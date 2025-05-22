Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Educational Efforts and At-Home HPV Kits Propel Testing Uptake and Dive Market Expansion Through Accessibility

The Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market is set to grow from USD 1.76 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.72 Billion by 2030, driven by a 13.60% CAGR. Rising screenings, at-home testing kits, and technological breakthroughs are key growth drivers. The comprehensive report covers market segmentation, trends, and forecasts till 2030.

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Cervical Cancer Screening, Vaginal Cancer Screening), Product, Technology, End Use, Region, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.60%. Educational initiatives and public health campaigns encourage people to get tested regularly, leading to higher screening rates.



The adoption of at-home testing kits is further driving market expansion. These kits provide a convenient, private, and accessible method for individuals to test for HPV, empowering users to manage their health more proactively. The combination of heightened awareness and the availability of at-home testing is significantly boosting market demand.

Rising demand for preventive healthcare is projected to fuel the growth of the HPV testing industry, with more individuals seeking early detection to avoid HPV-related cancers. This shift toward proactive health measures encourages routine HPV screenings, especially for women over 30. Technological advancements in testing methods, including PCR-based and next-generation sequencing, are further enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of HPV tests. These innovations make testing more accessible, reliable, and cost-effective, thus driving market expansion by improving the overall patient experience and encouraging broader adoption of HPV testing solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages110
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.76 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$3.72 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

  • Market Lineage Outlook
  • Parent Market Outlook
  • Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Driver Analysis
  • Market Restraint Analysis
  • Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Testing Market Analysis Tools
  • Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTLE Analysis

Global Human Papilloma Virus Testing Market Report: Segmentation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • Cervical Cancer Screening
  • Vaginal Cancer Screening

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • PCR
  • Immunodiagnostics
  • Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Laboratories
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2030)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured

  • Abbott
  • Biomedical Diagnostics
  • bioMerieux
  • CanAg Diagnostics (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
  • Cemines
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Epigenomics AG
  • Fujirebio
  • Guided Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Oncolab
  • Hologic, Inc.
  • Qiagen
  • Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Siemens Healthineers AG

