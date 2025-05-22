Integral Metals Identifies Area of Interest at the Burntwood Project Through Advanced Geochemical Analysis

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to report on the results of a comprehensive rock geochemistry program conducted at its wholly owned Burntwood Rare Earth Element (REE) Project in northern Manitoba. This work is part of the Company’s exploration strategy to refine vectoring tools for targeting REE-rich zones associated with carbonatite and syenite intrusions.

The Burntwood Project is centered on a structurally complex alkaline intrusive system that includes foliated syenites and localized carbonatite phases. To better understand the mineral potential of this system, Integral undertook a detailed grid survey in 2024 that included rock geochemical sampling, processing 438 rock samples collected across the intrusive complex.

Laboratory results confirmed elevated concentrations of light rare earth elements (LREEs), with total REE content (ΣREE) in some samples exceeding 3,800 ppm. Several samples contain lanthanum values greater than 1,000 ppm and cerium concentrations over 2,500 ppm, placing them among the highest in the dataset. These REE-enriched rocks are also associated with elevated levels of pathfinder elements including strontium, barium, niobium, and thorium, which are elements commonly enriched in carbonatite-hosted REE systems.

Integral applied principal component analysis (PCA) and K-means clustering to reduce complexity and isolate patterns indicative of mineralization. This multivariate approach identified a distinct geochemical cluster of samples (Cluster B – Syenite Mineralization) with elevated REEs, high strontium and barium values, and depleted in zirconium and hafnium, which is a geochemical fingerprint consistent with carbonatite affinity. Overlaid with samples containing total REEs over the 95th percentile, an area of interest (Figure 1) within the alkaline complex has been identified as being prospective for REE mineralization.

“These results represent an important step in our understanding of the Burntwood system,” stated Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals. “We now have a rock geochemistry model that will help us pinpoint where to look next. By combining modern statistical tools with geoscientific interpretation, we’re turning regional-scale data into actionable targeting.”

The Company is integrating these results with geological mapping performed by the Manitoba Geological Survey (MGS), along with additional datasets collected by the Company, to define targets for the next phase of exploration.

Integral Metals will provide further updates as additional datasets become available from the 2024 survey program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Figure 1 The area of interest within the Burntwood Lake syenite-carbonatite complex, identified based upon multivariate analysis and statistical thresholds of the 2024 rock geochemistry dataset.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/156b5138-6640-4ef4-bd60-e7bf3eeb6f22