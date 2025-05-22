Best Esports Betting Sites: Thunderpick Picked as Best Esports Betting Site of 2025 (May Update)

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you a gamer looking to support your team and wondering where to place the bet for maximum reward? Then you should definitely look into ‘Thunderpick’, the best esports betting site in the entertainment industry. You may have heard its name before, considering it's surging popularity following the UCL and Counter-Strike 2 tournaments (CS2).

If you haven’t heard of it, that's alright too, we will help you get familiar with the Thunderpick and provide you with enough information on its bonuses, betting system, and the wide variety of online games available for you to bet on. After that, you can decide for yourself whether it’s the one for you or not.

Overview of Thunderpick, the Best Esports Betting Site





Thunderpick is a sports betting and online gambling den, currently regarded as one of the best esports betting sites to place your bets on esports and other real-world sports. Founded in 2017 by Napier Ltd, the online gambling site comes under the jurisdiction of the Curacao iGaming Agency, a well-known government-based licensing authority in the online casino sector.

The casino has been rising in popularity, especially since last year. The main reason behind this is the platform’s blockchain integration features and crypto payment mechanism, making it exceptionally famous among crypto enthusiasts. For further information on the reputable sportsbook platform, refer to the following sections.

Factors Taken Into Account While Thunderpick is Chosen as the Best Esports Betting Site

Thunderpick wasn’t selected as the best esports betting site in the industry on a whim. Many things were considered, like bonuses, ongoing promotions, payment methods, licensing and security, mobile experience, betting market variety, and more. Here is a detailed breakdown of all these factors and how Thunderpick managed to stand out because of them.

Latest Welcome Bonuses of the Thunderpick Esports Betting Site





A betting platform’s welcome bonus is one of the main things that players note when starting their career, and Thunderpick’s is definitely not something to scoff at.

In fact, the online casino and sportsbook provide a €600 Boosted Welcome Bonus. That is, when you deposit some funds, you will get a 100% extra of that amount in either the casino or the betting section. The wagering requirements are also comparatively lower compared to others, making Thunderpick an ideal place for gamblers worldwide.

Licensing & Security on Thunderpick

Thunderpick is owned and operated by Napier Ltd, a company that adheres to the gambling laws of the Curacao iGaming Agency, making it stand out from the rest of the sportsbook casino platforms that possess less reputable licenses.

Apart from this, the casino also implements several data protection measures like SSL Encryption, data protection protocols, secure login measures like 2-factor authentication, emergency protocols for unprecedented circumstances, and other advanced anti-fraud mechanisms to ensure fair play.

Ongoing Promotions

Most major casinos and sportsbooks provide lucrative rewards as part of ongoing promotions to reward their loyal and existing players. Here is a brief outline of these promotions and the rewards they hold in Thunderpick, the best esports betting site.

Bonus / Promotion Reward TWC Cash Bonuses Get up to €140 in cash bonuses TWC Free Spins Get up to 350 Free Spins Drop & Wins Tournament €2,000,000 in Reward Pool Giveaways €8,000 Reward Pool Races €3,000 Reward Pool Monthly Loyalty Bonuses Special reward for the select few each month VIP Club Varying rewards based on level Referral Program Up to 30% of the revenue they generate



Which Esports Can I Bet On Thunderpick? Listed Best Esports Games for May 2025





Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

PGL Astana 2025



PGL Astana 2025 is set to bring world-class Counter-Strike 2 action to the vibrant city of Astana. With top international teams competing on stage at the iconic Barys Arena, fans can expect high-level gameplay, unforgettable plays, and intense rivalries. This event marks a major moment for CS2, as PGL continues to push the boundaries of production and competition.

Whether you're cheering in the arena or watching from home, PGL Astana promises the kind of esports excitement that keeps fans coming back for more.

IEM Dallas 2025



IEM Dallas 2025 is back, bringing the heat to the Counter-Strike 2 stage with some of the best teams in the world battling it out for glory. Hosted in one of North America's most electric esports venues, the atmosphere is set to be intense from the first round to the grand final. Fans can expect jaw-dropping plays, passionate crowds, and unforgettable moments that define top-tier CS2 competition. As part of the prestigious ESL Pro Tour, IEM Dallas continues to raise the bar for what an elite tournament experience should be.

BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025



The BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025 is set to be a landmark event in the Counter-Strike 2 scene, bringing together the game’s biggest names under one roof. Hosted in the vibrant city of Austin, this Major promises a perfect mix of top-tier competition and electric crowd energy.

