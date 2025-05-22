Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Educational Efforts and At-Home HPV Kits Propel Testing Uptake and Dive Market Expansion Through Accessibility

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Cervical Cancer Screening, Vaginal Cancer Screening), Product, Technology, End Use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.60%. Educational initiatives and public health campaigns encourage people to get tested regularly, leading to higher screening rates.







The adoption of at-home testing kits is further driving market expansion. These kits provide a convenient, private, and accessible method for individuals to test for HPV, empowering users to manage their health more proactively. The combination of heightened awareness and the availability of at-home testing is significantly boosting market demand.



Rising demand for preventive healthcare is projected to fuel the growth of the HPV testing industry, with more individuals seeking early detection to avoid HPV-related cancers. This shift toward proactive health measures encourages routine HPV screenings, especially for women over 30. Technological advancements in testing methods, including PCR-based and next-generation sequencing, are further enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of HPV tests. These innovations make testing more accessible, reliable, and cost-effective, thus driving market expansion by improving the overall patient experience and encouraging broader adoption of HPV testing solutions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Global



Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Report: Segmentation



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Cervical Cancer Screening

Vaginal Cancer Screening

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

PCR

Immunodiagnostics

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured

Abbott

Biomedical Diagnostics

bioMerieux

CanAg Diagnostics (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Cemines

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Epigenomics AG

Fujirebio

Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncolab

Hologic, Inc.

Qiagen

Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i6p3c0

