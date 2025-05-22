Lin-gang Meet Love Encountering China Tourism Day: Themed concert at Dishui Lake Tourist Resort lights up the “Young City”

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Dishui Lake, the “Young City” Lin-gang hosted a vibrant and passionate themed concert at the lake tourist resort to welcome the 14th China Tourism Day and celebrate the “Lin-gang · Meet Love” theme month aligning with May 20 – a day widely celebrated in China as a symbol of love because “520” sounds like “I love you” in Chinese.

Lin-gang Special Area has thoughtfully planned a series of sweet and immersive activities loved by young people, further gathering popularity, showcasing the city’s image, and boosting vitality. Through an innovative fusion of “music + anime + fireworks,” the event created a cultural and tourism feast full of urban warmth and youthful energy, composing a romantic chapter for the “City for the Young”.

“Shining Star Concert” Ignites the Night with a Passionate Anime Band Live Show

As dusk approached and the lake breeze gently rose, a high-spirited band performance kicked off the evening in Lin-gang. At the center of the stage, fast-paced rhythms and powerful melodies combined with young faces and energetic emotions to paint a dynamic portrait of urban vitality. The most anticipated moment for anime fans quietly unfolded: through direct interactions between characters and visitors, Lin-gang brought IP culture to life, creating a brand-new cultural and tourism scene rich in youthful flavor and modern symbols.

A gathering of love witnesses the arrival of happiness in Lin-gang

In the name of love, celebrating youth. “Lin-gang · Meet Love” was not only a feast of music and visuals but also a romantic journey of love. At the event, among the hundred newlywed couples in an immersive group wedding ceremony for Lin-gang youth, six representative couples took to the stage, solemnly exchanging vows of love under the spotlight. Their stories are the annotations of love for this city, and their silhouettes have become the most touching scenery in this young urban landscape. This city, filled with affection, will continue to innovate its formats and optimize experiences so that newlyweds can truly feel the youthful vitality and human warmth of Lin-gang.

Lin-gang gifts turn love into something you can hold

As “China Tourism Day” falls on May 19, Dishui Lake Tourist Resort has specially launched the “Lin-gang Gifts,” including a hand-drawn map of the Shanghai Dishui Lake Tourist Resort, a Dishui Lake passport, a customized commemorative metro ticket, Lin-gang–themed postcards, and other cultural tourism items. These are not only practical traveling gifts but also commemorative love messages from the city to the newlyweds. These gifts remind every young person stepping into marriage that their love is not only between each other, but also blessed and witnessed by the city of Lin-gang.

Vows of love and tangible symbols of affection fill the city with romance. Dishui Lake’s Sakura Island was wrapped in a gentle halo of light. It is precisely this youthful, romantic, and free city atmosphere that continues to attract more and more young people to choose Lin-gang and settle in Lin-gang.

A dreamlike spectacle: themed fireworks show stuns the audience

In Lin-gang, a group of dream-chasing young people is together painting the vibrant picture of this “City for the Young” in their own ways. The development of Lin-gang is inseparable from the gathering and growth of talent. At the climax of the concert, Mou Kai, Director of the Marine Biology Research Institute of Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, was invited to the stage to press the fireworks launch button. As the ceremony began, the stage was illuminated by fireworks, with the landmark installation “Seahorse Sacred Pillar” from Soul Land vividly recreating the mysterious atmosphere of Sea God Island. On stage, cosplayers performed four classic scenes from Soul Land – “Soul Master Assembly,” “Martial Soul Awakening,” “Unwavering Devotion,” and “Battle Spirit Eternal Flame” – bringing the characters’ growth stories to life. Anime fans were immersed as moments of passion and emotion were relived in the interplay of light and shadow.

In the night sky, 15,000 customized Soul Land-themed fireworks burst in perfect harmony with the music. The “Colorful Auspicious Cloud” fireworks astonished the crowd, with dazzling lights reflected on the lake surface, creating a dreamlike scene.

Cultural warmth lights up the city

Looking ahead, Lin-gang Special Area will further enrich its cultural tourism content, promote the deep integration of culture and tourism, and create more panoramic IP scenes, igniting Lin-gang’s youthful fervor and cultural charm, energizing the cultural tourism consumption of the Lin-gang Special Area, and highlighting Lin-gang’s brand image as a “Young City” and a “City for the Young.”

Contact Person: Veronica Chen

Email: 597836165@qq.com

Country: China

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1646806-8516-4a47-94ed-2122d5a0cc84