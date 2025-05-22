Australia Activewear Market and Competition Analysis Report 2025: The Market Generated Revenues of USD 8.12 Billion in 2024, and is Forecast to Generate USD 10.91 Billion by 2030

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Activewear Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Activewear Market was valued at USD 8.12 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.91 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.11%. The market is witnessing strong growth, driven by increasing health consciousness, the widespread adoption of fitness routines, and the continued rise of athleisure as a dominant fashion choice.

Consumers are looking for apparel that blends function with fashion, allowing seamless transition between workouts and everyday activities. Sustainability is also becoming a core focus, with growing demand for ethically produced and eco-friendly materials. The expansion of online retail and the influence of digital marketing are enhancing brand reach and consumer interaction. Both international and domestic brands are responding by delivering innovative, comfortable, and performance-driven products that align with the evolving expectations of the modern Australian consumer.



Key Market Driver: Health and Wellness Awareness



A major factor driving the Australia activewear market is the heightened emphasis on health and wellness. Australians are increasingly engaging in physical activities such as gym workouts, yoga, outdoor sports, and fitness classes, reflecting a broader cultural shift toward active and healthy lifestyles.



Government-backed health initiatives and public awareness campaigns are further encouraging fitness participation across all age groups. Reports from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show consistent levels of weekly physical activity, underscoring the population's commitment to wellness. This active lifestyle is translating into growing demand for high-quality, functional, and stylish activewear that offers comfort, support, and performance enhancement, reinforcing its role as a wardrobe staple.



Key Market Challenge: Intense Market Competition



The Australia activewear market is highly competitive, with both international giants and local brands competing for consumer attention. Major global players such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour hold substantial market share, backed by wide product offerings and strong brand equity. Simultaneously, homegrown brands like Lorna Jane, Nimble Activewear, and P.E Nation have cultivated loyal followings with distinct brand identities.



This crowded landscape creates challenges for new entrants and smaller brands, who face hurdles in scaling operations and standing out. Continuous innovation, high marketing spend, and competitive pricing strategies are required to remain relevant - efforts that can strain margins and resources.



Key Market Trend: Athleisure as a Lifestyle Movement



The rise of athleisure continues to be a defining trend in the Australian activewear market. Blurring the lines between activewear and everyday fashion, athleisure combines practicality with modern aesthetics, making it a preferred choice for consumers seeking style and comfort.



In Australia's relaxed and climate-friendly environment, consumers increasingly wear activewear - such as leggings, joggers, and crop tops - for a range of activities beyond fitness, including casual outings and working from home. Brands are innovating to meet this demand with trend-driven silhouettes, neutral color palettes, and minimalist designs that offer versatility and fashion appeal alongside performance functionality.



Report Scope



In this report, the Australia Activewear Market has been segmented into the following categories:



Australia Activewear Market, by Product Type:

Ready to Wear

Fashion Outer

Pants & T-Shirts

Rash Guard

Wet Suit & Swim Wear

Others

Australia Activewear Market, by Gender:

Men

Women

Kids

Australia Activewear Market, by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Australia Activewear Market, by Region:

Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Western Australia

Queensland

Victoria & Tasmania

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Australia

