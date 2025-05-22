2025 Profile of Spanx: The Company That Revolutionised the Shapewear Industry

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profile of Spanx: a company which revolutionised the shapewear industry" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since it was founded, Spanx has revolutionised the shapewear industry and changed the way that modern women around the world dress.

Today, Spanx produces innovative shaping apparel items in several product categories, including activewear, dresses, jackets, jeans, jumpsuits, loungewear, shapewear, shorts, skirts, swimwear, tops, trousers and underwear. Spanx serves more than 50 geographical markets worldwide and it has built its success supplying its customers through its wholesale channels and using direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels via its website and company-owned stand-alone stores.



Spanx's stated purpose as a company is "elevating women", and its corporate mission statement is "to help women feel great about themselves and their potential". Notably, Spanx is committed to helping women with its products and with its business practices. Interestingly, the company has an all-female board of directors.

Spanx's leading collections include Invisible Supima Cotton shapewear, OnCore shapewear, OnForm activewear, ReDefine denim, and Suit Your Fancy shapewear. Some of these collections employ ground breaking innovations, including FitSense denim technology and FitSense print technology.However, the company has yet to invest in innovations which promote environmental sustainability, and it should consider doing so in order to remain competitive.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY



INTRODUCTION

Shapewear

Company Development

2000

2004

2012

2013

2021

Mission

Shapewear Market

Products And Innovations

Invisible Supima Cotton: Shapewear

Oncore: Shapewear

Onform: Activewear

Redefine: Denim

Suit Your Fancy: Shapewear

Outlook

Key Data

Spanx: Retail Distributors In North America, 2025

Spanx: Significant Milestones, 1998-2021

Leading Companies In The Shapewear Market, 2025

Sara Blakely With Her First Orders of Spanx

Spanxshape Invisible Supima Cotton Mid-Thigh Short

Oncore Mid-Thigh Short

Onform Low Impact Sports Bra

Spanxsculpt Redefine Jeans

Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cdhz1p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.