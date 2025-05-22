Philippine Stock Exchange Adopts Nasdaq Eqlipse Trading to Enhance Market Infrastructure

Upgrade to Nasdaq Eqlipse Trading will enhance liquidity and resilience of Philippine marketplace

Expands Nasdaq’s deep technology footprint across the country’s financial services industry

MANILA and NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) today announced a significant expansion of their technology partnership, which will see PSE upgrade its trading infrastructure to Nasdaq's most advanced platform, Nasdaq Eqlipse Trading.

Nasdaq Eqlipse represents Nasdaq's investments to modernize, standardize, and strengthen its platform capabilities, application architecture, APIs, and product integration. The modular trading platform allows market operators to incorporate complementary functionality, including pre-trade risk, advanced options pricing, and index calculations, with a flexible deployment model to help reduce operational heavy lifting and provide optionality around cloud adoption.

“With technology as a key area in our strategic agenda, it is important for PSE to work with a trusted service provider of market technologies. Given this, PSE opted to renew its partnership with Nasdaq to ensure continuity in offering a dependable trading system that meets all our current and future requirements,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon S. Monzon.

The recently launched Nasdaq Eqlipse platform is the fourth generation of its suite of multi-asset marketplace technology platforms, marking a major milestone in the company's five-year cycle of investment to develop and gradually roll out a fully interoperable suite of proven solutions across trading, clearing, central securities depository, and data intelligence. The harmonized portfolio enhances Nasdaq's ability to form deeper strategic technology partnerships with its clients, including more than 135 infrastructure providers around the world.

"The launch of Nasdaq Eqlipse following years of investment and development to reinforce our ability to enhance liquidity, transparency and integrity across global capital markets," said Magnus Haglind, Head of Marketplace Technology at Nasdaq. "Our technology partnership with PSE will help strengthen its market infrastructure, and we're excited to support their efforts to elevate Philippine capital markets on the global stage."

Modernizing the Philippine financial services ecosystem

Nasdaq holds deep technology partnerships across the Philippines, helping to drive modernization throughout the country’s financial services industry. In addition to providing market infrastructure, Nasdaq’s AxiomSL data and regulatory reporting platform helps both domestic and global institutions comply with their regulatory obligations, while its Nasdaq Calypso platform helps clients simplify their capital market operations.

R.G. Manalac, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific at Nasdaq added: “Our growing presence in the Philippines complements the country’s extraordinary development as one of the fastest growing economies in the ASEAN region. With growth of course comes challenges and we are excited to be working with leading domestic and global banks in the Philippines as they continue to innovate and scale in this digital and increasingly AI driven age. Our solutions spanning across capital markets, regulation, and risk management continue to prove critical as these firms look to expand their businesses in a scalable and efficient manner.”

Around the world, Nasdaq's technology is used by 97% of global systematically important banks, half of the world's top 25 stock exchanges, 35 central banks and regulatory authorities, and 3,800+ clients across the financial services industry. As a scaled platform partner, Nasdaq draws on deep industry experience, technology expertise, and cloud managed service experience to help financial services companies solve their toughest operational challenges while advancing industrywide modernization.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About PSE:

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) and its subsidiaries operate the equities exchange, fixed income exchange, and the central securities depository. It provides a platform for capital-raising and investing, steering company expansion and economic development and supporting inclusive growth through wealth creation among investors.

Media Contacts:

Andrew Hughes; +44 (0)7443 100896; Andrew.Hughes@nasdaq.com

Camille Stafford; +1 (234) 934 9513; Camille.Stafford@nasdaq.com

Martha Vinzons; +63 (2) 8876 4888; mhvinzons@pse.com.ph

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will” and “allows” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefits of Nasdaq’s Eclipse platform and its partnership with PSE. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

