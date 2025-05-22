U.S.Tissue Paper Market to Hit USD 20.81 Billion by 2030: Eco-Friendly Products Drive Sustainable Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Tissue Paper Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Tissue Paper Market was valued at USD 15.01 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.81 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.66%. Market growth is driven by increasing hygiene consciousness, changing consumer lifestyles, and a growing emphasis on environmentally sustainable products.

Consumers are showing a clear preference for eco-friendly, recycled tissue paper options, prompting manufacturers to adopt greener practices and seek certifications such as FSC. Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce has made tissue products more accessible and convenient to purchase, including through subscription services. Advances in production technologies and the introduction of premium and specialty tissue products are further influencing market development, while regulatory backing for sustainable sourcing continues to support long-term industry growth.



Key Market Driver: Rising Hygiene Awareness and Health Consciousness



The surge in awareness regarding personal hygiene, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, is a major factor propelling demand for tissue paper products in the United States. Consumers now place increased importance on maintaining cleanliness in both personal and shared spaces, leading to a higher reliance on disposable hygiene products such as toilet paper, facial tissues, napkins, and paper towels. These products are perceived as essential for daily use to prevent contamination and support overall wellness. Public health campaigns and institutional guidelines have further emphasized their importance, contributing to widespread and consistent consumption across residential, commercial, and institutional settings. As a result, the U.S. remains one of the leading countries globally in terms of tissue paper consumption per capita.



Key Market Challenge: Volatile Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions



Volatility in the pricing of raw materials - especially wood pulp - presents a notable challenge for tissue paper manufacturers in the United States. Prices are subject to fluctuation due to a variety of global factors including adverse weather, trade restrictions, deforestation regulations, and geopolitical instability. These fluctuations can result in unpredictable input costs, complicating financial planning for producers. Additionally, the industry’s dependence on a complex and timely supply chain exposes it to disruptions from events such as port backlogs, labor shortages, and fuel cost surges. Such disruptions impact the availability of both raw materials and finished goods, increasing production costs, leading to potential stockouts, and affecting retailer and distributor relationships.



Key Market Trend: Private Labels and Competitive Pricing Pressure



Private label brands from major retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Costco are gaining strong traction in the U.S. tissue paper market due to their competitive pricing and improving product quality. Once seen as budget alternatives, these store brands have closed the quality gap with national brands, offering consumers good value at lower prices. This trend is particularly evident in high-volume product categories like toilet paper and paper towels, where price sensitivity remains high. As inflation and economic uncertainty affect household spending, more consumers are opting for private labels, which in turn puts pressure on national brands to differentiate through innovation, quality enhancements, and brand loyalty initiatives.



Key Players Profiled in this United States Tissue Paper Market Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company

Cascades Inc.

Clearwater Paper Corporation

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Sofidel America Corp.

Von Drehle Corporation

First Quality Tissue LLC

Oasis Tissue, LLC

Report Scope



In this report, the United States Tissue Paper Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Tissue Paper Market, by Product Type:

Toilet Paper

Kitchen Towel

Facial Tissues

Napkins

Others

United States Tissue Paper Market, by End User:

Residential

Hospital

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

United States Tissue Paper Market, by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Multi-Branded Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Others

United States Tissue Paper Market, by Region:

South

West

Midwest

Northeast

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qctw6k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.