Diamond Jewelry Market Forecast 2025-2030: Lab-Grown Diamonds Propel Sustainability and Affordability

The Diamond Jewelry Market was valued at USD 356.04 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 478.81 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.22%. The Diamond Jewelry market is influenced by the rising disposable incomes and changing consumer preferences, especially in emerging markets. Increased awareness and acceptance of diamond jewelry as a symbol of status, love, and luxury continue to fuel its popularity.



Technological advancements, such as the rise of lab-grown diamonds, have also played a significant role by offering more affordable and sustainable alternatives. Also, evolving fashion trends, particularly in bridal and personalized jewelry, have expanded the appeal of diamond jewelry across various age groups. Retail innovation, including online platforms and customization options, has made diamond jewelry more accessible to a global audience. Also, the growing demand for eco-friendly and ethically sourced diamonds has contributed to market growth, as consumers prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Disposable Incomes



Rising disposable incomes are a key driver of the diamond jewelry market. As economies grow and individuals experience increased financial stability, they have more discretionary spending power, enabling them to indulge in luxury items like diamond jewelry. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2024, the United States' disposable personal income rose by 0.3 percent compared to the previous month. This trend is particularly notable in emerging markets, where a growing middle class is becoming more financially secure.



The desire for status symbols, such as diamonds, often correlates with higher incomes, as people are more willing to invest in premium goods that reflect their success and wealth. Hence, as consumers experience improved financial well-being, they seek to reward themselves and mark important milestones, such as engagements, anniversaries, and celebrations, with valuable jewelry. The global rise in wealth is thus expanding the market for diamond jewelry, making it more accessible to a wider range of customers across different regions.



Increasing Strategy Adopted by Key Players



The growing numbers of strategy adopted by major players to strengthen its foothold in the market to better serve the customers is likely to fuel its market growth in the future. As a part of this, in August 2024, Tanishq, India's biggest jewelry retail brand from the Tata group, and De Beers Group, the world's top diamond company, announced a long-term strategic partnership to increase the growing opportunity in the Indian market and introduce more Indian consumers to the rarity and value of natural diamonds. Due to a thriving economy, a growing middle class, and discriminating buyers looking for jewelry with lasting value, Indian consumers' demand for natural diamond jewelry has increased recently and now accounts for 11% of global demand. India is now the world's second-largest market for natural diamond jewelry, surpassing China in the process.



Technological Advancement



Technological advancements in diamond production, particularly the development of lab-grown diamonds, have significantly impacted the diamond jewelry market. Lab-grown diamonds are created using high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) or chemical vapor deposition (CVD) methods, replicating the natural diamond formation process. These diamonds are virtually identical to natural ones in appearance, chemical composition, and physical properties but are more affordable due to lower production costs.



This makes diamond jewelry more accessible to a broader range of consumers. Also, lab-grown diamonds offer a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to mined diamonds, which can involve harmful environmental and ethical concerns. As consumer awareness of sustainability grows, many are increasingly opting for lab-grown diamonds, which align with their environmental values. This shift is broadening the appeal of diamond jewelry, especially among younger generations who prioritize ethical and green choices.



Key Market Challenges

Fluctuating Prices of Diamonds



The fluctuating diamond prices present a significant challenge to the diamond jewelry industry. Prices can be highly volatile due to several factors. First, the supply of natural diamonds is influenced by mining production, which can fluctuate based on discoveries, extraction costs, and regulatory changes in mining regions. Secondly, market demand plays a crucial role; economic downturns or changing consumer preferences can cause demand to dip, leading to price declines. Conversely, surges in demand can drive prices up. As a result, businesses must carefully navigate these dynamics to maintain profitability and customer trust.



Ethical & Environmental Concern



The mining of natural diamonds has long been associated with significant ethical and environmental concerns. Mining operations can cause deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution, and habitat destruction. Also, labor issues, such as exploitative working conditions and human rights abuses, are prevalent in some mining regions. These concerns have led to increasing demand for ethically sourced and sustainable diamonds. As a result, consumers are becoming more aware of these issues and are seeking alternatives like lab-grown diamonds, which are produced in controlled environments without the environmental damage associated with traditional mining. As ethical and environmental awareness grows, the industry is under pressure to evolve towards more responsible practices.



Key Market Trends

Personalization & Customization



Personalization and customization in diamond jewelry have become significant trends, as consumers increasingly seek unique pieces that reflect their individuality. Advances in technology, such as 3D design tools and CAD software, allow customers to collaborate with jewelers to create bespoke designs, whether for engagement rings, anniversary gifts, or other milestones. This trend is driven by the desire for one-of-a-kind jewelry that holds personal meaning, whether through engraving, selecting specific diamonds, or incorporating gemstones with sentimental value. Customization also enables consumers to choose materials, settings, and designs that suit their tastes and lifestyle. With the rise of online platforms offering virtual consultations and design services, personalized diamond jewelry has become more accessible, allowing for a truly individualized experience and strengthening emotional connections to the pieces.



Rising Popularity of Coloured Diamonds & Gemstones



Colored diamonds and gemstones are becoming increasingly popular in diamond jewelry, offering a vibrant and unique alternative to traditional white diamonds. Colored diamonds, including blue, pink, green, and even black, are valued for their rarity and captivating hues. These diamonds can be used as center stones in engagement rings, earrings, and necklaces, adding an extra layer of sophistication and individuality. Also, gemstones like sapphires, emeralds, and rubies are often paired with diamonds to create eye-catching designs. These colourful accents bring depth and personality to jewelry, making pieces stand out. This trend also aligns with the growing preference for unconventional and personalized designs in the jewelry market.



Rising Trend of Stackable & Layered Jewelry



Stackable and layered jewelry has become a prominent trend, allowing individuals to create personalized, dynamic looks by mixing and matching diamond rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings. This trend emphasizes versatility and self-expression, as consumers can combine different styles, metals, and diamond shapes to curate a unique look. Stackable rings, for instance, can be worn in various combinations across fingers, while layered necklaces allow for creative pairings of different lengths and styles.



Segmental Insights

Distribution Channel Insights



Offline dominated the global Diamond Jewelry market due to several key factors. Physical stores offer consumers the ability to examine diamonds closely, ensuring they can assess quality, cut, and color in person. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2022, due to decades-high inflation, US offline retail sales hit a record high of USD 3.6 trillion. Personalized customer service is another crucial element, as knowledgeable staff can guide buyers through the selection process and provide valuable insights. Also, offline stores often offer an exclusive shopping experience, building trust and loyalty with customers. High-end retailers and luxury boutiques create a sense of prestige around diamond jewelry, making in-person shopping an essential part of the consumer decision-making process.



Regional Insights



North America dominated the global Diamond Jewelry market, driven by factors such as high disposable incomes, a strong cultural affinity for luxury goods, and an established retail infrastructure. The United States is one of the largest consumers of diamond jewelry, with strong demand for engagement rings, wedding bands, and high-end fashion jewelry.



The region’s robust jewelry industry is characterized by both well-established brands and a growing number of online retailers offering diverse collections. As a part of this, as of December 2024, The US jewelry business has been supported by the holiday season, as seen by a 4% year-over-year gain in sales. Also, consumers are increasingly prioritizing ethically sourced diamonds, contributing to the rise in demand for lab-grown diamonds. The combination of affluent consumers, a well-developed retail ecosystem, and evolving trends in sustainable jewelry continues to make North America a dominant force in the global diamond jewelry market.



