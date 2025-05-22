NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF RULE 2.12 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 (THE “IRISH TAKEOVER RULES”)

22 May 2025

Kenmare Resources plc

Rule 2.12 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Rules, Kenmare confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 89,228,161 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares"). Kenmare does not have any Ordinary Shares which are held as treasury shares. In addition, there are options over 3,066,036 Ordinary Shares outstanding under the Company's restricted share plan (including accrued dividend equivalents). The Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA. The International Securities Identification Number for the Ordinary Shares is IE00BDC5DG00.

Enquiries:

Katharine Sutton

Investor Relations +353 1 671 0411





Responsibility Statement

The Directors of Kenmare accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Disclosure requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of Kenmare must disclose all 'dealings' in such 'relevant securities' during the 'offer period'. The disclosure of a 'dealing' in 'relevant securities' by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (Irish/UK time) on the business day following the date of the transaction. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any 'relevant securities' of Kenmare.

If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire for one or more of them an interest in relevant securities, they will be deemed to be a single person for these purposes.

Disclosure tables, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'opening positions' and 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

'Interests' in securities arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing or an opening position under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.