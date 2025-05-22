Functional Food Ingredients Industry Report 2025-2031 with Analyst Recommendations - Expand Product Portfolio with Clean-Label, Personalized Nutrition, Move into Emerging Markets and E-Commerce Channels

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food Ingredients Market (2025 Edition): Analysis By Ingredient Type, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Functional Food Ingredients market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.00% during 2021-2024. The market was valued at USD 114.17 Billion in 2024 which is expected to reach USD 170.68 Billion in 2031.

This report provides a complete analysis for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The global functional food ingredients market is experiencing steady growth driven by increasing consumer demand for health-enhancing food products. As health awareness rises, consumers are actively seeking food options that provide additional nutritional benefits beyond basic sustenance. This trend is significantly impacting market operations, compelling food manufacturers to incorporate functional ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibers into their product lines. The rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, has further accelerated demand, as consumers aim to manage health conditions through diet.



The market is also witnessing a shift towards plant-based and clean-label products, reflecting changing consumer preferences. Natural ingredients, organic food sources, and non-GMO formulations are gaining traction, pushing companies to reformulate products and develop innovative solutions. Additionally, growing awareness regarding gut health and immunity-boosting ingredients has led to increased use of probiotics and prebiotics in functional foods. Dairy products, beverages, bakery & confectionery, and dietary supplements remain key application areas, with continued expansion into meat substitutes and other emerging categories.



Technological advancements in food processing and ingredient extraction have played a crucial role in enhancing product efficacy and shelf-life, contributing to industry growth. Biotechnology and nanotechnology innovations enable better absorption of nutrients and the development of targeted health solutions. Moreover, R&D investments in alternative protein sources, such as plant-based proteins, are broadening the market scope, attracting a more diverse consumer base.



The regulatory environment remains a key factor in market operations. Governments and food safety agencies are imposing stringent regulations on ingredient labeling, health claims, and product formulation to ensure consumer safety and transparency. Companies must comply with these evolving regulatory standards while continuing to innovate and differentiate their offerings. Global trade policies also impact raw material sourcing and supply chain efficiencies, influencing market stability and pricing.



Regionally, North America and Europe dominate the market due to high consumer health awareness and established food industries. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a high-growth market, driven by increasing disposable income, urbanization, and a rising middle-class population seeking premium nutritional products. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are experiencing gradual growth, supported by increasing investments in food infrastructure and rising health consciousness among consumers.



The competitive landscape is highly dynamic, with key players investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen market positioning. Leading companies such as Cargill, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Freres, and DSM are focusing on product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and expanding distribution networks to cater to a broader consumer base. The industry is also seeing significant activity in functional ingredient startups, which are disrupting the market with novel formulations and niche offerings.



The future of the functional food ingredients market looks promising, with continued advancements in personalized nutrition, AI-driven food innovations, and microbiome research expected to shape industry trends. Companies that prioritize consumer-centric approaches, sustainability, and technological innovation are poised for long-term success in this evolving market landscape.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Functional Food Ingredients Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Functional Food Ingredients Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, and South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Functional Food Ingredients Market for the historical period of 2021-2024, the estimated year 2025 and the forecast period of 2026-2031.

The report analyses the Functional Food Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type (Probiotics & Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Fibers & Carbohydrates, and Other Ingredients).

The report analyses the Functional Food Ingredients Market By Application (Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Seafood and Other Applications).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Ingredient Type, & By Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Expand Product Portfolio with Clean-Label and Personalized Nutrition

Expand into Emerging Markets and E-Commerce Channels

Key Companies Analyzed

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE

Kerry Group plc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Roquette

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kc7wio

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.