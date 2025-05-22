EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement and Change of Management

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EVGN) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated April 23, 2025, the Company has closed certain transactions contemplated under the share purchase and reorganization agreement (the “Agreement”) dated April 22, 2025 with Ask America, LLC (the “Purchaser”). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser acquired common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) for total gross proceeds of CAD$5,000,000 (the “Private Placement”) and the Company concurrently completed a “Change of Management”, as defined below.

Private Placement

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company closed the first tranche of the Private Placement and issued an aggregate of 8,333,333 Common Shares at a price of $0.60 per Common Share to the Purchaser for gross aggregate proceeds of CAD$5,000,000. It is anticipated that one or more subsequent tranches of the Private Placement will be closed in due course, for aggregate proceeds to the Company of up to CAD$7,000,000.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws. No finder’s fees or commissions were paid by the Company in connection with the aforementioned closing. The Company expects to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Private Placement resulted in the Purchaser becoming a new “Control Person” of the Company (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”)) and was approved by a majority of shareholders of the Company by way of written consent, in accordance with TSXV policies.

Immediately prior to closing of the Private Placement, 1,211,026 options, warrants and other equity settled incentive securities held by current and former members of the Company’s management and Board were surrendered for cancellation for nominal consideration.

Change of Management

Concurrently with closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement, the majority of the executive officers and directors of the Company resigned and were replaced with a new management team consisting of Chase Edgelow as Chief Executive Officer and Ron Green as Chief Operating Officer, with Sean Hennessey continuing as Chief Financial Officer and a new board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) consisting of: Chase Edgelow, Varun Anand, Blake Almond, and Mischa Zajtmann (collectively, the “Change of Management”). The foregoing changes constituted a “Change of Management” (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) and were approved by a majority of shareholders of the Company by way of written consent, in accordance with TSXV policies. For details of the new management team and Board members, please see the press release of the Company dated April 23, 2025.

The Company would like to thank its resigning directors and officers for their service and contributions to the Company and wishes each of them well in their future endeavors.

Early Warning Disclosure

Upon completion of the Private Placement, ASK America holds 8,333,333 Common Shares, representing approximately 37% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 34% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a fully diluted basis (after the grant of equity incentive awards described below under “Equity Incentive Grant”). Prior to completion of the Private Placement, ASK America did not beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, any securities of the Company. ASK America acquired these securities for investment purposes, and may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of the Company, directly or indirectly, from time to time depending upon, among other things, the business and prospects of the Company and future market conditions. For further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above, see the early warning report which will be available on EverGen's SEDAR+ profile. ASK America can be contacted at Suite 4200, Bankers Hall West, 888 – 3rd Street SW, Calgary, AB T2P 5C5.

Equity Incentive Grant

On closing, the Company granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options, 150,000 deferred share units and 350,000 restricted share units to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan adopted on March 18, 2021. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share, a seven-year term and vest as to one-third on each of the grant date and the first and second anniversaries of the grant date. The restricted share units vest on the first anniversary of the grant date.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada’s Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

For more information about EverGen Infrastructure Corp. and our projects, please visit www.evergeninfra.com.

About ASK America LLC

ASK America LLC is backed by a multi-generational U.S. family office with several decades of investment experience across a broad spectrum of asset classes. The family office has amassed substantial assets under management, fueled by the success of its wholly owned consumer products business as well as the consistent growth of its investment portfolio. Through ASK America LLC, the group brings a combination of operational acumen and patient, long-term capital to its partnerships, with a steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable growth and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns.

