Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Size to Surpass USD 986.51 Million by 2031, With 4.1% CAGR | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global paper dry strength agent market is observing significant growth owing to the growing emphasis on paper recycling.

The global paper dry strength agent market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance paper products. Key players in this market include BASF SE, Kemira Oyj, Solenis LLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Seiko PMC Corporation. For instance, BASF SE specializes in polyacrylamide-based additives, while Kemira Oyj leads in bio-based dry strength agents.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The paper dry strength agent market is expected to reach US$ 986.51 million by 2031 from US$ 752.27 million in 2024. It is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. Paper dry strength agents are chemicals that are added during the wet-end processing of paper to its tensile strength and tear resistance, thereby improving its structural integrity. This procedure allows paper and paperboard to withstand physical challenges such as tearing, bending/folding, and crushing during product shipping to longer distances.

2. Rise of E-Commerce: In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global e-commerce market gained significant traction. Currently, 64% of the total global population shops goods on e-commerce platforms. With the growing e-commerce sector, the demand for shipping and packaging materials is also increasing. Online retailers majorly rely on paper and paperboard packaging for products, including boxes, padded mailers, and other protective packaging. Thus, the growing trend of online shopping propels the demand for paper dry strength agents, which help withstand wear and tear and improve the structural integrity of the packaging as well as the product inside it.

3. Increasing Paper Recycling Rate: Governments from around the world support the use of recycled paper to promote sustainability in the country. According to the American Forest and Paper Association, 46 million tons of paper were recycled in the US in 2023. Paper manufacturers rely on dry strength agents to compensate for the loss of fiber strength in recycled paper. Thus, increasing the paper recycling rate drives the growth of the paper dry strength agent market.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the the paper dry strength agent market is segmented into polyvinyl amine, polyacrylamide, amphoteric polyacrylamide, cationic glyoxalated polyacrylamide, cationic solution polyacrylamide, others polyacrylamide, starch, and others. The starch segment held the largest share of the paper dry strength agent market in 2024.

Based on application, the market is segmented into printing and writing paper, tissue paper, packaging paper, specialty paper, and others. The packaging paper segment held the largest share of the paper dry strength agent market in 2024.

The paper dry strength agent market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.









Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the paper dry strength agents market include Applied Chemicals International Group AG, Solenis LLC, Seiko PMC Corp, Ecolab Inc, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc, BIM Kemi AB, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd, Kemira Oyj, Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co Ltd, Axchem Korea Co Ltd, Wuxi Lansen Chemicals Co Ltd, Qingzhou Jinhao New Material Co Ltd, Mare SpA, Benzson Group, and Lanyao Water Treatment Co Ltd. These players engage in several collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansions, and other strategic investments to strengthen their market position.

Trending Topics: Increasing Focus on Sustainability, Adoption of Bio-Based Dry Strength Additives, Etc.

Global Headlines on Paper Dry Strength Agents

BASF’s enhanced chemical recycling processes, IBM’s AI-driven sorting innovations at MRFs, and Circulate’s blockchain for traceability in recycled plastics

Harima developed the world's first high molecular weight, amphoteric PAM-based paper strengthening agent, "Harmide T2”

PolyCycle Innovation LLC developed PolyCycle, a sustainable PCR resin used in food and beverage closures









Conclusion

The paper dry strength agent market has benefitted from the growing emphasis on paper recycling in various countries worldwide to promote sustainability. Additionally, the demand for shipping and packaging materials has surged with the proliferation of the e-commerce sector, especially after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dry strength agents are added during the wet-end processing of paper to enhance its tensile strength and tear resistance for improving its structural integrity; this helps paper and paperboard to withstand physical challenges such as tearing, bending/folding, and crushing during product shipping to longer distances.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, paper dry strength agent manufacturers, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this progressing market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





