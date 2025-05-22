Baby Car Seat Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Goodbaby, RECARO Kids, RENOLUX, Newell Rubbermaid, InfaSecure, DCUK, Britax, DIONO, Dorel Juvenile, Clek and Matrix Car Décor

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Car Seat Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby car seat market is expected to reach a valuation of $3.105 billion by 2030, experiencing growth from $2.353 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.70%. Safety concerns and increasing incidences of child-related road accidents are significant factors driving market growth.
Market Trends:
- Rising Road Accidents and Child Safety Concerns: Increased awareness of child safety and necessary protective measures in vehicles is propelling the adoption of baby car seats.
- Innovative Product Offerings: Car Seat and Stroller Combos: These dual-function products provide convenience for modern families, boosting market appeal and growth.
Regional Market Insights:
- North America: This region is poised to lead the market owing to rising sales of passenger vehicles, a growing emphasis on child safety, and stringent regulatory frameworks.
- United States: The U.S. market is expanding significantly due to strong regulatory mandates and consumer demand for safety-certified car seats.
Major industry players include Goodbaby International, RECARO Kids S.R.L, Mothercare plc, RENOLUX, and Newell Rubbermaid Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.
- Analysis of growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain, regulatory framework, and trends.
- Competitive positioning and strategy, with revenue growth assessments across various segments and regions.
- Company profiling, including strategies and key developments.
Global Baby Car Seat Market Segmentation: By Type
- Infant Car Seat
- Convertible Car Seat
- 3-in-1 Seat
- Booster Car Seat
By Installation Type
- Rear-Facing Car Seats
- Forward-Facing Car Seats
By Weight
- Below 50 lbs
- 50 lbs-100 lbs
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Profiled
- Goodbaby International
- RECARO Kids S.R.L
- Mothercare plc
- RENOLUX
- Newell Rubbermaid Inc
- InfaSecure
- DCUK LTD (UPPAbaby)
- Britax
- DIONO, LLC
- Dorel Juvenile Group
- Clek Inc.
- Matrix Car Décor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zokge
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment