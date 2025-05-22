U.S. Music Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Exclusive Artist Collaborations and Content Boost Subscriber Loyalty

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Music Streaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (On-demand Streaming, Live Streaming), Platform (Apps, Browsers), Content Type, End Use, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Music Streaming Market was valued at USD 11.05 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 23.69 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.40%

This growth is primarily driven by the widespread smartphone adoption, high-speed internet penetration, and shifting consumer preferences from music ownership to on-demand access in the country. U.S. consumers are increasingly favoring personalized playlists, offline listening, and seamless cross-device experiences, transforming music consumption into an "on-tap" activity rather than owning physical or digital copies, which is further driving the U.S. music streaming industry expansion.







The integration of music streaming services with smart devices has played a pivotal role in the U.S. market's growth. U.S. consumers are increasingly using voice-controlled devices such as Amazon Echo, Google Nest, and Apple HomePod to access music streaming services, making music consumption more convenient and hands-free. The seamless integration between streaming platforms and smart devices has become a significant driver in attracting new users, especially as smart home ecosystems grow. As the demand for connected living experiences rises, music streaming via smart devices is expected to present lucrative growth opportunities in the market.



Furthermore, exclusive content and artist collaborations are becoming a key differentiator in the U.S. music streaming industry. Services such as Apple Music and Tidal have successfully attracted U.S. users by offering exclusive album releases, early access to music, and behind-the-scenes content from top artists. These partnerships provide listeners with unique experiences that are not available on other platforms, increasing subscriber loyalty and driving user engagement. As artists continue to leverage streaming platforms for exclusive content, this trend is expected to be a major growth driver in the U.S. music streaming industry expansion.



Moreover, social media's influence on music streaming is a growing trend in the U.S. Consumers in the U.S. regions are discovering music through these platforms, often leading to an uptick in streams for trending songs. Music streaming services such as Spotify AB and Apple Music have integrated social sharing features, allowing users to share their favorite tracks across social media, further promoting music discovery. This integration between social media and music streaming is reshaping how people engage with and consume music in the U.S.



Companies in the U.S. music streaming industry are forming strategic partnerships with artists, record labels, and tech companies to enhance their content offerings and expand their reach. Collaborations with U.S. artists enable platforms to provide exclusive content, early releases, and special events, attracting new subscribers. Such strategies are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the U.S. music streaming industry in the coming years.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered United States



U.S. Music Streaming Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Technology Challenges

Technology Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

U.S. Music Streaming Market Report: Segmentation



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

On-demand streaming

Live streaming

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Apps

Browsers

Content Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Audio

Video

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Individual

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Spotify AB

Apple, Inc. (Apple Music)

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Music)

Deezer SA

Audiomack

TREBEL

Music Choice

iHeartMedia, Inc.

YouTube Music

