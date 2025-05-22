Powering South Africa’s IoT Future: Friendly Technologies and Altron Enable Secure, Scalable Device Management for Any Industry

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet of Things is gaining serious momentum in Africa—and now, with a strengthened alliance between Friendly Technologies and Altron Digital Business, scalable, secure IoT device management is more accessible than ever before.

Friendly Technologies, a global leader in IoT and device management platforms, is expanding its enterprise-grade One-IoT Platform across Southern Africa, building on its successful relationship with Altron, a leading South African systems integrator. The expansion will empower utilities, cities, and enterprises to deploy and manage IoT at scale—with less friction and more flexibility.

Originally launched in 2019 to bring Friendly’s CPE Management to telcos in the region, the partnership now levels up to support cross-industry digital transformation—from smart utilities and industrial automation to connected health and public infrastructure.

“We have received excellent support from Friendly Technologies, and they are always willing to walk the extra mile in supporting the local team,” explains Charles Adams, Practice Lead Smart Industrial Solutions at Altron Digital Business. “Their One-IoT platform brings unmatched flexibility and reliability to our IoT portfolio.”

With multi-tenant architecture, open APIs, and protocol-agnostic support—including TR-069/TR-369, MQTT, and LwM2M—One-IoT makes it easy for service providers and enterprises to:

Remotely onboard, monitor, and manage device lifecycles

Integrate seamlessly with backend systems

Gain actionable insights with predictive analytics

Deploy in the cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments

Protect networks with enterprise-grade security and encrypted communications



“Altron brings deep local knowledge and trusted customer relationships. Together, we’re helping South African businesses take control of their digital infrastructure—without complexity,” said Dror Braunstein, VP Sales at Friendly Technologies.

Already in use by over 300 companies worldwide—including Orange, Reliance Jio, and Coca-Cola—Friendly’s One-IoT Platform is accelerating time-to-market, reducing operational headaches, and unlocking new value from connected devices.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a global pioneer in unified device and IoT management. Our One-IoT, Wi-Fi, and Unified Device Management platforms support millions of devices across any protocol, enabling rapid, secure, and scalable deployments. From predictive maintenance and QoE monitoring tto real-time analytics and automation, Friendly empowers service providers to reduce churn, streamline operations, and elevate the digital experience.

About Altron Digital Business

Altron Digital Business, part of the Altron Group, is a South African leader in IoT, cloud, and digital transformation solutions. With a footprint across Africa, Altron helps public and private sector organizations modernize operations, enhance service delivery, and unlock business growth through cutting-edge technology integration.

Contact: ariela.ross@friendly-tech.com