U.S. and Europe Clinical Wearable Medical Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Diabetes and Cardiovascular Surge Drive Adoption, Increasing Demand for Remote Monitoring

The U.S. and Europe Clinical Wearable Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 45.29 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 89.31 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.10%

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disorders, and kidney disorders, along with advancements in clinical wearable medical devices, is expected to drive market growth. According to data from the American Heart Association, by June 2024, approximately 184 million individuals-over 61% of adults in the U.S.-are projected to be affected by some form of cardiovascular disorder by 2050. Such a high burden of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the demand for clinical wearable medical devices in the coming years.







The rise in the prevalence of diabetes, driven by factors such as aging, obesity, and unhealthy lifestyles, is a significant contributor to market growth. This trend is increasing the demand for convenient and effective insulin delivery methods. In addition, the growing incidence of prediabetes is also fueling market expansion. For instance, according to data published by the CDC in May 2024, approximately 38 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, while about 98 million American adults are classified as pre-diabetic.



By 2030, the highest prevalence of diabetes is estimated to be in Spain, followed by Germany, with the second highest prevalence, while Norway will have the lowest prevalence. The increasing rates of diabetes in various European countries and the U.S. are expected to boost the demand for clinical wearable medical devices, such as connected insulin pumps and glucose monitoring systems.



Moreover, the increasing geriatric population is a significant factor driving the market for clinical wearable medical devices. Older adults are more vulnerable to chronic health conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, and various pulmonary and neurological disorders. According to data published by the National Council on Aging, Inc. in May 2024, over 94% of individuals aged 60 and older have at least one chronic condition, while approximately 78% suffer from two or more such diseases.



In addition, people aged 65 and older are currently the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. population. The U.S. CDC's 2024 report projects that nearly a quarter of the population will be over 65 by 2060. Aging can weaken the immune system and increase susceptibility to various health issues, negatively impacting individuals' quality of life. Many in this age group are primarily dependent or semi-dependent, making frequent hospital visits challenging. Implementing effective strategies, such as the use of clinical wearable medical devices, can enhance the quality and longevity of life for older adults, promoting greater independence. As a result, the adoption of these devices is expected to rise among older individuals. They help them monitor key health indicators like blood pressure and respiratory rate, improving their overall health and quality of life.