With BLAST’s reputation for world-class production and unforgettable stage moments, fans can expect an epic showdown filled with clutch plays, high-stakes drama, and global rivalries. It’s not just a tournament—it’s a celebration of everything that makes CS2 esports legendary.

League of Legends

LCK 2025 (League of Legends Champions Korea)



The LCK (League of Legends Champions Korea) 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling seasons yet, with Korea’s top League of Legends teams battling for regional dominance and a shot at international glory. Known for its high-caliber gameplay and tactical brilliance, the LCK consistently delivers some of the most intense matchups in the world. Fans can expect fierce rivalries, rising stars, and veteran legends pushing the limits of competitive play.

With every match carrying weight, the road to the championship promises drama, excitement, and unforgettable moments that only the LCK can deliver.

LPL 2025 (League of Legends Pro League)



LPL (League of Legends Pro League) 2025 is turning up the heat as China’s finest League of Legends teams clash in what’s expected to be a fiercely competitive season. Known for its fast-paced, aggressive playstyle and deep talent pool, the LPL never fails to keep fans on the edge of their seats. From bold rookies to seasoned veterans, each team is fighting to prove they have what it takes to dominate the region and make their mark on the global stage.

Expect explosive plays, unpredictable upsets, and nonstop action that defines the spirit of the LPL.

LFL 2025



LFL 2025 is delivering some of the most exciting League of Legends action in Europe, with France’s top teams going head-to-head in a league known for its passion, talent, and intensity. From breakout rookies to veteran superstars, every match is packed with drama and highlight-reel plays.

The LFL has built a reputation for developing future stars and showcasing bold, strategic gameplay that keeps fans coming back for more. Whether you're a die-hard supporter or a casual viewer, the LFL is where raw talent meets high-stakes competition at its finest.

Dota 2

Fissure Universe: Episode 5



Fissure Universe: Episode 5 brings another thrilling chapter to Dota 2’s competitive saga, uniting rising stars and seasoned veterans in an electrifying clash of strategy and skill. Known for its unique format and unpredictable matchups, the tournament has become a fan favorite for showcasing raw talent and bold plays.

With every game, new narratives unfold—underdogs rise, favorites fall, and legends are made. Episode 5 continues the tradition of high-stakes Dota with a fresh dose of excitement, proving once again why Fissure Universe is a must-watch for any serious fan of the game.

Asian Champions League 2025



The European Pro League in Dota 2 is a premier tournament showcasing the best teams from across Europe. Known for its high-level competition and intense matches, the league brings together top-tier talent, with every team battling for dominance and a chance to shine on the international stage.

Whether it’s through strategic drafts or mechanical skill, the European Pro League never fails to deliver unforgettable moments. Fans can expect fierce rivalries, exciting gameplay, and the chance to witness the next big stars of Dota 2 emerge in this highly competitive environment.

European Pro League



The European Pro League in Dota 2 brings together some of the best teams from across Europe, showcasing the region's elite talent in a fiercely competitive environment. With intense matches and high-level gameplay, the league serves as a proving ground for both rising stars and seasoned veterans. Fans can expect thrilling team fights, strategic drafts, and unforgettable moments that define the competitive Dota 2 scene.

As one of Europe’s top tournaments, the European Pro League is a must-watch for anyone passionate about Dota 2 and the region’s rich esports history.

Valorant

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2025



The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2025 marks a significant evolution in Riot Games’ premier esports circuit, introducing an expanded season and revamped formats to elevate global competition. The season now spans from January to October, featuring regional leagues across EMEA, Americas, Pacific, and China, each culminating in Masters tournaments and concluding with the World Championship in Paris.

Teams accumulate Championship Points throughout the year, determining their qualification for the prestigious Champions event. The 2025 season also sees the integration of academy teams into the Challengers tier, enhancing the development pipeline for emerging talent. With these changes, VCT 2025 aims to deliver a more dynamic and inclusive competitive experience for players and fans alike.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 EMEA



The VALORANT Challengers 2025 EMEA is a premier tournament showcasing the best tier-two teams from across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. In this revamped format, top teams from regional leagues, including DACH, France, Spain, Turkey, and the newly merged NORTH//EAST—compete in a round-robin group stage, followed by a double-elimination playoff.

The top-performing teams earn Championship Points, paving their way toward the prestigious Ascension event and a potential spot in the VCT EMEA league. This structure not only elevates regional talent but also fosters a more dynamic and interconnected competitive ecosystem.

