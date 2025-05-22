India Water and Wastewater Management Industry Report 2025-2030 - State-wise Details of Sanctioned Projects and Completed Projects

Dublin, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Management Market in India (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2024, the water and wastewater management market in India was valued at INR 192.44 Bn. It is expected to reach INR 353.50 Bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.72% during the 2025 - 2030 period.
The water and wastewater management market in India encompasses the administration of water resources, which includes the purification, distribution, and treatment of water, as well as the collection, treatment, and disposal of wastewater.
The water and wastewater management sector in India encompasses the effective management of water resources, which includes the filtration, distribution, and treatment of water, as well as the collection, processing, and safe disposal of wastewater.
Advancements in automation, water purification methods, and intelligent water management systems are boosting efficiency, minimizing water waste, and enhancing sustainability.
Market drivers:
- Increasing water scarcity necessitates the implementation of effective water management systems to enhance usage and guarantee sustainable water supply.
- Increased awareness about water conservation and pollution drives the need for innovative solutions in water treatment and wastewater recycling.
Market trends:
- Industries across various sectors are progressively implementing water recycling methods to reduce the reliance on freshwater sources and decrease wastewater output, promoting sustainable water utilization.
- Cities are adopting decentralized water recycling systems to process and reuse wastewater for non-drinking applications like irrigation, cooling, and landscaping.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators
Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. Water and Wastewater Management Market in India - An Overview
4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2022 - 2029e)
4.3. Wastewater Generation and Treatment Capacity at the City Level
4.4. State-wise Details of Sanctioned Projects and Completed Projects
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5: Market Influencers
5.1. Market drivers
5.2. Market challenges
Chapter 6: Market Trends
6.1. Key Market Trends
Chapter 7: Government Initiatives
7.1. Favourable Government Initiatives
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
8.1. Ion Exchange (India) Limited
- Company information
- Business description
- Products/Services
- Key people
- Financial snapshot
- Key ratios
- Key financial performance indicators
- Key business segments
- Key geographic segments
8.2. Siemens Limited
8.3. Thermax Limited
8.4. VA Tech Wabag Limited
9.5. Voltas Limited
9.6. GE India Industrial Private Limited
9.7. Hindustan Dorr Oliver Limited
9.8. Hitachi Systems India Private Limited
9.9. SFC Environmental Technologies Private Limited
9.10. Mott Macdonald
Chapter 9: Recent Developments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jb1xwy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.