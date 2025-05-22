Best Budget Blinds (2025): SelectBlinds Named Top Affordable Blinds Brand by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized SelectBlinds as a top affordable blinds brand for 2025. This recognition highlights the company's strong value proposition, customer-first philosophy, and commitment to making stylish, customizable window coverings more accessible to homeowners and professionals alike.

Founded in 2003, SelectBlinds has grown into one of the leading online retailers for custom window coverings, offering a range of options - including roller shades, faux wood blinds, cellular shades, and motorized products - through a direct-to-consumer model that removes traditional retail markups. By simplifying the buying process and cutting out intermediaries, SelectBlinds has created an ecosystem where affordability doesn’t come at the expense of quality or customization.

Built-In Value: Product Features Designed for Modern Homes

One of the key reasons SelectBlinds earned top recognition in 2025 is the functional and stylistic versatility of its product lineup. The company offers a wide variety of materials and features tailored to different budgets, living environments, and design preferences.

SelectBlinds' product features include:

Cordless lift systems for enhanced safety and a clean, modern appearance

Room darkening and blackout options ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, and media rooms

Energy-efficient cellular shades that help reduce heating and cooling costs

Moisture-resistant and easy-to-clean materials, particularly in faux wood and vinyl, for kitchens and bathrooms

Motorized and smart-home compatible shades to support automation and accessibility

Custom sizing and wide color selection for a tailored fit and aesthetic match

Every product is made to order and designed for DIY installation, supported by online measuring guides, video tutorials, and free color samples. This combination of guidance, customization, and product depth gives consumers the ability to upgrade their spaces without the need for professional installation.

Memorial Day 2025: Major Savings Sitewide

SelectBlinds will mark the upcoming Memorial Day holiday with a significant sitewide promotion. From May 23 through May 29, 2025, customers can enjoy 60% off all products on SelectBlinds.com.

This annual sale offers homeowners a timely opportunity to invest in custom window coverings ahead of the summer season. Given the company’s expansive selection - which includes energy-efficient shades, blackout options, cordless designs, and automation upgrades - the discount enables broader access to functional and aesthetic upgrades at a reduced cost.

About SelectBlinds

SelectBlinds is a leading online retailer of custom window treatments based in Phoenix, Arizona. Established in 2003, the company is known for being a direct-to-consumer model that eliminates middlemen. SelectBlinds empowers customers with tools to confidently measure and install their own blinds, offers free samples to support style choices, and provides step-by-step guidance through its digital buying process.