VCL North America 25



The VCL North America 2025 is a premier tournament in the Valorant esports scene, featuring some of the region's most promising teams. With intense competition and high-level gameplay, the event provides a platform for rising stars to showcase their skills and vie for a chance to ascend to the top-tier leagues.

Teams compete in a dynamic and fast-paced format, with the stakes high as they battle for glory and a spot in future global competitions. Fans can expect thrilling matches, fierce rivalries, and moments that define the future of North American Valorant.

VALORANT Challengers 2025 Japan



VALORANT Challengers 2025 Japan continues to showcase the nation's top-tier talent in Riot Games' competitive circuit. With a structured format spanning multiple splits, the tournament emphasizes both seasoned teams and emerging academy squads. Notably, academy teams like ZETA DIVISION Academy and DetonatioN FocusMe Academy participate alongside other qualified teams, highlighting the event's focus on nurturing young talent.

The competition features a mix of online and offline matches, culminating in high-stakes playoffs that determine the region's best. As teams vie for supremacy, fans are treated to intense matches that reflect the strategic depth and excitement of VALORANT esports in Japan.

Rainbow Six

RE:L0:AD 2025



RE:L0:AD 2025 is a premier Rainbow Six Siege tournament organized by BLAST and Ubisoft, held in Rio de Janeiro at Carioca Arena 1. Featuring 20 of the world's top teams, the event marks the debut of Siege X on the professional stage. The tournament introduces an innovative format, beginning with a "Reload to Survive" group stage where teams accumulate bullets to determine their standing. The top 8 teams advance to the playoffs, culminating in a Best-of-5 grand final. With a $520,000 prize pool, RE:L0:AD 2025 sets the tone for the new era of competitive Rainbow Six Siege.

Betting Market

Even though the exact size of the betting market of the platform is difficult to determine, based on a recent study, the global esports section is projected to be larger than many other sportsbooks in the industry. The platform offers a wide variety of esports titles to bet on, including several popular games like CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, VALORANT, and many more. This diverse range of betting options is another reason Thunderpick remains an ideal gambling place for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Another key highlight of the betting platform is that it allows you to place bets in the middle of matches to give players an advantage. However, this feature is not available on all matches.

Betting Odds

Thunderpick offers one of the best odds in the betting market, especially when it comes to esports betting. They primarily make use of decimal odds, with the payout being calculated by multiplying the stake by the odds. For instance, if a player places a $10 bet with 1.5 odds, they will get a return of $15 on victory. However, these odds are dynamic and can change depending on various factors like team/player forms, head-to-head records, tournament stage, and betting market activity.

Betting Options

Thunderpick offers a wide range of betting options for its players across different sports and esports titles. For instance, you can find odds on:

Match Winners

Map winners

Handicap bets

Over/Under bers

In-game events like first blood

Futures bets

Banking Details

Thunderpick mainly supports over 15 payment methods. They are:

MasterCard

VISA

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Google Pay

Apple Pay

XRP

Cardano

DOGE

Tether USDT

USDC

Litecoin

BNB

Fiat Currency

All that being said, the casino also imposes several restrictions on the transactions and helps prevent players from getting addicted to gambling. These restrictions vary depending on the employed payment method. For instance, the minimum withdrawal limit for the USD payments is $27.77, while in Ethereum, this limit is set at $11.11.

Mobile Experience & UI

Thunderpick has a highly responsive website that adapts well to different screen sizes, offering a consistent experience on both desktop and mobile platforms. The platform’s UI should also be praised for its user-friendliness and intuitive design that makes it easy to navigate.

They also offer web apps to improve loading time and navigation, enhancing the overall experience for their players. The web app also enhances the full-screen experience by removing the taskbar, providing the online gambling platform with an app-like interface. Additionally, the platform also features smooth animation, seamless transitions, and other sound effects, even on slower data connections.

Customer Support

Thunderpick offers customer support through the following channels.

24/7 Live Chat: Thunderpick offers 24/7 live chat support to all of its players. This can be easily accessed via a floating chat button on their official website, allowing for quick and real-time assistance.



Thunderpick offers 24/7 live chat support to all of its players. This can be easily accessed via a floating chat button on their official website, allowing for quick and real-time assistance. Email: You can reach out to them for assistance at their email address: ‘services@cs.Thunderpick.io’.

Public Chat: Thunderpick has a public chat feature where players can interact and potentially find answers to common questions.



Thunderpick has a public chat feature where players can interact and potentially find answers to common questions. FAQ: Thunderpick offers an FAQ section on their website where they address specific matters regarding certain casino procedures and common doubts associated with them.

Pros & Cons of Thunderpick

Like any other sports betting site, Thunderpick also has its own advantages and associated drawbacks. Here we will look into them so that you know exactly what you’re getting playing at Thunderpick.

Pros:

Crypto-Friendly: Thunderpick employs several crypto payment methods, offering faster and more secure transactions with an anonymity feature.

Thunderpick employs several crypto payment methods, offering faster and more secure transactions with an anonymity feature. Diverse Gambling Options: Offers a large sportsbook with several sports and esports markets, in addition to the normal casino games like slots and live dealer ones.

Offers a large sportsbook with several sports and esports markets, in addition to the normal casino games like slots and live dealer ones. Competitive Odds: Thunderpick offers the best competitive odds in sports and esports betting.

Thunderpick offers the best competitive odds in sports and esports betting. User-Friendly Interface: The platform boasts a clean and intuitive interface, making it easier for players to navigate.

The platform boasts a clean and intuitive interface, making it easier for players to navigate. Fast Withdrawals: Crypto withdrawals are processed extremely quickly, with the longest taking only up to 30 minutes.

Crypto withdrawals are processed extremely quickly, with the longest taking only up to 30 minutes. Provably Fair Games: Thunderpick uses provably fair technology, which allows players to verify the authenticity and fairness of the casino game results.

Thunderpick uses provably fair technology, which allows players to verify the authenticity and fairness of the casino game results. Responsible Gambling Tools: Thunderpick offers tools and resources to help players manage their gambling habits.



Cons:

Lack of Traditional Currency Wagering: Even though the casino supports fiat transactions, you can only wager using cryptocurrencies.

Even though the casino supports fiat transactions, you can only wager using cryptocurrencies. Unavailable in Some Countries: Thunderpick is unavailable in some major countries due to some legal restrictions, but players can play using a VPN.

How to Play at the Thunderpick Betting Site? Step by Step Guide

Starting your betting career with Thunderpack is much easier than most people think it is. In fact, at most, it will only take up to 5 minutes. For more detailed information on the procedure, refer to the following steps.

Step 1: Creating a Thunderpick Account

Create Your Thunderpick Account

Click Here To Sign Up With Thunderpick , and click the “ Join ” button.

, and click the “ ” button. You can use your email address to create an account. You can also use alternate options like Steam, Twitch, Google, or VK accounts to create a Thunderpick one.

Create a secure password and go through the ‘Terms and Conditions’ before proceeding.

Check your email address and verify your account by clicking the embedded activation link.



Step 2: Funding Your Account

Log in to your account.

Go to the “Wallet” section and click the “Deposit” button.

Choose a cryptocurrency from the drop-down menu.

Copy the unique deposit address provided by the casino. Note that this unique address varies for each crypto, so don’t accidentally send other cryptocurrencies to this address in the hope of funding your betting account.

Open your crypto wallet and send the desired amount to the provided address.



Step 3: Placing Your Bets

Go to the “Sports” section in Thunderpick.

Browse the available sports and select one you’re interested in placing bets on.

Choose a specific match or event.

Review the betting odds and other associated details.

Select the betting line you want to wager on.

Enter the amount you wish to sink into the bet.

Click the “Place Bet” button to confirm it.



Step 4: Esports Betting on Thunderpick

Go to the “esports” section in the sportsbook.

Browse through the available games and choose one that you’re interested in.

Choose a pre-match bet or a live betting option.

Select the betting line you want to wager on.

Enter the amount you wish to sink into the bet.

Click the “Place Bet” button to confirm the wager.

Step 5: Managing Your Bets & Withdrawals

Keep track of your active and inactive bets in the “My Bets” section.

On winning, the payout will be automatically credited to your account.

Now go to the “Wallet” section and choose the “Withdraw” option.

Select the preferred cryptocurrency payment method. Make sure to use the same wallet as the deposit to avoid complications.

Enter the desired amount. Make sure it is above the minimum withdrawal limit.

Confirm the withdrawal request and wait for it to be processed. After processing, the funds will be credited to your crypto wallet.

Responsible Gambling With Thunderpick

Thunderpick implements several responsible gambling measures to promote a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for its users. Here is a brief breakdown of these initiatives.

Self-Exclusion



Users can voluntarily request to deactivate their account features, preventing them from depositing funds or placing bets. This feature enables them to take a break from betting if they feel like getting addicted to it. You can implement these features by getting in touch with their customer service, and once this is implemented, the account can’t be reactivated until the specified time limit is reached.

General Responsible Gambling Guidelines



Thunderpick emphasizes that wagering should be done as a means of entertainment and should not be a passive income source. Furthermore, they also advise players to be aware of potential losses and encourage them only to gamble what they can afford to lose. Users are encouraged to keep track of their spending and avoid using credit cards for gambling. They also employ session time remainders for these purposes and encourage them to take a break in case of prolonged gambling exposure.

Minor Protection



Thunderpick strictly restricts gambling to minors. They reserve the right to verify user ages and suspend accounts until proof of age is provided. If the casino finds that anyone has broken this rule, their account will be banned, with their winnings forfeited.

Professional Help



Thunderpick acknowledges that sometimes gambling can turn into a serious problem. Therefore, they encourage users who feel they are slowly edging towards addiction to seek professional help. Such users can also contact Thunderpick’s customer service for assistance with responsible gambling measures or for information on where to find support for their growing gambling addiction.

Types of Games Available in Thunderpick Crypto Casino

In addition to being a leading esports and sports betting platform, Thunderpick hosts a wide range of casino games for interested players. Here are some of the top trending gaming categories among them.

Slots: Vast selection with different themes, features, and jackpots.

Vast selection with different themes, features, and jackpots. Live Casino: Enjoy live dealer games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat.

Enjoy live dealer games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. Blackjack: Numerous different types of Blackjack, ranging from classic versions to modern iterations.

Numerous different types of Blackjack, ranging from classic versions to modern iterations. Roulette: Different variations of Roulette, ranging from European to American ones.

Different variations of Roulette, ranging from European to American ones. Poker: Wide selection of Poker games, including video poker and live dealer ones.

Wide selection of Poker games, including video poker and live dealer ones. Table Games: A wide variety of classic table games like Craps and Baccarat.

A wide variety of classic table games like Craps and Baccarat. Casual Games: Numerous casual games like Crash, Dice, Darts, and other Virtual Sports.

Numerous casual games like Crash, Dice, Darts, and other Virtual Sports. Thunderpick Originals: Unique original games developed by Thunderpick, including Thunder Crash, Thunder Spin, and Plinko.

Unique original games developed by Thunderpick, including Thunder Crash, Thunder Spin, and Plinko. Card Games: A Different selection of card games like Pontoon, Bonus Deuces Wild, and Baccarat.

A Different selection of card games like Pontoon, Bonus Deuces Wild, and Baccarat. Game Shows: Live casino game shows like Monopoly Live and Deal or No Deal.

Final Words on Thunderpick: The Best Esports Betting Site of 2025

When looking for the best esports betting site in the industry, the first one that comes to mind is often Thunderpick, with its intuitive UI and wide betting varieties. The platform’s acceptance of cryptocurrencies and its own exchange also add to its favor, especially among crypto enthusiasts. In addition to all this, its license, live betting feature, mobile optimization, and 24/7 customer support make it stand apart from the rest of the sportsbooks.

For these reasons, we chose Thunderpick. Now, the ball’s in your court, and it's up to you to decide whether to choose it as your next betting site. Just keep in mind not to overbet and get addicted.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which games are featured in Thunderpick’s esports betting section?

Ans: Thundepick’s esports betting section offers a large selection of games, including prominent ones like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty (COD).

2. Why is Thunderpick’s esports betting so famous?

Ans: Thunderpick’s esports betting is exceptionally popular because of many factors, including extensive esports coverage, a variety of betting options, live betting features, crypto-focused betting, and competitive odds.

3. What are the benefits and drawbacks of the welcome bonus available in Thunderpick?

Ans: Thunderpick offers a 100% deposit bonus on your first deposit. This helps in providing the players with a significant boost in their funds, allowing them to place more bets and increase their winning amounts. But, they come with wagering requirements.

4. What is the top RTP game in Thunderpick?

Ans: Thunderpick features several top RTP games, but the one with the highest RTP remains Blackjack, with a little over 99%.

5. Is Thunderpick trustworthy?

Ans: Yes, Thunderpick is a legitimate and well-established gambling and betting site as it holds a valid license from the Curacao iGaming Agency.

Disclaimer: Esports betting involves risk and is intended for adults aged 18 and over. Please gamble responsibly. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute betting advice.

Gambling carries inherent risks and should be approached responsibly. In the region where they live, players must be of legal gambling age. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always gamble within your means.

This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute legal or financial advice. The content is based on research and user reviews, with no warranties as to accuracy or completeness. Users must verify information before acting.

This article may contain affiliate links, earning us a commission at no cost to you for qualifying actions. These support our content, but our reviews remain unbiased. Always conduct your own research before signing up.

