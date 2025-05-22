InfiMotion Technology Launches TL 300 Integrated Drive System, Redefining Vehicle Performance

InfiMotion Technology this year announced the launch of its updated TL 300, an ultra-lightweight, highly integrated drive system engineered with magnesium alloy to deliver remarkable performance and efficiency for next-generation vehicles. The TL 300 seamlessly combines dual motors, dual reducers, and a common Power Control Module (PCM) into a single, compact unit.

InfiMotion attended Shanghai Autoshow

InfiMotion Technology recently presented its technical capabilities at the Shanghai Auto Show. The company emphasized its dual-track strategy encompassing current development and future advancements, demonstrating a full-chain technology layout including core components to system integration within the electric drive sector. The exhibition of the company spanned both pure electric and hybrid platforms, accommodating voltage ranges from 400V to 800V and applications from small vehicles, SUV:s and class vehicles to high-performance models. This comprehensive approach positions InfiMotion Technology as a provider of complete solutions for the future of mobility in the new energy automotive industry.

Beyond the Basics: The TL 300 Explained

Dual-motor powertrain system (TL 300): The unit achieves a high degree of integration, leveraging an industry-first magnesium-aluminium alloy housing that yields a 25% reduction in housing mass and over 10% decrease in total assembly mass compared to conventional designs. The system incorporates a patented 360° bidirectional full-oil cooling architecture, ensuring robust thermal management that facilitates sustained high performance, evidenced by consistent sub-5-second 0-100 km/h acceleration times without power derating for over 20 consecutive cycles. Optimized motor topologies and advanced control algorithms contribute to a peak system efficiency of 89.5%, thereby enhancing overall vehicle energy economy and extending driving range. The system also demonstrates advanced torque vectoring capabilities, enabling complex low-speed manoeuvres.

SiC&IGBT PCM

The unit employs an intelligent hybrid parallel configuration of Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Silicon (Si) power semiconductor devices to optimize the trade-off between efficiency, cost, and performance. This architecture allows for dynamic allocation of semiconductor usage based on operational demands, maximizing system efficiency while maintaining robust power delivery and cost-effectiveness. The modular hybrid parallel design confers high scalability, enabling flexible adaptation to diverse vehicle platforms and operating profiles, thereby providing a versatile and compatible power electronics solution for a wide range of electrification applications.

Adjustable Magnetic Field Motor

The adjustable magnetic field motor features a breakthrough structural design that innovatively integrates auxiliary electric excitation windings. This design seamlessly combines the flexibility of magnetic field adjustment from electrically excited synchronous motors with the high efficiency characteristics of permanent magnet motors. It significantly reduces no-load drag losses and decreases such losses by 1.5% compared to traditional permanent magnet synchronous motors under peak power conditions. This effectively optimizes overall vehicle electrical consumption performance, providing a substantial improvement in the driving range for electric vehicles.

XCM

The company has launched an eXtended Control Module (XCM) product based on the needs of OEM, which can be compatible with multiple hybrid DHT products. This product adopts a unified envelope design, deeply integrating BOOST circuits, platformed structural components, and core electronic components. It further enhances cost-effectiveness through an innovative design that shares PCM+ODP housing. At the same time, it integrates the OD module with the main controller casing and merges VCU and TMS functions, providing a more efficient and economical electrical control solution for hybrid vehicles with a modular, highly compatible technical architecture.

W-pin EM

Based on topological structure, by eliminating end weld points and reducing end height, significantly improves motor efficiency and optimizes axial space. The stator closed slot design effectively suppresses torque ripple, greatly improving NVH performance. Most notably, this technology can be equipped with InfiMotion unique all-domain ultra-hybrid cross oil cooling system, which efficiently cools the winding ends without an oil ring, solving the issue of motor temperature rise. It provides a more compact, reduced-noise, and reliable solution for electric drive systems.

Through this exhibition, the company look forward to exploring new trends in electric drive technology development with their peers in the industry, working together to build a more efficient, smarter, and more sustainable ecosystem for new energy vehicles, and jointly promoting electric mobility to new heights.

