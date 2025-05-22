UK Veterinary Medicine Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Pet and Livestock Health Initiatives, Preventive Care and Vaccinations Spur Surge in Demand

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Veterinary Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biologics, Pharmaceutical), Animal Type (Production, Companion), Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Veterinary Medicine Market was valued at USD 2.64 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.08 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.80%

This growth can be attributed to the novel product development in veterinary medicine, the rise in livestock population and increasing pet ownership rates, and the increasing government initiatives to spread awareness about animal health.







There is an increasing trend of pet adoption in the country, particularly influenced by the increasing ownership of smaller pets. According to the UK Pet Food 2024 stats, the pet dog population is estimated to be around 13.5 million, which accounts for around 36% of the households in the country owning a dog.

Similarly, the pet cat population is estimated to be around 12.5 million, which accounts for around 29% of the households in the country owning a cat. This surge in pet ownership has led to greater consumer spending on veterinary medicines as pet owners are increasingly prioritizing their pets' health, resulting in higher expenditures on veterinary care, medications, and preventive treatments. As pet owners become more aware of the long-term health implications and necessary care for their pets, the demand for veterinary medicine in the country is further anticipated to increase.



In addition, the increasing efforts by government and private bodies through various partnerships and initiatives to increase awareness about animal health among pet and cattle owners are further contributing to the market growth. For instance, The Animal Health and Welfare Pathway, launched in 2023, aims to enhance farm animal health and welfare in the UK through collaboration among farmers, veterinarians, and the industry. This initiative is part of the Agricultural Transition Plan, focusing on improving biosecurity, tackling antimicrobial resistance, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock.



Financial support for farmers is one of the major focuses of the pathway, offering funding for veterinary consultations, capital investments, and disease control programs. This includes grants for infrastructure improvements and initiatives to enhance stockmanship through training. The pathway also aims to stimulate market demand for higher welfare products by improving transparency and ensuring fair pricing for farmers.



Moreover, zoonotic diseases, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, have gained significant attention due to their potential impact on public health. This awareness drives pet owners and livestock farmers to seek preventive care and vaccinations for their animals, thereby boosting the demand for veterinary medication. Similarly, in agriculture, changing practices aimed at improving animal welfare and productivity are driving demand for veterinary interventions as farmers are increasingly adopting biosecurity measures to prevent disease outbreaks within livestock populations, thereby contributing to segment growth.



UK Veterinary Medicine Market Report Highlights

The pharmaceutical segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 67.5% in 2024 due to its wide range of clinically approved drugs that effectively treat and prevent various animal diseases.

The production animal segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 58% in 2024, as livestock health is directly tied to food safety, productivity, and economic returns for farmers.

The injectables segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of over 44% in 2024 due to their rapid action, high bioavailability, and effectiveness in treating a wide range of conditions.

The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market with the largest share of over 40% in 2024.

