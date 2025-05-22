STRATEGY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Strategy Incorporated and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Strategy Incorporated (“Strategy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Strategy securities between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 15, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Strategy's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the anticipated profitability of the Company's bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (2) the various risks associated with bitcoin's volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Strategy shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

