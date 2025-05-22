Immunotherapy Drugs (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators, Vaccine) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators, Vaccine), Indication (Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cancer), Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Immunotherapy Drugs Market is poised for explosive growth, escalating from USD 257.60 Billion in 2024 to an anticipated USD 486.36 Billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 11.20%

This growth trajectory is underpinned by heightened awareness of chronic conditions such as cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious diseases, coupled with favorable government policies facilitating drug approval pathways. The increasing adoption of targeted therapies for chronic disease management is further amplifying the market demand for immunotherapy drugs.

Remarkable advancements in the sector include the U.S. approval of Enhertu (trastuzumab) for HER2-positive breast cancer by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo in May 2022, and the EU's endorsement of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s Tecentriq for NSCLC in June 2022. Simultaneously, expanded research and development, particularly in emerging markets, aligns with industry growth strategies. Novartis AG's collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. for ociperlimab in December 2021 exemplifies such strategic R&D initiatives to broaden their immune-oncology pipeline.

Boosting market impetus is Pfizer, Inc.'s positive phase 2b/3 trial outcomes for ritlecitinib, targeting alopecia areata, shared in August 2021. The global rise in cancer incidences further propels the demand for immunotherapy solutions. According to Globocan, 19.3 million new oncology cases were recorded in 2020, with projections indicating a 21% rise in European cancer incidences by 2040, as per the European Society of Medical Oncology, thus heightening the need for effective immunotherapy drugs.

Immunotherapy Drugs Market Report Highlights

The monoclonal antibodies segment dominated with a massive 76.2% market share in 2024, driven by extensive R&D and favorable government initiatives.

Demand for biologics treatments for chronic diseases like cardiovascular, respiratory, and autoimmune disorders is a primary growth driver.

The cancer segment commanded a 91.4% market revenue share in 2024, fueled by a surge in global cancer cases and better healthcare infrastructure in developing regions.

North America led the global immunotherapy market, holding a 49.9% revenue share in 2024, attributed to high immunotherapy adoption, favorable reimbursement policies, and increased healthcare investment.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into key regional and segmental dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the positioning of leading players in the market.

Future Trends: Uncover trends and drivers influencing market direction.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue opportunities and inform strategic directions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $257.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $486.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

AstraZeneca

GSK plc.

Sanofi

Bayer AG

