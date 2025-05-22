Baby Car Seat Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Goodbaby, RECARO Kids, RENOLUX, Newell Rubbermaid, InfaSecure, DCUK, Britax, DIONO, Dorel Juvenile, Clek and Matrix Car Décor

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baby Car Seat Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baby car seat market is expected to reach a valuation of $3.105 billion by 2030, experiencing growth from $2.353 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.70%. Safety concerns and increasing incidences of child-related road accidents are significant factors driving market growth.

Market Trends:

  • Rising Road Accidents and Child Safety Concerns: Increased awareness of child safety and necessary protective measures in vehicles is propelling the adoption of baby car seats.
  • Innovative Product Offerings: Car Seat and Stroller Combos: These dual-function products provide convenience for modern families, boosting market appeal and growth.

Regional Market Insights:

  • North America: This region is poised to lead the market owing to rising sales of passenger vehicles, a growing emphasis on child safety, and stringent regulatory frameworks.
  • United States: The U.S. market is expanding significantly due to strong regulatory mandates and consumer demand for safety-certified car seats.

Major industry players include Goodbaby International, RECARO Kids S.R.L, Mothercare plc, RENOLUX, and Newell Rubbermaid Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages142
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$2.35 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$3.11 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.
  • Analysis of growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain, regulatory framework, and trends.
  • Competitive positioning and strategy, with revenue growth assessments across various segments and regions.
  • Company profiling, including strategies and key developments.

Global Baby Car Seat Market Segmentation: By Type

  • Infant Car Seat
  • Convertible Car Seat
  • 3-in-1 Seat
  • Booster Car Seat

By Installation Type

  • Rear-Facing Car Seats
  • Forward-Facing Car Seats

By Weight

  • Below 50 lbs
  • 50 lbs-100 lbs

By Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

Companies Profiled

  • Goodbaby International
  • RECARO Kids S.R.L
  • Mothercare plc
  • RENOLUX
  • Newell Rubbermaid Inc
  • InfaSecure
  • DCUK LTD (UPPAbaby)
  • Britax
  • DIONO, LLC
  • Dorel Juvenile Group
  • Clek Inc.
  • Matrix Car Décor

