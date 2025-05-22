U.S. $4.68 Bn Nootropics Market Growth Forecasts to 2030: Expanding Use Cases Push Nootropics Beyond Brain Boosting to Stress and Mood Support

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Nootropics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Powder, Drinks, Gummies), Application, Distribution Channel, with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Nootropics Market was valued at USD 2.81 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.68 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.00%

This robust expansion is primarily fueled by the increasing consumer awareness and acceptance of cognitive enhancement products. Heightened societal focus on mental performance in demanding professional and academic environments, coupled with a growing aging population concerned about cognitive decline, significantly boosts demand. Furthermore, the expanding application of nootropics beyond just cognitive enhancement, encompassing areas like mood support and stress reduction, broadens their market appeal and attracts a more diverse consumer base.





Natural products held a major share in 2024. This is due to consumer preferences for health and wellness solutions perceived as gentle and safe. This preference is strongly influenced by the association of "natural" with fewer synthetic chemicals and potentially milder side effects. The effective marketing and branding of natural nootropics, capitalizing on the broader 'clean label' and plant-based trends, further propelled their market dominance by resonating strongly with health-conscious consumers seeking cognitive enhancement solutions aligned with natural and holistic wellness philosophies.



The drinks segment held the largest share in 2024.This can be attributed to their inherent convenience and accessibility for consumers. Ready-to-drink nootropic beverages seamlessly integrate into daily routines, offering an easily consumable format compared to capsules or powders. Furthermore, drinks often provide a perception of faster absorption and quicker onset of effects, aligning with the immediate cognitive enhancement sought by many nootropic users. The beverage format also allows for greater flexibility in flavor profiles and taste masking, enhancing palatability and broadening appeal to a wider consumer base.



Cognitive enhance held the largest share in the U.S. nootropics industry in 2024. The growth addresses the core and most widely recognized application of these substances. The fundamental driver is the increasing societal emphasis on optimal mental performance in various aspects of life, from demanding professional careers to competitive academic pursuits. Individuals are actively seeking solutions to improve focus, memory, attention span, and learning capabilities to gain a competitive edge and enhance productivity.



Major market players include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Schiff RB Health (US) LLC); Unilever Onnit Labs, Inc.; Amway; GNC Holdings, LLC; NeuroGum, Inc.; Qualia Life Sciences, LLC; NOW Foods.; Performance Lab USA Corp.; Natural Stacks; BrainMD Health; and Nootropics Depot. Various steps are adopted by these companies, including new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, global expansion, and others to gain more share of the market.



U.S. Nootropics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the synthetic segment is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The capacity for targeted cognitive enhancement and precise formulations have stimulated the growth. Ongoing research enables the development of novel synthetic compounds with specific mechanisms of action and enhanced potency compared to natural extracts. Synthetic production allows for greater control over purity and consistency, potentially leading to more predictable and reliable effects, appealing to users seeking optimized and tailored cognitive benefits.

Based on form, the gummies segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the appealing and convenient format of gummies. Gummies offer a palatable and enjoyable consumption experience, masking the potential bitterness of ingredients and resembling popular confectionery.

Based on application, the sleep optimization segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing recognition of sleep's crucial role in cognitive function and overall well-being and rising rates of sleep disorders and stress-induced sleep issues are driving demand for natural sleep aids.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR over the forecast period due to enhanced accessibility and convenience. They offer a wider selection of nootropics compared to brick-and-mortar stores, often at competitive prices due to reduced overhead.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (Schiff RB Health (US) LLC)

Unilever Onnit Labs, Inc.

Amway

GNC Holdings, LLC

NeuroGum, Inc.

Qualia Life Sciences, LLC

NOW Foods.

Performance Lab USA Corp.

Natural Stacks

BrainMD Health

Nootropics Depot



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Form Outlook

2.4. Application Outlook

2.5. Distribution Channel Outlook



Chapter 3. U.S. Nootropics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Outlook

3.2.2. Manufacturing & Technology Outlook

3.2.3. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. U.S. Nootropics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Nootropics Market, by Product: Key Takeaways

4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. Natural

4.3.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Synthetic

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. U.S. Nootropics Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Nootropics Market, by Form: Key Takeaways

5.2. Form Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Form, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Capsules/Tablets

5.3.2. Powder

5.3.3. Drinks

5.3.4. Gummies

5.3.5. Others (Liquid, patches, and novel delivery methods)



Chapter 6. U.S. Nootropics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Nootropics Market, by Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Cognitive Enhance

6.3.2. Mood & Stress Management

6.3.3. Sleep Optimization

6.3.4. Energy & Physical Performance

6.3.5. Others (Microcirculation, Anti-Aging & Longevity, Social Anxiety & Confidence Enhancement, Creativity boosting)



Chapter 7. U.S. Nootropics Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Nootropics Market, by Distribution Channel: Key Takeaways

7.2. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Form, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Offline

7.3.2. Online



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profiles

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Financial Performance

8.9.3. Product Portfolios

8.9.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96t79b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment