India Water and Wastewater Management Industry Report 2025-2030 - State-wise Details of Sanctioned Projects and Completed Projects

In 2024, the water and wastewater management market in India was valued at INR 192.44 Bn. It is expected to reach INR 353.50 Bn by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~10.72% during the 2025 - 2030 period.



The water and wastewater management market in India encompasses the administration of water resources, which includes the purification, distribution, and treatment of water, as well as the collection, treatment, and disposal of wastewater.



Advancements in automation, water purification methods, and intelligent water management systems are boosting efficiency, minimizing water waste, and enhancing sustainability.



Market drivers:

Increasing water scarcity necessitates the implementation of effective water management systems to enhance usage and guarantee sustainable water supply.

Increased awareness about water conservation and pollution drives the need for innovative solutions in water treatment and wastewater recycling.

Market trends:

Industries across various sectors are progressively implementing water recycling methods to reduce the reliance on freshwater sources and decrease wastewater output, promoting sustainable water utilization.

Cities are adopting decentralized water recycling systems to process and reuse wastewater for non-drinking applications like irrigation, cooling, and landscaping.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Water and Wastewater Management Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2022 - 2029e)

4.3. Wastewater Generation and Treatment Capacity at the City Level

4.4. State-wise Details of Sanctioned Projects and Completed Projects

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Favourable Government Initiatives



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Ion Exchange (India) Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

8.2. Siemens Limited

8.3. Thermax Limited

8.4. VA Tech Wabag Limited

9.5. Voltas Limited

9.6. GE India Industrial Private Limited

9.7. Hindustan Dorr Oliver Limited

9.8. Hitachi Systems India Private Limited

9.9. SFC Environmental Technologies Private Limited

9.10. Mott Macdonald



Chapter 9: Recent Developments

