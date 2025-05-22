Colorado Legal Cannabis Industry Research Report 2025-2030: Cannabis Business Loan Program Launches to Fuel Growth, Key Players Drive Expansion with Acquisitions

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colorado Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Marijuana, Hemp), Derivatives (CBD, THC), Cultivation (Indoor Cultivation, Greenhouse Cultivation), End Use (Recreational, Medical), with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Colorado Legal Cannabis Market was valued at USD 2.59 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.53 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.90%

The growth is driven by ease of access to cannabis products owing to its legalization coupled with rising technological advancements. Furthermore, increasing government efforts in the form of initiatives and policies is fuelling the market growth in the state. For instance, in April 2023, Cannabis Business Office announced a partnership with NuProject, a mission-based lender, to launch the Cannabis Business Loan Program. The loan program is expected to provide emerging businesses access to funding and create 239 jobs in the state.





Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cancer in the state, coupled with rising awareness regarding the benefits associated with the use of medical marijuana for cancer treatment, is anticipated to drive growth over the forecast period. According to Colorado Environmental Public Health Tracking, around 25,000 adults in the state are diagnosed, and around 7,600 deaths are caused by cancer every year. Additionally, a study conducted by the University of Colorado has shown that patients suffering from cancer reported pain relief, enhanced sleep cycles, and a reduction in brain fog after consumption of cannabis.



The National Commission on Marijuana and Drug Abuse decriminalized marijuana in 1975. Under the law, adults over the age of 21 years are allowed to possess less than one ounce of cannabis products. Furthermore, the Medical Use of Marijuana Act was passed in 2000 by the voters in the states that allow the possession of medical marijuana among patients suffering from debilitating health conditions. The Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) of the Colorado Department of Revenue is responsible for the regulation and licensing of cannabis businesses in the state.



The presence of key players, such as TREES CORPORATION, Cannasseur Pueblo West, LivWell Dispensary, The Green Solution, Lightshade, Medicine Man, NATIVE ROOTS, and Starbuds, are adopting partnerships, acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and collaboration as strategies to expand their geographical footprint and strengthen their market position.



For instance, in December 2022, TREES CORPORATION announced the acquisition of the Green Tree cannabis dispensaries along with manufacturing and cultivation assets in Longmont and Berthoud, Colorado. This acquisition is expected to contribute to the company's expansion plans in the state.

Furthermore, in December 2022, Medicine Man Technologies, a multi-state, vertically operating company, announced the acquisition of Lightshade Labs LLC's assets located in Aurora and Denver for a total of USD 2.75 million. This acquisition strengthens the company's geographical presence across New Mexico and Colorado.



Colorado Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights

The marijuana segment held the largest revenue share of over 85% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

CBD held the largest revenue share of approximately 65% in 2024. The growth of CBD in the Colorado legal cannabis market is significantly driven by increasing consumer awareness of its therapeutic benefits, coupled with a robust regulatory framework that supports its production and sale.

The indoor cultivation segment held the largest market share of over 56%. in 2024. Since Colorado legalized recreational cannabis, the demand for high-quality products has surged, leading many growers to adopt indoor cultivation methods to meet this demand.

The recreational segment held the largest market share of nearly 67% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.2.1. Source outlook

2.2.2. Derivatives outlook

2.2.3. Cultivation outlook

2.2.4. End-use outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Colorado Legal Cannabis Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.3. Case Study Analysis

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 4. Colorado Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by Source, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Source Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

4.4. Hemp

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Hemp CBD

4.4.3. Industrial Hemp

4.5. Marijuana

4.5.2. Flower

4.5.3. Oil and Tinctures



Chapter 5. Colorado Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by Derivatives, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Derivatives Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

5.4. CBD

5.5. THC

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Colorado Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by Cultivation, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Cultivation Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

6.4. Indoor Cultivation

6.5. Outdoor Cultivation

6.6. Greenhouse Cultivation



Chapter 7. Colorado Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for The following

7.4. Industrial Use

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.5. Medical Use

7.5.2. Chronic Pain

7.5.3. Depression and Anxiety

7.5.4. Arthritis

7.5.5. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

7.5.6. Cancer

7.5.7. Migraines

7.5.8. Epilepsy

7.5.9. Alzheimer's

7.5.10. Multiple Sclerosis

7.5.11. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

7.5.12. Tourette's

7.5.13. Diabetes

7.5.14. Parkinson's

7.5.15. Glaucoma

7.5.16. Others

7.6. Recreational Use



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis

8.4. Company Profiles

Northwest Cannabis Solutions

The Hollingsworth Cannabis Company, LLC

Alkaloid Cannabis Company

Herbs House

Nirvana Cannabis

Edgemont Group (Leafwerx )

Olympia Weed Company

Canna West Seattle

Grow Op Farms (Phat Panda)

Forbidden Farms, LLC

