Canada Legal Cannabis Industry Report 2025-2030: Industry Leaders like Canopy Growth and Tilray Brands Steer Market Expansion

The Canada Legal Cannabis Market was valued at USD 3.25 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.79 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.00%

Growing awareness of the health benefits related to cannabis and CBD consumption for treating anxiety & seizures and reducing pain is projected to propel the market growth. The high demand for CBD for health and wellness purposes, attributed to its therapeutic properties, is a key driver in the market's growth.



Moreover, the rising number of clinical trials signifies the positive effects of utilizing cannabis for treating various medical conditions. For instance, in February 2024, researchers at the University of British Columbia introduced a first-of-its-kind clinical trial examining the potential of CBD as a treatment for bipolar depression. The trials were approved by Health Canada and funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to investigate how CBD can help manage acute bipolar depression.



Moreover, medical professionals' increasing preference for cannabinoid-based formulations to treat numerous health conditions is another major factor supporting the country's market. Healthcare professionals' higher preference for CBG, CBN-derived products creates a positive influence on consumer minds, thereby boosting their adoption rate and popularity. For instance, in October 2021, Cronos Group Inc. launched its SPINACH FEELZ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy that features THC and cultured CBG.



Some of the key players in the market are Canopy Growth Corporation, Charlotte's Web, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Tilray Brands, The Cronos Group, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sundial Growers, and Maricann, Inc. These market players adopt key strategic initiatives to expand their business footprint and market position. For instance, in April 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. partnered with Strainprint and announced the launch of the tracking program through Strainprint App. The tracking program is designed for Aurora patients to keep track of their medical cannabis journey.



Furthermore, the rise in awareness regarding cannabis and its potential use in various industries and the introduction of educational programs boost the market growth. For instance, in July 2022, Tilray Brands launched a cannabis education platform, WeCare-Medical Cannabis. The platform is dedicated to educating patients and healthcare practitioners about medical cannabis.



Canada Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights

Based on source, the marijuana segment dominated the market in 2025 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of marijuana-based products

Based on derivatives, the CBD segment held the largest market share in 2025, owing to the awareness regarding CBD's effectiveness in treating various medical conditions

Based on cultivation, the indoor segment held the largest market share in 2025 due to the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) in cannabis cultivation, rising investments, and favorable government initiatives

Based on end use, the recreational segment dominated the market in 2025 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of cannabis in the form of vapes, foods, and beverages

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Source outlook

2.2.2. Derivatives outlook

2.2.3. Cultivation outlook

2.2.4. End Use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Canada Legal Cannabis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Canada Legal Cannabis: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework



Chapter 4. Canada Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by Source, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Canada Legal Cannabis market, by Source, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Marijuana

4.5.1. Marijuana market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Flowers

4.5.3. Oil and Tinctures

4.6. Hemp

4.6.1. Hemp market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Hemp Oil

4.6.3. Industrial Hemp



Chapter 5. Canada Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by Derivatives, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Derivatives Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Canada Legal Cannabis market, by Derivatives, 2018 to 2030

5.5. CBD

5.6. THC

5.7. Other derivatives



Chapter 6. Canada Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by Cultivation, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Cultivation Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Canada Legal Cannabis market, by Cultivation, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Indoor Cultivation

6.6. Greenhouse Cultivation

6.7. Outdoor Cultivation



Chapter 7. Canada Legal Cannabis Market Segment Analysis, by End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. End Use Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Canada Legal Cannabis Market, by End Use, 2018 to 2030

7.5. Medical Use

7.5.1. Medical Use Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.5.2. Cancer

7.5.3. Chronic Pain

7.5.4. Depression and Anxiety

7.5.5. Arthritis

7.5.6. Diabetes

7.5.7. Glaucoma

7.5.8. Migraine

7.5.9. Epilepsy

7.5.10. Multiple Sclerosis

7.5.11. AIDS

7.5.12. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

7.5.13. Alzheimer's

7.5.14. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

7.5.15. Parkinson's

7.5.16. Tourette's

7.5.17. Others

7.6. Recreational Use

7.7. Industrial Use



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Profiles

Canopy Growth Corporation

Charlotte's Web, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Tilray Brands

The Cronos Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Organigram Holding, Inc.

Maricann, Inc.

Isodiol International, Inc

Sundial Growers

