A document permitting construction issued for the transport infrastructure improvement project at Gerosios Vilties and Geležinio Vilko streets, nearby the future multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis in Vilnius  

The Vilnius City Municipality has issued a document permitting construction for the transport infrastructure improvement project, which is planned to be implemented near by the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis to be constructed in Vilkpėdė, a district of Vilnius. The project includes solutions that will be implemented in the current intersection of Gerosios Vilties and Geležinio Vilko streets.

“It is the last document permitting construction we have expected in the development of the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis. With regard to the complexity and scale of the project, we consistently take the planned steps necessary for the further development of the Akropolis Vingis complex - we are updating the project budget and will evaluate the financing options. We will inform the public about the further progress of the project as soon as we have any important news,” says Gabrielė Sapon, the CEO and Board member of Akropolis Group.

The Vilnius City Municipality issued a document permitting construction for the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis in August 2024.

Increased traffic throughput capacity and safety

The implementation of Gerosios Vilties and Geležinio Vilko streets infrastructure improvement project provides for the major transformation of the intersection of these streets. It is planned to build a roundabout at the beginning of Gerosios Vilties street by Geležinio Vilko street, an underground car entrance into the underground parking lot of the multifunctional complex and a modern underground pedestrian and cyclist crossing under Geležinio Vilko street, also an additional left turn lane from Gerosios Vilties street to Savanorių avenue.

After the planned solutions are implemented, the intersection of Gerosios Vilties and Geležinio Vilko streets will become a continuous traffic intersection. This is expected to increase traffic throughput capacity and ensure safe and convenient movement for all traffic participants – pedestrians, cyclists and drivers alike.

The underground crossing under Geležinio Vilko street, meant for pedestrians and cyclists, will become a modern, convenient and live connection joining Naujamiestis and the Vingis Park.

Three projects for improvement of adjacent infrastructure

During the designing of Akropolis Vingis, three traffic infrastructure improvement projects have been prepared in total, forming an integral part of the quarter. The projects include infrastructure solutions that are going to be implemented in Eigulių, Geležinio Vilko, Gerosios Vilties and M. K. Čiurlionio streets. All of them were being elaborated in close cooperation with experts of the Vilnius City Municipality, taking into account their recommendations and comments.

Design proposals for two of these projects were presented to the public in January 2023, the municipality approved of the design proposals in spring 2023. The Vilnius City Municipality issued a document permitting construction for Eigulių street project in November 2024, for projects in Gerosios Vilties and Geležinio Vilko streets – in May 2025.

Some traffic infrastructure improvement solutions are already in progress – based on a document permitting construction that was separately issued for the project, the construction of a section of Eigulių street along the boundary of the land plot under development is being finalised. It will offer a convenient access to reVINGIS, a quarter of multi-apartment buildings being developed by Galio Group adjacent to Akropolis Vingis.

All the public infrastructure improvement work is carried out at the expense of Akropolis Vingis project developer. In accordance with the existing legislation, a permit for the operation of the multifunctional complex will be able to be granted only after the developer has fully completed the implementation of the infrastructure improvement projects.

The multifunction complex Akropolis Vingis that will emerge in the former industrial area will have shopping, service and recreational areas, a concert hall of 2,500 seats or up to 4,000 standing places, a food hall, a conference centre, a multiplex cinema centre, offices and apartments meant for long-term residential lease. The complex will have about 4,500 parking spaces.

Meanwhile, the territory of the quarter will prioritise convenient traffic for pedestrians and cyclists, who will be able to enjoy new cycling and pedestrian paths here. A number of recreational and leisure areas are also to be created, some of them are designed on the roof of the multifunctional complex.





For more information:

Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt

