally announced a 10% reduction in its workforce across all levels and the termination of its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Civitas Resources stock fell more than 18%, according to the Civitas Resources class action lawsuit.

For more information on the Civitas class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CIVI

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Class Period: February 24, 2022 - March 31, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 30, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the capabilities of the Company’s risk-based pricing models; (2) issued materially misleading statements regarding the Company’s profit share revenue; (3) failed to disclose the Company’s 2021 and 2022 vintage loans had become worth significantly less than their corresponding outstanding loan balances; (4) misrepresented the underperformance of the Company’s 2023 and 2024 vintage loans; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Open Lending class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LPRO

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Zenas BioPharma’s September 2024 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2025

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering") contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zenas BioPharma materially overstated the amount of time that it would be able to fund its operations using existing cash and expected net proceeds from the IPO; and (2) as a result, Defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

For more information on the Zenas BioPharma class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZBIO

